Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBY) CEO Shayne Elliott on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCPK:ANZBY) Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019

Jill Campbell - Group General Manager of Investor Relations

Shayne Elliott - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Michelle Jablko - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Whelan - Group Executive of Institutional

James Ellis - Bank of America, Merrill Lynch

Jarrod Martin - Crédit Suisse AG

Jonathan Mott - UBS Investment Bank

Victor German - Macquarie Research

Andrew Lyons - Goldman Sachs Group

Brian Johnson - Jefferies

Richard Wiles - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Triggs - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Matthew Wilson - Evans and Partners

Brett Le Mesurier - Shaw and Partners Limited

Jill Campbell

Hi, everybody. Good morning. I am Jill Campbell. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for ANZ, Welcome to everyone joining us in Sydney today, listening in by phone or webcast for the presentation of our full year 2019 financial results. We're live-streaming today's presentation on social media through Periscope and Twitter. And you can access the feed by searching on at INZ news. The result materials lodged earlier this morning with the ASX are all available on the ANZ website in the shareholder center.

A replay of the presentation along with the Q&A will be available via the website from around midafternoon. Our CEO, Shayne Elliott and CFO, Michelle Jablko will present for around 25 minutes and after that we'll go to Q&A. T\thanks Shayne.

Shayne Elliott

Good morning. Today is about results and it's important to cover where we are but frankly it's more important to share what we will do from here. I could spend some significant time talking about how challenging the environment is, but you all know that, more regulation, intense competition, low rates and slow growth. We get it, but we have prepared well. Earnings this year was stable, we further strengthened the balance sheet, exited more non -core businesses and we kept costs flat, while absorbing a significant increase in investment.

The number of shares on show reduced again and earnings per share increased 2% and net tangible assets per share 6%. I am pleased that were able to maintain our dividend at $0.80 although I acknowledge that some shareholders will be disappointed that we're reducing franking to 70%. Our decision to reduce franking to a new base reflects the changed shape of our business, but recognizes how important the dividend franking and predictability is to our shareholders.

Our balance sheet has never been stronger. We've delivered significant change in the past four years rebalancing our portfolio and improving capital efficiency and 2019 were no exception and that allowed us to return $5.6 billion to shareholders while still increasing our capital. In a large organization, there will always be a lot of things we can do, but it's our job to ensure that our resources are focused on those things that make a real difference. We've tweaked words and tightened up the language but the strategy we launched in 2016 remains relevant and appropriate.

For 2020, we've implemented a six point plan, modified accountabilities for our top team, changed governance processes all the way up to the board; enhance the metrics we use to monitor results and we've increased pace. We meet more briefly but more often and we make more timely decisions. As I said, we're focused on the six levers that we think will have the biggest impact, running the business well, maintaining discipline with an institutional; resolving our challenges in New Zealand, investing to prepare Australia for growth; driving further simplification and building the team's resilience and capability.

It's easy to get distracted but running the business well is our top priority. It's particularly true in Australia where we have acknowledged our challenges. We've responded appropriately. We've changed the leadership team and the organizational structure. We're refining credit policies and investing to reduce processing times and increase capacity. We're delegating more decisions to the front line and monitoring operational metrics daily. We launched an incredibly successful campaign to provide confidence for our channels and our customers, and while the resulting uplift in applications is good, the real benefit was the preparation work that we did to improve operational capacity and reduce approval turnarounds.

And these actions position as well as we hit into 202o. However, while the housing market shows some signs of improvement, system growth remains hard to predict. Low interest rates are also putting pressure on margins. And managing that trade-off is complex, but we're focused on managing risk adjusted margin more than simple market share growth. Running the business well also requires progress on remediation because it's the right thing to do, but also because the sooner we finish the sooner we can apply learnings and refocus on responsible growth. For a range of reasons ANZ started a little earlier than our peers and from what we can see we're a little further ahead.

We're investing everything required to complete known remediation and identify any new issues. I can't tell you when we will be finished, but we are working as hard as we can to get it done. And finally running the business well means strengthening the bank, operationally, culturally and financially. The work done over four years to simplify and de-risk the bank has seen our expected loss rates fall again. We are not complacent and we do expect to return to more normal credit conditions at some point, but our book is inherently lower risk than before.

We have not changed our risk appetite, although we have reduced our assumptions around cost of capital, which will have an impact on the business writing strategy particularly in institutional. Institutional provides diversification to shareholders and unique value to customers, its returns are now above our cost of capital and as industry returns for the Australian banking appears fall, our institutional business is increasing in relative value, but we're not done. Our plan for institutional is simple to keep disciplined. There is no change in strategy. There is no change in target market. We will continue to do more with the customers we know and trust. We will do more on cost and simplification, while strengthening the franchise. And we will stay disciplined on credit and focused on risk adjusted returns.

In New Zealand, the Reserve Bank has two major changes on the table, BS11 and the proposed new capital regime. Preparation for BS11 is well advanced, but it comes at a cost which we estimate at around $350 million over three years. We've already invested $42 million in FY19 which explains the increase in New Zealand operating expense. The BS11 investment is not called out as a large and notable item.

Now Michelle will talk through the proposed capital changes. But I've expressed my concerns about them, but we are not sitting by hoping for the best. We're taking the proposals as a catalyst to do better, to be leaner and more focused. We meet weekly and we are actively working on a range of initiatives, which will lead to a portfolio of actions. We intend to remain the largest and most successful bank for New Zealanders, but how we go about delivering that will change. Those priorities are about running the place well, but we also need to invest for the future, particularly in Australia. Australian retail and commercial banking is a good business, generating decent returns, but it's getting tougher.

We've strengthened our balance sheet. We've reduced operating risk and with materially improved productivity and that give us the capacity to invest without calling on shareholders. Over the past decade, we've invested about $1.2 billion each year in new technology and systems across the group. In 2019, we invested a record amount of $1.4 billion and we will invest even more in 2020. Other than BS11, debt increases focused on Australia, but we didn't do this on a buy now pay later scheme. 70% of the investment is expensed during the year, as a result, software assets on our balance sheet continue to decline and remain the lowest amongst our peers, reflecting our more conservative approach to paying upfront for investment and holding ourselves to account deliver outcomes.

