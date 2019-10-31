Dow Inc.: Focusing On Efficiency During The Tough Industry Environment

The company has made progress at deleveraging and is generating strong free cash flow which it sees has room to grow going forward.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) just reported its latest quarterly financials which were highlighted by a difficult industry environment amid global macro headwinds. Favorably the company has made significant efforts towards cost reductions and remains profitable with increasing cash flow. In April of 2019, the present iteration of Dow Inc. was created following the spin-off of the Dow Chemical Company and E.I. du Pont de Nemours, "DowDuPont" into three separate independent publicly traded companies.

The effective "new" DOW retains the Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, along with the Packaging & Specialty Plastics business. The restructuring was made with a goal of unlocking shareholder value through a better-aligned cost structure while streamlining the business portfolio. DOW today with a market cap of $38 billion is generating approximately $45 billion in annual revenues with global operations including 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Highlights

Dow reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 which beat expectations by $0.19 while the GAAP number at $0.45 misses by $0.22. The spread here between GAAP and the adjusted numbers are largely based on the ongoing restructuring and some environmental remediation charges in the quarter that are typically difficult to model. Revenue of $10.8 billion in the quarter fell by 15.3% compared to the period last year on a pro-forma basis, but this was largely expected given recent pricing and demand trends. The top line number was basically in-line with analysts' consensus, missing just by $50 million. Overall, the report was seen favorable as shares rallied on the result also benefiting from positive comments by management. DOW is up over 27% from its lows back in August in what has been volatile trading.

The story was margin compression particularly in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and the Performance Materials & Coating groups each with an operating EBIT margin down 620 and 670 basis points each respectively. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment fared better with the operating margin up 190bps even if the sequential-last-year, better-or-worse change, "SQLY [B/W]" presented a decline in sales of $1.095 billion. Management noted a volume decline of 2% overall for the firm versus pro forma results in the year-ago period while this quarter was also negatively impacted by an Ethylene outage in Argentina.

In terms of market outlook, DOW highlights that the compression of product spreads has put pressure on high-cost industry competitors which may be just producing at break-even. Dow's presence in low-cost areas and market leadership position represent an advantage in the current environment. CEO Jim Fitterling made the following comments in the press release:

“Over the past year, we have made strong progress on our operational and financial playbook for the new Dow,” said Fitterling. “We have taken prudent actions to adapt quickly to the macro environment and to preserve our financial strength. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our feedstock flexibility; advance lower-risk, higher return growth investments; and achieve our stranded cost removal target. We will also remain steadfast in driving improvements to our free cash flow – demonstrated by our recent debt redemption announcement, which will use the cash payment from the Nova judgment. These actions enable us to manage the current environment and place us in a strong competitive position when the industrial economy rebounds.”

Other notable developments in the quarter included the completed Materials Science Division $1.365 billion cost synergy program while the company highlighted progress on multiple fronts towards more efficiency. The company refinanced $2bn in debt and reported a liquidity position of $10bn. Dow sees room for free cash flow to accelerate from current levels.

DOW Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

We look at DOW at this point as really a macro play that will require a rebound of global growth expectations and sentiment particularly in the Asia-Pacific region to really accelerate sales and earnings. What we like here is the trend towards higher free cash flow and the dividend which currently yields 5.4% appears supported. Dow reports underlying free cash flow of $4.6bn over the trailing twelve months which represents a 2.2x coverage of the annualized dividend payout. We calculate the stock currently trades at a price to free cash flow ratio of 8.2x.

The outlook for lower leverage will increase the quality of earnings going forward which based on other examples in the market can typically drive valuation multiples expansion, and upside for the stock price. Ongoing risks beyond the global macro conditions include the continued execution by management and investor monitoring points should be focused on the evolution of financial margins which can hopefully stabilize and improve from current levels.

Takeaway

Following the spin-off into the "new" DOW, the company is set for a more efficient operational profile with a greater focus on its core business segment. The company appears well-positioned to withstand current global macro headwinds and support margins through cost reduction efforts. We rate shares of DOW as a hold, balancing a recognition of the quality and leadership position against ongoing concerns over industry pricing trends.

