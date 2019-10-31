Texas Instruments: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Source: Pixabay)

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Texas Instruments (TXN), is a mixture of both earnings and sentiment-driven cycles. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Texas Instruments' historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Texas Instruments has experienced some fairly significant EPS declines over the past 20 years. It experienced a -90% decline in 2001, a -33% decline during the Great Recession, a -39% decline in 2011/12, and this year, a -8% decline is expected. I think it's fair to treat the dot.com bubble bust as an outlier in this case and assume TXN unlikely to experience that sort of decline during the next downturn unless the market gets crazy-high between now and the market peak. So, if we treat the 2001 decline as an outlier, then I think the degree of earnings fluctuations is enough to put the stock in the "moderate" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate the company's historical earnings cyclicality a "5."

For stocks with a "5" earnings cyclicality rating, it is possible to use historical price fluctuations as a guide, but I have found that a "full-cycle analysis" provides a more accurate picture of the stock. The full-cycle analysis can take into account moderate earnings fluctuations fairly well as long as the earnings aren't really oscillating deeply, so that is what I'll use here. I will include some historical price data in the last section of the article as well.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Texas Instruments' current blended P/E is 23.07, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.29. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 18.29 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.30%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

TXN's current forward earnings yield is +4.38%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or has already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, and there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield associated with those. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

The FCFE/EV yield as of the end of last quarter was 4.40%, which is pretty close to the earnings yield, so nothing seems out of the ordinary here, and I'll just use the basic forward earnings yield for my calculations.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as it isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, +3.00% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Texas Instruments. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Texas Instruments has purchased a decent amount of shares back during this past cycle, reducing the shares outstanding by about 1/3rd. I will back those out of my EPS growth expectations later on in the analysis. I'm always impressed when I see companies that continued to buy back their shares during 2008 and 2009. Of the dozens of companies I've examined, TXN is one of very few that kept their buybacks going when prices were cheap. For potential long-term investors, this is a very good thing to see. Many, many times I see companies doing just the opposite - buying back shares when they are expensive, and then stopping the buybacks when the shares are cheap. I give TXN bonus points for not doing that.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Over most of this period, TXN has averaged buying back about 2% of shares outstanding per year, but in the most recent year it has only bought back about 1%. That's likely because the price of TXN stock has been quite high. Overall, the company pays out about 3/4th of its earnings in the form of a dividend and uses about 1/4th to buy back stock, so this tilts in favor of investors who prefer to have dividend income, and it makes TXN rather attractive for retirees or near-retirees because it gives them some rare technology exposure along with fairly steady dividends.

Since I am interested in how much money TXN might earn over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +5.64%, which is an average growth rate over this time period.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought TXN's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.38 per year, and that amount would grow at +5.64% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $160.02, and that translates to a +4.81% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market Sentiment or Business/Shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, TXN will produce a -2.30% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +4.81% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +2.51%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so TXN is currently a "Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Texas Instruments is a good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see how many years over the past two decades TXN has traded below its average P/E of 18.29, and at some point during each year in 11 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in January of this year. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, TXN's P/E will fall at least to that 18.29 level. (During the last recession, the P/E fell below 10.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 23.07 to 18.29 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -20%.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to end 2021, including dividends, we can expect to add $16.45 to TXN's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $136.45 using a 23.07 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -20% of its value and produce a price of $109.16, which is below where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -20% of today's price.

If we were to have a recession or bear market, it's worth taking a look at Texas Instruments' historical drawdowns over the past few decades.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 12 months 2.5 years* 56% 1976 24 months 4 years 52% 1980 12 months 2 years 52% 1983 27 months 4 years 50% 1987 36 months 6 years 70% 1997 6 months 1 year 42% 2000 36 months 18 years 84% 2004 6 months 2 years 46% 2007 18 months 6 years 65%

Quite often, I get comments that explain that the business has changed over the past several decades, and without a doubt it has. But it's fairly unusual for a stock that is this cyclical to completely stop its price cycles altogether. My estimates are only based on the cycle since 2007, but I thought I would share the historical numbers so investors can at least see the history and what is possible during the next recession.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

My current suggestion is that owners of TXN who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until TXN's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of TXN shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