The investments we are making in Australia will reshape ANZ for the coming decade and my team is deeply involved in the detail. Simpler and better has become the industry mantra. We started early but it is getting harder. Looking through the noise our cost base today is around $8.6 billion and getting to this point hasn't been easy. I will remind you that it's the lowest cost space in six years. And we've absorbed a lot of change over that time. Revenue is also $450 million higher today than six years ago despite selling 23 businesses. We are now focused on simplifying key customer and support function processes that represent around 70% of that cost base.

The work is coordinated with other priorities particularly the investment in Australia and while some is already underway, the major execution will start in the New Year. We will not jeopardize the franchise to meet an arbitrary target, but we remain confident that staying true to our strategy and improving customer outcomes will reduce the cost of running the bank to $8 billion. This work is incredibly important and I am personally leading it. It is hackneyed but our ultimate competitive advantage is our culture and that means our people. We're asking more of our team than ever before, particularly in terms of change and accountability. I don't see that environment getting any easier and so we're investing to build capability and resilience. And there are signs that this is having an impact.

Our cultures audits show that our people believe in the strategy are committed to doing the right thing and want ANZ to succeed. We recently recorded the highest employee engagement score in our history at 77% and we saw an 82% increase in applicants for graduate roles. I don't take the engagement of our people for granted and we will continue to invest in their capability providing them with better tools and supporting them through a challenging environment.

I'll now hand over to Michelle to walk through the results in more detail.

Michelle Jablko

Thanks Shayne. And good morning. This year we had three things to balance. Fixing issues of the past, running our business well and building for the future. Right now like many in the industry, we're more heavily weighted towards fixing past issues, but we've also been investing more to further simplify the business and build for the future. Against this backdrop, we had a solid result, continuing cash profit was flat at $6.5 billion, EPS was up 2% and ROE was stable. Revenue in our Australian retail and commercial business was down $590 million, reflecting margin and fee pressures and some execution challenges. We saw the benefits of discipline growth in institutional with cash profit up 11% and ROE almost a 100 points higher. Costs for the group were well-managed and even with higher investment they were down 1.6% FX adjusted.

Credit losses remained low benefiting from significant work in recent years to de-risk the business. Our work on customer remediation continued and we took $682 million in post-tax remediation charges, and so while the broader operating environment was challenging, we maintained cash profit and increased EPS. We also maintained the dividend at $0.80 per share, but it will be franked at 70%. I'll spend some time at the end taking you through this once we've discussed the result.

Balance sheet strength has been a key plank of our strategy. Our CT-1 ratio is 11.4% around $3.5 billion above unquestionably strong. Organic capital generation remained high at a 165 basis points for the full year. We returned capital to our shareholders completing $1.1 billion in share buybacks this year. We neutralized the DRP for the sixth consecutive half and absorbed 60 basis points of new regulatory impulse during the year. So while there are clearly some regulatory uncertainties, we face them from a position of strength.

We're engaging with our regulators on a number of possible capital changes, most of these remain in consultation. While in the past the primary focus has been on level group capital. These potential changes put an increased focus on level one. This slide shows a difference between level one and level two capital generations this year. The difference stems largely from our New Zealand board already retaining around $1.5 billion of the possible higher capital that might be required in New Zealand over the next few years.

We expect the RBNZ's final position in December. Apra is also released a consultation paper on investment in subsidiaries, while the paper implies an impact of $2.5 billion, there are measures that could materially offset this. In short, while there are still many moving parts, our capital position means that these proposals are more about capital efficiency than quantum. Once we have more clarity, we'll consider future capital management and capital allocation opportunities. There are six key things that really shaped the result this year. Low revenue in Australia; disciplined growth in institutional; margin pressures across the group; good outcomes on costs and credit quality and further customer remediation charges.

Australia revenues were down $590 million for the year, but stabilized in the second half. $530 million of the reduction was due to lower margins and fees. $60y million was due to lower volumes, largely because of a slower housing market and some execution issues in home loans, as well as lower credit card and personal loan volumes in line with market trends, subdued lending volumes in small business, but good deposit growth and the continued runoff of our consumer asset finance business.

Our mortgage portfolio is down $7 billion for the full year, almost all in interest only loans. In the second half of the year which significantly improved our home loan assessment times with better clarity and consistency on policy and risk settings for the front line. This has seen the overall rate of decline in the portfolio progressively slowed over the course of the second half. We also ran a major marketing campaign to attract new customers and restore confidence across our distribution channels. As a result, application volumes increased with average levels in the second half more than 30% higher than the first. Importantly, our improved momentum has continued with application volumes now not far below the campaign average and slightly below 2018 levels.

This improved momentum takes time to flow through to the balance sheet and needs to be balanced against higher amortization with 82% of customers paying principal and interest and many customers now getting ahead on their repayment given lower interest rates. Institutional continues to deliver the benefits of a simpler and more disciplined business, on a year-on-year basis revenue profit and ROA all increased. This was driven by another record year in payments and cash management where revenue was up 10%, loans also performed well up 7%. Markets were flat year-on-year at around $1.8 billion with the second half impacted by flattening yield curve and low volatility. Market sales were up and were actually more than half of market's revenues for the year.

Lower interest rates and competitive pressures continue to impact margins underlying NIM was down 5 basis points. Asset and funding mix had a two basis point impact. With rate cuts globally, deposit margins were down four basis points mostly in Australia. Low rates also impacted earnings on capital and our replicating portfolios by a further two basis points. There was some benefit from lower wholesale funding costs and some asset repricing, but these weren't enough to offset the significant impact of lower rates and competitive pressures across all businesses. These headwinds on margins are likely to remain in the near-term, competition and mix impacts are continuing. There will be a further negative impact in the first half of 2020 from rate cuts that have already happened, including the RBA rate cut earlier this month and the Fed cut overnight.

