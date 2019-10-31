Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q3 2019

In this article, I summarize the dividend increases announced in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019), as summarized in my weekly Dividend Increases article series. These articles cover dividend increases for a selection of dividend growth stocks in the U.S. Dividend Champions, or CCC list. The following screens determine the selection:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% Market cap ≥ $1 billion No stocks that are being acquired No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In preparing for this article, I excluded dividend increases of stocks not in the latest available CCC list (dated 09/30/19) and those that no longer pass the above screens.

Exactly 125 companies in the latest CCC list announced dividend increases in Q3 2019.

Top Increases

Here is a summary of the top 10 increases in Q3 2019:

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

• Goldman Sachs (GS) - Financials

GS operates as an investment banking, securities and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending and Investment Management. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. GS was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

• KeyCorp (KEY) - Financials

KEY is an integrated multi-line financial services company. Its subsidiaries provide a wide range of investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and investment banking products and services to corporate, individual and institutional clients in the United States. KEY was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

• Carlisle Companies (CSL) - Industrials

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CSL operates as a diversified manufacturing company in the United States and internationally. CSL designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for various niche markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation and healthcare.

• PNC Financial Services (PNC) - Financials

Founded in 1922, PNC is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, but mainly in the eastern United States.

• Bank of America (BAC) - Financials

BAC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual consumers, institutional investors, corporations and governments worldwide. It operates in the Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking and Global Markets segments. BAC was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

• MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) - Industrials

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Melville, New York, MSM is a direct marketer and distributor of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services throughout the United States. MSM serves customers primarily through its distribution network of branch offices and customer fulfillment centers.

• MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Financials

MSCI, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools to clients to manage their investment processes. The company’s Index segment provides equity indexes used in index-linked portfolio management and performance benchmarking. Other segments include Analytics, ESG and Real Estate. MSCI was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

• Texas Instruments (TXN) - Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

• Morgan Stanley (MS) - Financials

MS, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management segments. MS was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

• Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) - Financials

NTRS is a financial holding company that provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, and fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The company operates in the United States and internationally. NTRS was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

The Financials sector dominates the top 10 increases with no fewer than seven stocks, while the Industrials sector (with two) and the Information Technology sector (with one) round out the top 10.

Analysis of Increases

Here is a table of tickers in 5 different categories based on the percentage of each dividend increase. As above, the tickers of stocks in my portfolio are highlighted:

I'm happy to note that 18 stocks in my portfolio announced dividend increases in Q3 2019. (In Q2 2019, I had 17 increases, and in Q1 2019, I had 29 increases.)

The following table presents a summary of average dividend increases by Increase Category, along with average dividend yield and average years of consecutive dividend increases:

Generally, there is an inverse correlation between the average increase and both average yield and average streak (though the inverse correlation is not perfect).

Other Statistics

The following table presents a summary of the average overall increase (i.e., for the 125 stocks included in this analysis) and by sector. Also included are the average yield and average streak, overall and by sector:

In the table, the highest and lowest averages are indicated with green and red cells, respectively.

Top Increases By Sector

Finally, here are the top dividend increases by sector. As before, stocks in my portfolio are highlighted.

• Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) - Communication Services

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 gigabits per second.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) - Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RCL operates cruises under various brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL’s cruise itineraries range from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, personalized services, spa facilities and shore excursions.

• Mondelez International (MDLZ) - Consumer Staples

MDLZ manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers cookies, crackers and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's brands include Nabisco, Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, Trident and Halls. MDLZ was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

• Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) - Energy

SHLX owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in crude oil and refined product pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. SHLX was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

• Goldman Sachs (GS) - Financials

See above.

• ResMed (RMD) - Health Care

RMD designs, manufactures, distributes and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep-disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease and other chronic diseases. RMD was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

• Carlisle Companies (CSL) - Industrials

See above.

• Texas Instruments (TXN) - Information Technology

See above.

• NewMarket Corp. (NEU) - Materials

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, NEU is a holding company that operates businesses involving petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications. NEU has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, India, Latin America and the Middle East.

• Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) - Real Estate

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, TRNO is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate properties. TRNO owns properties in six major coastal markets, namely Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC, and Baltimore.

• UGI Corp. (UGI) - Utilities

UGI distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The company distributes propane throughout the United States. It also distributes liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, and operates several electric generation facilities. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Concluding Remarks

I regularly report dividend increases for a selection of stocks in the CCC list. In Q3 2019, 125 stocks announced dividend increases. This article provided a summary of these dividend increases and some interesting statistics.

Below is a comparison with the statistics from the summary articles from last year, as well as Q1 2019 and Q2 2019:

So far in 2019, the average dividend increases are well below the average dividend increase in 2018.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI, HON, ITW, JPM, LMT, MCD, MO, MSFT, NNN, O, PM, SWK, TXN, UNP, VZ, WBA, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.