This is around three basis points and net of recent repricing decisions. Any additional rate cuts would have further impacts. We know that around a $110 billion of our deposits globally already at or near zero rates. So any further cuts would impact deposit margins, as well as our earnings on invested capital. Adjusted for FX costs across the group were down 1.6% this year, despite the impact of higher regulatory and compliance costs and inflation. Costs in institutional were down for the seventh half in a row costs in Australia were flat. This year we generated $260 million of savings across the group after absorbing inflation of a $160 million.

For example, we've reduced FTE through automation and process improvements. We replaced higher cost managed services with internal resources and technology and we continue to reduce our property spend through consolidation of our international footprint, as well as optimization of our branch network. This outcome has not been at the expense of investment. In fact, investments spend is up a $185 million over the year. Quite a bit of the increase has been for regulatory and compliance spends such as meeting our BS11 requirements in New Zealand and a number of compliance projects in Australia. Other investment has been skewed to Australian retail and commercial along with digital data and payments initiatives, while some might categorize regulatory and compliance spend as an extra burden, this spend also improves the business through enhanced data quality, better customer origination processes and lower operational risk.

Importantly, 70% of our investment spend is recognized upfront as OpEx given our $20 million capitalization threshold, driving our capitalized software balance to a new low of $1.3 billion. Our disciplined approach to credit quality has continued to deliver, with a loss rate of only 13 basis points for the year. Credit impairment charges were higher in absolute terms, but awful low base and largely due to release of collective provisions in the prior year. Institutional remained well-managed with zero net IP charges and a 40% reduction in impaired assets. This wasn't because of our OpEx and recoveries which were down a $100 million in the division.

Our collective provision remains strong at $3.4 billion and adjusting for regulatory capital in costs, our coverage ratio remained stable. Gross and new impaired assets were both down 5% year-on-year. Australian mortgaged 90 days past due were 116 basis points at the end of September and stabilized in the fourth quarter. The absolute number of loans past due and losses both remain small. Across our book, 76% of customers are ahead on their repayment and 82% are now paying principal and interest. We've continued to make substantial progress on remediation this year. On October 8, we announced additional remediation charges of $559 million bringing our full-year charge to $682 million. Total remediation charges over the past three years are around $1.6 billion and our balance sheet provision now stands at around $1.1 billion.

Our costs of remediation have increased, as we've expanded the number of staff supporting our efforts to just over 1,000. Around 70% of the current year charge relates to banking product and service remediation, as we accelerated our proactive discovery reviews. These product reviews are ongoing. We've provided for what we know and we're working hard to put customers right as soon as possible. Turning to the dividend, the board has proposed to maintain a final dividend of $0.80 per share franked at 70% and to neutralize the DRP. In making its dividend decision, the board considered a range of options and the interests of all shareholders including retail.

The board landed on $0.80 per share supported by our strong capital position. On Franking, we know that our position has been tight for a while and this half we've franked at 70%, while there are some subtleties around timing of tax payments, statutory profit in our Australian geography is the key driver here. These earnings have declined over the past couple of years with lower underlying revenue remediation costs, the bank levy and the divestment of wealth. This year Australian geographic earnings were 55% of our total, compared to a dividend payout ratio of 76%, given the current operating environment, I thought it might be useful to provide some context for the first half of 2020.

On Australian housing, lead indicators per ANZ suggest momentum is improving, and while we expect this to lead to improvement in new volumes, this needs to be balanced with faster amortization of our existing book in a low rate environment. On margins, a combination of competitive pressures, mix impacts and lower rates across all of our geographies will continue to have an impact. In the past, we've said that we manage markets as a $2 billion business in terms of capital and resource allocation. However, in a world of lower global growth and rates revenues are likely to be closer to current full-year levels in the near term. And we're changing our settings accordingly.

On expenses we are committed to absolute cost reduction, but as we've said the path may not always be linear. With this in mind, we expect underlying expenses in the first half of 2020 to be around $152 million to $200 million higher than the second half of 2019. We'll have a new accounting standard on leases and higher investment including BS11. In the medium-term, lowering costs remains an intense focus, so that we can fund investment in our business and meet our $8 billion cost ambition. The first half is also likely to bring clarity on regulatory capital, once we have this, we can determine our business response and any future capital management opportunities.

Overall, while the operating environment is tough, our efforts to create a simpler, stronger and more productive ANZ place us in a good position.

With that I'll hand back to Shayne.

Shayne Elliott

So four years ago we identified the need for bold action to reposition ANZ for long-term success. We recognized that while banking would remain attractive, a step change in the operating environment meant that strategies of the past would no longer be successful. We have work to do but have prepared well by strengthening our balance sheet, reducing financial and non-financial risk, simplifying the bank, enhancing management capability and improving productivity. There is no change in our strategy and we are fully focused on execution. Low interest rates and the weaker global economy mean that growing revenue will be difficult. Remediation requires ongoing effort, and we do need to invest for future growth.

Credit conditions are benign but they will turn at some point, but our balance sheet is strong. Our revenue sources diverse and we have a clear plan with a focus on simplification, productivity and capital efficiency. And our people are more engaged than ever. I do not underestimate the challenge, but we remaining true to our purpose, values and our strategy will unlock opportunity to the benefit of our customers and shareholders alike. Thank you. We'll now move to questions.

Jill Campbell

Okay. Given that you all done this a million times, I probably don't need to tell you but wait for a microphone give us your name and we'll start with James.

JamesEllis

Thank you. James Ellis from Bank of America. Just in relation to the franking, obviously, there have been some structural reductions in the earnings from the Australian business, but it as a remediation falls away, is this go for franking to move higher than that? Adjusting for the current business mix. And then related to that in terms of remediation, so you've sort of left the door open as to remediation. I know you have still some way to go. That statement is sort of much broader or much more open than say six months ago when the light seemed to be at the end of the tunnel, so just interested in what's changed in the last six months.

ShayneElliott

Yes. Maybe I'll deal with it, but first could have leads to the second path. So when we talk about remediation is really two parts of it, one is actually-- so to some extent with we've found a whole bunch of issues that we need to remediate and we're really well advanced on that because we've started what we called a collateral review. We've gone through literally every single product and citizen in the business and to see whether there is a remediation required.

So that's not finished but we started with the high impact most complex products and we're well through on that. We've still work to do there and I can't tell you what we might find tomorrow et cetera, but then we once we find those issues within razor provision to some extent that's sort of the easy part, we then actually have to get through and actually get the money back into the hands of our customers. And that's why you see quite a significant difference between the amounts we've provided for in the actual amount that's lift the building. And so that still requires a lot of work James.

So when we talking about the remediation, it's not just meaning of finding new issues, a lot of it is just the actual work done to locate customers and get the money back into their hands. So that's the piece that will require nets when we think about the thousand people, a lot of them are actually just focused on that. So that will continue for a period of time. In terms of franking, there has been a reshape in terms of the business obviously partly because of conscious decisions we've made around selling some businesses, and partly due to the just underlying change and profitability within the business. We're very conscious that shareholders to the extent possible want some level of predictability about the level of the dividend, but also the level of franking and so we've taken it into account.

And that's why we talked about resetting the base of franking at 70%. There are no guarantees obviously and we'll make those decisions as a board as we go through, but I think it's fair to say we've taken it into account and you should read that as you do.

MichelleJablko

I should just add on specifically on your question on remediation and the tax impact of that is actually on a cash basis not on an accrual basis, so we've got $1 billion sitting on the balance sheet, so that's going to take some time to actually impact tax if that makes sense.

Could you handle Jarrod. Thanks

JarrodMartin

Jared Martin from Credit Suisse. Regarding your purpose and strategy in your first line of strategies to generate decent return, so question for you, Shayne, is given the environment what now is a decent return and to give that some context, you've been quoted as well as on the RBA that businesses should lower their return hurdles and you've spoken about cost of equity now for ANZ at 8% so as a decent return now 9% versus 11%, 12%.

ShayneElliott

Yes, good question. So like a lot of business so we've always historic --we've historically calculated our cost of capital at around 10%, and moves around a little bit, but in terms of the way we set our hurdles for the business we generally assumed 10% over the last four or five years, right. And that was in particular part of the reason that we set a target for the institutional business that sees high through the cycle we'd like that business to be generating a return of around 12%, yes for a buffer.

I think it's fair to say that with the structural change and level of interest rates here in Australia, we've had to go back and rethink whether that cost of equity is reasonable. And we came to conclusion that it's not and that in fact our cost of capital today is probably 8.5 yes, and so I think we've been negligent of us to then not consider changing the hurdles and expectations we set for our businesses as a result. And as I mentioned that's we haven't done that just yet; we're literally going through that process at the moment of resetting hurdles for the various businesses.

The business that it will impact the most is institutional because institutional is the business that is more has more marginal returns. I mean the Australian business that Mark and -- look after the returns of significantly above the hurdle today. So it won't really change too much. So fair cost of capital is reduced to 8.5. Clearly, our routine expectations will change. I don't know we've said decent because I don't think 9 is the right number that's clearly not sufficient. I don't think that's decent. I don't think it's decent but it's certainly not decent, I'd say I don't have a target for that, Jarrod, but we're still going to be in those kind of low teen areas as what we would see is a decent return.

The reason we've changed the language on that is we just recognize that cost of equity is going to shift over time. And we know want to have it just a simple absolute number and say, oh you're like 12 the right number or 15 et cetera.

JarrodMartin

[Multiple Speakers]

MichelleJablko

That's backward. We are talking, so it has 2019 versus forward looking.

ShayneElliott

That's in the economic profit.

MichelleJablko

Yes. That's what it was for 2018 --

ShayneElliott

And what I'm saying is that we recap -- we've just -- we literally just done there with our treasury team at the moment. We interview with the board and agreed that from here cost of equity is it at 8.5 and that's the number that we'll assume and then we'll go through a process of -- that doesn't mean that all the businesses will get 8.5 as a hurdle because they'll have different, we have different risk assumptions and institutional versus New Zealand et cetera, so we're going through that process at the moment.

Jonathan Mott - UBS Investment Bank

JonathanMott

Jon Mott from UBS. I'm going to keep going this topic. You didn't say the Australian businesses well above this yet, at the moment of now the nature will see investigation because the banks are repricing the back book and competing aggressively on the front book. So won't we get to a situation now with the new entrance and investment banks and international banks now competing who do have a lower ROE target than you, continuing to drive down that front book and eventually back book profit. So why won't the Australian businesses ROE eventually settle a lot closer to your cost of capital over the next couple years as well?

ShayneElliott

Well, so the theme of what you're saying I agree with them and that's no different than what we've already saying. We've already seen returns in Australia business come down significantly for all sorts of reasons, partly because of capital intensity, partly because of competition. So I think that trend is intact. I mean I don't disagree with it. What we --I think the only perhaps difference we're talking about here is timing is really how quickly will that happen and what actions can we take to mitigate or offset that. And let's say that but I don't disagree that that is exactly what you're seeing happening over time. And the question --we have other tools available to us in terms of what we-- how we allocate our capital, how we compete et cetera, part of that --there's part of the reason we're so focused on simplification and taking our cost base down.

It's a recognition that those returns are going to be under pressure and that we can't take it for granted like we have historically.

JonathanMott

I'll give you my question now which is on the NIM. On the NIM you kind of call out on page 24 the NIM has been driven down by the pressure on deposits. You call that but if you look actually at the breakdown geographically, Australian NIM and a half down three in stay down five, which you say is due to the lower lending margins and most pressure coming through from New Zealand. So how do you reconcile it because I can't really see when you breakdown the business unit mix, how that reconciles to the big pressure and the NIM coming through, what you're calling out is the interest rate mix, interest rate impact on the deposit.

MichelleJablko

You are looking at the outcome NIM as opposed to what's going on --

JonathanMott

What if doesn't match the outcome --

MichelleJablko

Yes. But within the businesses deposit NIM is definitely had an impact particularly in Australia, so through when I talked about, I think it was four basis points of deposit NIM compression about three-quarters of that was Australia. So the bulk of it was in Australia. The institutional part of it's probably coming through now more just given the timing of it.

We'll go to Victor. Thanks.

VictorGerman

Thank you. Victor German from Macquarie. I'll borrow Jonathan's way of asking questions and follow up in his question first. The four basis-point decline in deposits, it's only, I mean, we've obviously seen reduction in cash rate but it occurred halfway through the period and we know that with every incremental increase in or reduction in interest rates the impact on deposit book is higher. And I'm just wondering how do we reconcile your guidance for next half with respect to deposits-- with respect to this issue? Because mortgage repricing will presumably give you about three basis points benefit. So even on net basis it just did be interested in your reconciliation.

MichelleJablko

Yes. So in terms of --so you we talked in the presentation about a $110 billion of deposits that are at or near zero rates. We've had --there's been quite a few bit moves into that bucket over the course of the last rate cuts. The amount --there is still some left that could move but it's small if that makes sense. So it's probably becoming more linear than it would have been -- then it was in the past.

VictorGerman

But I presumably the October rate cut would have a reasonable impact. I'm just wondering should that four basis point bigger in the first half.

MichelleJablko

So when I talked about, in my presentation I said the impact of all the cuts that have happened today that includes October and includes the Fed overnight across the group because the RBA doesn't just impact the Australia division is about three basis points. That's how I think about it, yes,

VictorGerman

And I just don't want to disappoint him not asking a question on costs. So you've got a target of a $8 billion which is a medium-term target, but in the short term you're talking about some headwinds for the cost base. When we're talking about the medium-term, I don't want to say to draw you into specific dates, but I mean is it reasonable for us to expect at least of the next three years with all everything that he know and sort of keeping costs kind of broadly similar level to today would be the most kind of reasonable outcome.

ShayneElliott

So it's a fair question. We much talked about the medium term in our aspirations to get to simplify the bank with an outcome of a cost around $8 billion. Our initial planning on that would say would be achievable within the year of 2022. Yes, so it may not be the number we print for 2020 but let's say a run rate towards the end of 2022. Now that's not perfect science maybe a little before then or after that. Clearly, we've got two things happening in the meantime. One is there are just as a general uplifting cost, we call doubt BS11 but in general some just sort of compliance remediation work that is put pressure on the business. And then Michelle also talked about some accounting changes that just, so we've got some sort of general inflation, if you will that we've got to deal with.

In addition and so that will see the process up a little higher than they are today, left unmanaged. Secondly in order to deliver that simplified outcome we have to invest. This is not just canceling newspapers and flying economy. This is about process redesign. What does that mean? That means investing in technology and systems in the way we do business. That will come at a cost. And so that cost will have to be borne over that period as well. I can't tell you how much that is because we haven't done the work. I think you can maybe back of an envelope calculation yourself.

The good news is that we know historically and when we've taken -- when we've made those sorts of investments and taken restructuring charges. We're really, really good at delivering a return on that and so we've done that time and time again particularly over the last three or four years. And so we're really confident in our ability to generate a return, but it will come at a cost.

MichelleJablko

And even some of the regulatory and compliance spend actually simplifies our processes, its things we should be doing in the business anyway.

So we'll go to Andrew and then back to you.

AndrewLyons

Thanks Andrew Lyons from Goldman. Just a quick question on the capital and the dividend, in your capital discussion, the number of offsets to your potential offsets to IPS 111. Can you maybe just give a bit more detail on that? And then secondly, just around to the extent that you're going to have to likely retain more earnings within the New Zealand subsidiary going forwards; just wondering are you comfortable that you can still sustain the $0.80 dividend within sort of the current payout ratio settings with sort of a medium-term target of 60% to 65%?

MichelleJablko

Yes. You want me to take?

ShayneElliott

Yes.

MichelleJablko

So on the IPS 111s changes, we --just even within the existing rules in the way they work, there's some opportunity to look at them the way we value our international subsidiaries, that didn't make sense under existing rules but would make sense if IPS --under the IPS 111 changes. Then on top of that there may be some potential depending on the RBNZ to issue Tier 1securities to sort of to the external market. And there might be some other things as well, but they're just some examples. On the dividend, if I go back through the math I spoke about in my presentation, we don't know where New Zealand, the RBNZ is going to land on New Zealand in terms of amount timing, type of instruments.

But let's just say for argument's sake that it's $6 billion over five years. We're already $3.5 billion above unquestionably strong, but also the New Zealand boards already retained $1.5 billion. So of the $6 billion you'd need $4.5 billion and we're already sitting at $3.5 billion and we're generating capital. That's why I said it's more about capital efficiency I think than it is about quantum.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Good. Thanks. Just going back on you talking about risk adjusted returns, on slide 59 if you look at the institutional business across every region, the margins falling some dramatically. How should we think about that and the institutional business going forward?

ShayneElliott

I think probably, Mark, you want to talk about returns --I mean I think the reason I made the point about risk adjusted return is really to be really clear about our philosophy, if you will, of how we run the business and what we ask the business to deliver. So that is front and center in terms of the disciplined approach, we talking about returns, but clearly, it's not going to be one way traffic. And you want some talk through.

MarkWhelan

Now we're going to continue to see volatility in that and the second half, the first half we had very good returns coming through from pretty much all the businesses. Second half we started to see some stress particularly from the rate reductions that we saw coming through was three reductions in Australia. We had two that came through in the US and other one overnight. And that's actually affecting our business. Remember, we've been shifting our business away from just direct loan, bidding tool, so payments cash management, so you get a bit of that impact almost immediately. Our loan book in international which you'll see some of those big reductions coming through is 80% of it is I think it might even be a little bit higher these days, 80% of it is less than one year. And a lot of that seen trade, you saw a significant trade shift in the second half particularly with liquidity in the market place, moving margins down and that's all basically had an effect on our risk adjusted margins.

But our strategy remains the same even in these conditions is the stay as Shayne said with core customers and deepen our relationships with them. That just doesn't mean in lending or in trade it means in payments cash management. What you haven't seen in these numbers as yet is that we're still onboarding a number of customers in payments and cash management mandates in NPP agency transactions. They'll flow through to us in the second or next year and that's likely give us some volume up there. So again that's a capital good-- that's a capital low product, low capital product which will give us continued benefits. But it's not going to be linear, you're going to see some of these movements half on half based on markets positioning, but also with regards to what's happening particularly in interest rates.

MichelleJablko

The other thing I just add to that is when you look at the growth, we did in institutional in the loans business this year which is really what drives the margin outcome. Almost all of those customers did other business with us outside of lending. It was literally almost all of them, so if you look through a customer lens, the returns are still appropriate.

Brian?

BrianJohnson

Yes. Brian Johnson, Jefferies. I apologize I'd like to go back to the institutional business as well. On page 62, I think it is where you talk about the economic capital perhaps is page 42. You talked about the allocation of it based on regulatory capital. I just want to check, Shayne, since today you were saying that not after the review not all the divisions will have the same target. So you're changing it. Is that changing?

ShayneElliott

Yes. So what I'm so --so we're doing in that review, so we've agreed that our group cost of capital is at 8.5 and I've asked Michelle and the Treasury team to go and look at the division because we don't -- look, we don't have the same cost of capital across every single division. So we've got to work out through. So, no, they won't will be the same. So I don't know what the answer is yet but they won't be the same.

BrianJohnson

In the page, you said based on common core equity, you say you allocate it on regulatory capital. Is that not saying that you've got a common core equity target across each of the divisions?

MichelleJablko

I think you're talking -- there's a difference between the amount of capital which goes into that and the hurdle rate of the capital, if that makes sense, so the cost of the capital. They're not the same.

BrianJohnson

Well then if we go through and we have a look at the institutional business. And I apologize this is a question I've asked in past years but if we have a look at the institutional business, you've got a business where we basically saw a big increase in the net lines and advances in the second half, which correspondent with the housing book basically declining in Australia. The ROA in Australia is higher in the institutional business it's clearly lower. What saved this result again was the fact that there's virtually no loan loss charge. In the long run loan loss, you actually disclose that figure, if we were to actually put that normal loan loss on a normal capital level in that business, the ROA it's doing is about basic, so half what you're doing and probably on the same basis. So isn't this a business, Shayne, that should be shrunk?

ShayneElliott

Well, it has been. It has been. I mean we did that.

BrianJohnson

Not in this half.

ShayneElliott

No, no, hang on. So let me answer the question. So we're --I'm not going to get into the argument about the maths, but a couple of things. So when we have shrunk the business. We've shrunk it like 30% and that's part of -- that is the reason that the business has got better returns. You're --when we think about returns for that business in terms of hurdles, we do not do it on a current actual loss basis, we do it on an expected loss basis. And so when we say that very, very clearly to my -- the way the Mark operationalize, that's for his team they have a revenue to RWA target, but as I see that's done on an expected loss basis.

BrianJohnson

So on that basis --

ShayneElliott

I agree with --

BrianJohnson

Capital this period or not?

ShayneElliott

Sorry?

BrianJohnson

If we were to normalize for the loan loss and normalize for the capital, you must have done an ROA of about 9% and is my maths wrong?

ShayneElliott

Wildly wrong.

BrianJohnson

Well so given your Australian business on the same base --

ShayneElliott

The implication of what you -- the implications and your question is that we sit around the table and decide to take money away from Australia and give it to market -- from one market to the other. That's actually not what happens, right. So there is no capital constraint on the Australian retail and commercial business, none whatsoever because clearly the returns are significantly higher than the institutional bit, there's no debate about there, for the institutional business, we have very, very clear targets in terms of using expected loss but a return target that they have to meet, and they run to that.

BrianJohnson

So why -- it's risk adjusted NIM-ful so much?

ShayneElliott

Because the business is not in a straight line and because as Mark just mentioned, a big chunk of the business is in institutional is deposit based and with interest rates falling that puts pressure on.

MichelleJablko

And yes and if you again I come back to the new business we did. So if you take --you look at the new business we did during the year, again it will all met those hurdle rates looking at long run loss rates, so and we also --we've got a set of assets on the balance sheet that are below returns and they're for legacy reasons and we've been continually shrinking those. So it's about how we --

ShayneElliott

Yes. And let's not forget that about business in institutional it's not just about that, it's also about its cost base and we've seen now whatever it is seven consecutive half of costs coming down, and we've still got work to do on that. We agree, we're not done in terms of the restructuring of our institutional business. We're much more confident about our ability to execute, but it's going to be a business that continues to offer us opportunity because we can invest capital and generate a decent return from it.

MichelleJablko

Yes. But it's definitely economic profit based, it's not --we don't sort of have short-term.

BrianJohnson

Just the second question in past years you franked the dividend basically out of the next tax installment from the next year. The cut the 70%, is this doing the same thing again? Is it 70% with that same approach where you kind of like pre distributing the next installments taxes or is it going back to basically--

MichelleJablko

It takes account of both, that's right.

BrianJohnson

So there is an element.

MichelleJablko

There is an element.

BrianJohnson

Element of pre distributing the franking critters on the next tax and installment. Thank you.

Could you hand back to Richard, please?

RichardWiles

Good morning. Richard Wiles, Morgan Stanley. I've just got some questions that will help clarify exactly what you're expecting on costs. So are we right firstly, are we right in thinking that Michelle's commentary on what happens in the first half implies that the cost base for 2020 will be about $8.8 billion? Secondly with the $8 billion by 2022, last time, last results that was when you first mentioned FY22, this time around you're saying it's an FY22 run rate. You're saying it's not a perfect science. So is -- how confident are you on that FY22? Is that guidance or there's reason you're not putting it in the slides or any of the official documents because it's not an official target?

ShayneElliott

It's not --well it's not an official target. I'm trying my best to give you insight into what we're working on and what our aspirations are. I'm very conscious of the fact that if we were to do as you suggest, and I tattooed it on everybody's arm and said we're going to be at $8 billion organizations like this. I have a tendency to do almost anything to achieve $8 billion. Actually achieving $8 billion is not that hard, doing it well and not destroying the franchise is the hard, but so rather than just say hey we got a blank target of $8 billion, what we've said is this is about simplifying the organization, making it easier to deal with and making it a better experience for our customers.

We believe that that will deliver an outcome of around $8 billion. That's why I've probably been a little bit vague about that. We haven't walked away in terms of timing. I am very confident that we can do that. I don't have exactly all the answers to the decimal point of exactly where that's going to come from. We've done a lot of work on it too before we even told anybody about the $8 billion, the way we think that would come from and how we would deliver it, and obviously the timing. So I am confident but I'm not for a minute suggesting it's going to be easy. And I'm not for a minute suggesting that I have execution perfection, so I can deliver it on a certain day and time of the year.

MichelleJablko

And then in terms of next year, we haven't given a number for the full year, so when we spike it about the half. The accounting change of that one 150 to 200, the accounting changes quarter roughly a third of that and then Shayne spoke about BS11 being over 350 over three years, you could assume a bit north of a 100 next year as well.

RichardWiles

Okay, thank you. Can I also ask restructuring and the investment, Shayne, you mentioned, so on page 20 in the results, it shows the restructuring for this year was a $59 million something like that. It's about 150 last year; it was 300 a few years ago when you kicked off some of your cost-cutting initiative. So in order to achieve this $8 billion target, this restructuring costs need to go up in future years --

ShayneElliott

Very likely, very probably, yes. Because I don't have the -- because we're still working on the exact plan and how we're going to execute. I can't tell you. They need a level of certainty what that number will be. If we knew it, we would take the charge, but yes, your assumption is right.

MichelleJablko

But what I would add to that is when we've taken restructuring charges in the past, we've had more than a 100% pay back pretty much the next year. So very good track record.

RichardWiles

Okay and then on the investment, $1.4 billion this year with 70% expensed, you've said that'll go up, give us some sort of indication and can you confirm that you'll still be expensing at least 70% of that?

ShayneElliott

So we haven't changed our policies in terms of our CapEx threshold. So we only capitalize things that are above $20 million and over and above that actually we have a quite strict judgment factor around. Even if it protects more than $20 million, it doesn't mean necessarily we will capitalize it. So we are pretty strict about what we will capitalize under what conditions. So that isn't changing. Yes, so we're not going to backpedal on any of that, so we will increase investment. I can't give you a number. You saw the number go from 1.2 to 1.4 and I would suggest we're going to have another step change up an investment. That investment is as I mentioned mostly around it's going to be mostly in Australia.

It's mostly to start the work on that process redesign and some of it is to do around data and payments which will actually enhance the franchise. So but that step up, I imagine will be sort of semi-permanent. So it's not --it's not kind of bump up just for 2020 and then come back down. It's a recognition of the new environment that we're operating in. And we'll continue to expense it, Richard.

MichelleJablko

Yes and I think if anything the expense component probably goes up more than-- it won't go down.

Could you hand to Andrew Triggs? Thanks.

AndrewTriggs

Andrew Triggs from JP Morgan. Two questions please. The first one on the non-interest income line. Despite markets income disappointing, you did see reasonable fee growth and also saw an improvement in other operating income. So just that the drivers and the sustainability of that that line please. And the second question just back to significantly risk-adjusted NIMS, all three divisions are full and a half including in New Zealand. What thought ahead of some of the [Indiscernible] changes pricing tension may well have gone out of some areas of market there? So just any comments around -- that the adjusted NIM performance in New Zealand and the outlook there.

MichelleJablko

Yes. So in terms of the NIM impacts, again most of it was deposit compression deposit margin compression not all but most. And on other income the increase was -- we spoke about that at the first half and it was largely better earnings from our associates.

AndrewTriggs

At the fees and commission line was also --

MichelleJablko

In the second half, there's some seasonality.

Do we have anyone on the phone? Can we put those calls through please?

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question today comes from Matthew Wilson with Evans and Partners. Please go ahead.

MatthewWilson

Hey. Good morning. Matt Wilson from Evans and Partners. I guess half in may you are my five key priorities, [Indiscernible] today, you've got a six-point plan, it's slightly different with respect to its emphasis on conduct New Zealand and institutional and costs. Can you talk us through various subtleties and then secondly is there anything you can do in New Zealand with respect to structure that could improve ranking efficiency deal with the capital and more holistic sort of solutions as well?

ShayneElliott

So I'll take the first question. I'll ask Michelle -- in the reality today, we've got 40,000 people at the bank across doing a range of different things. As I mentioned, the amount of pressure on our staff today is quite intense for all sorts of reasons. And the amount of change that we --is being imposed on us as an organization partly because of things like remediation, partly because of regulatory change and partly because of just good old-fashioned competition out there means that we really need to enhance clarity for a number of our people.

So what we've tried to do through the six point plan is deliver there. It's to say to people what are the most important things that we're doing. It's also going to help us in terms of our resource allocation and being prepared to say what we're not going to do. So, Matt, there was no real nuance or subtle hidden message between the shift and those the wording there, it's just as I said it's an attempt, it's really response to our people who said just there's a lot going on. What are those most important things they were doing and that's been obviously been shared that comes from the board all the way down.

So I wouldn't read too much else into there. I think it just recognizes the complexity of running the banks today in this environment. And the need for us to be really focused on what we're achieving. So that's the point there. Did you want to talk about?

MichelleJablko

Yes. Just in terms of franking again, it's really, I think if you're assuming the dividend is at $0.80 since for argument's sake at the moment then it's the absolute level of Australia Geographic earnings. I don't know that changing New Zealand would change that unless you changed the overall dividend.

MatthewWilson

And you couldn't raise equity in New Zealand and try to structure for New Zealand institution to receive franking directly?

MichelleJablko

There is some other, we do look at things like that from time to time. There are some other capital implications of doing that, that don't make sense. So it's you never miss -- I never on them but --

ShayneElliott

Yes. I would say to be fair the work that -- we do have a weekly meeting on that in terms of the New Zealand capital issues and what our responses can be. It is very much focused on capital efficiency, right. We don't --we haven't to be honest looked at it through a franking lens or in a New Zealand imputation credit lens. And clearly any decisions we made in New Zealand whatever they might be structural or otherwise will have implications around imputation credits for New Zealand. That's true.

Your next question comes from [Brendan Brose] with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Good morning. I just have a question of the pressure do you call that off of the launch. Just want to --how should we think about the changing rates over next year particularly over to page 122 of the results pack where you show that there's basically term deposits of $230 billion which in the half you actually paid 2.5% average cost. When I look at sort of rates so that you've got published in retail and also some of the wholesale benchmarks, most of those are now below 1%. I was just wondering how you --we should think about balancing the fall in that rate versus some of the deposits that are sticky.

MichelleJablko

With Mark talking about some of the changes in customer.

ShayneElliott

Not sure. I think the page from -- we can talk to you offline on that Brenda, but I think part of the bottom of that page is that's not-- if I'm not mistaken that's not just Australia. So that's global, so it's a whole bunch of noise and those numbers, and they have the potential being a little bit misleading in terms of you were averaging the businesses and they of course include institutional and commercial, and all sort of other bits and pieces.

But there are changes, [Multiple Speakers] just want to talk through, it is important because clearly lower rates mean people, our customers behave differently and what they're looking for.

MatthewWilson

Specifically in the deposit space?

ShayneElliott

Yes.

MatthewWilson

I think what we've saying in recent times, there's obviously been a heavy focus on interest rates that are in the home loan space. The deposits have been probably a little bit less forgotten. We were quite aggressive chasing deposits because we had the growth in our mortgage book. We've been less aggressive in that space. So we've seen some moderation around that, but customers are much smarter around their money than they have been in the past. You've only got to listen to the radio at night and that the disk jockeys are telling you how to ring the bank and get a better mortgage rate, but also talk to your bank about the returns that you are making.

It's a much-- it's a much hotter topic. So I think we've seen customers use their money smarter and sweep it into high yielding deposits more so online, it's very simple for them. It's a lot less lazy money than there was before, it's a little bit different in the small business space where we still get a lot of transaction accounts that they are own zero interest on effectively and customers are quite comfortable to have that money there in case they need it. But certainly the consumers are getting smarter with their money.

The next question comes from Brett Le Mesurier with Shaw and Partners Limited. Please go ahead.

BrettLeMesurier

Thanks very much, Michelle, you talked about having no change in revenue from 2019 to 2022. Should we also expect no change in credit risk weighted assets from the end of the Q3 to the end of next year?

MichelleJablko

But I think I did talk about no change in revenue. I talked about a number of the drivers in terms of volumes in home loans. And some of the margin pressures we're seeing. In terms of risk weighted assets growth, we will probably have risk weighted assets growth as we grow the business subject to appropriate returns.

ShayneElliott

Yes. I think growth would be small. I think that's a fair assumption that's why as we talked about there's a natural amortization particular in the home loan book in Australia, which makes it a little bit harder. There'll be a little bit of moderate growth and well-disciplined growth and institutional. So I'd say the balance sheets going to grow, it's going to be small, I made comments about the fact that revenue growth is going to be hard to come by. That's true. Volume is going to be close to zero, very small and margins continue to be under pressure. And so and we haven't talked today really about fees and fees continue to be under pressure as well.

But with banks obviously eliminating or reducing fees as a general trend. So, yes, revenue growth is going to be --it's going to be tough and that's why we're really, really focused on capital efficiency. And that's why we really focus on simplification and getting our costs in order. We've talked a lot today about the simplification in the $8 billion. It is really important to us. We -- it's not news. So we have been talking about this certainly as long as I've been in this job about the need to simplify the bank, to de-risk it, to make it easier to deal with and frankly make it more productive.

We know when we benchmark globally and around it not just at the banks and other industries that we can do better on costs and still deliver great outcomes for customers, and that's what we're going to be focused on doing.

BrettLeMesurier

Right. So go back to my question then. You'd be surprised to find the credit risk weighted assets increased by more than revenue over the next year. Is that a fair way to interpret what you just said?

ShayneElliott

No. I think the opposite. Sorry, margins will be under pressure. So I think, no, I think the reverse. I think revenue growth will be very low. And there will be some modest growth and credit risk weighted assets.

BrettLeMesurier

Right. So we'd be expecting to see then capital increasing faster than revenue and expenses increasing in the bad debt charge at best staying where it is, just to say summary for what we're looking at for 2020?

ShayneElliott

It's a lot -- as I said, 2020 remedies going to be tough to come by and gross going to be moderate, if any. And costs are clearly, Michelle being very clear. Sydney for the first half anyway, and giving you a number of costs will be up between 150 and 200 for a whole range of reasons. So, yes, it's going to be -- there is undoubtedly pressure from a financial point of view. Our point -- our position is still the right thing for us to do. It's the right thing to do to go and invest in those projects that we have in mind. It's the right thing to do to continue to be really targeted about our growth and institutional and the Australia business in particular.

And we haven't really talked about New Zealand. New Zealand environment it's tough as well. I mean it faces a lot of the same challenges we have here in Australia, probably not to the same level of intensity. And then you overlay the changes around the Reserve Bank, which we don't have yet. We're going to get those in a few weeks. We've got lots of ideas and smart people thinking around what might happen. It will have implications for the nature of the industry in New Zealand.

As I said, we can be we can whine about it, we've kind of got over there, we're focused now on what we going to do about it and we see opportunity and there will be opportunity and in New Zealand, New Zealand businesses being well-run for a long period of time. It's sort of time for a reset anyway. And it'll force us to be more focused frankly and that's the approach we're taking.

BrettLeMesurier

Now we should also be thinking about the institutional business growing faster than your domestic retail business in 2020 year as well.

ShayneElliott

I don't think about it like that. I don't -- I don't know I mean --

MichelleJablko

I think capitals not constrained.

MichelleJablko

Capital is not contained. They have their targets. We'd like them both to grow and achieve decent returns above their cost of equity.

MichelleJablko

And partly that will be market dependent.

ShayneElliott

Yes. Sure.

Jill Campbell

Okay with that, we're going to finish up. We will be around for the rest of the afternoon if you have follow-up questions. Thank you.

A -MichelleJablko

Thank you very much. Thanks everyone.