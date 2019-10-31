Enterprise Products Partners: Growth Story Continues Despite The Earnings Miss

On Monday, October 29, 2019, midstream infrastructure giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top line or the bottom line. However, a closer look at the actual report tells a very different story as the company saw the growth trajectory that I have been presenting in various past articles playing out. This growth allowed the company to increase its distribution and still maintain one of the best coverage ratios in the industry, which is certainly something that any income investor should appreciate. Overall then, there was certainly a lot to like here despite the headline miss.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners reported total third-quarter 2019 revenues of $7.9641 billion. This represents a 16.92% decline over the $9.5859 billion that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $1.4742 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.6422 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners transported an average of 6.6 million barrels of liquids per day through its pipelines, which was an increase over the 6.2 million barrels of liquids per day that it averaged in the year-ago quarter. Natural gas volumes also increased year over year, going from 14.0 trillion btu per day to 14.5 trillion btu per day on average over the period.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.640 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 4.66% increase over the $1.567 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.045 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 21.72% decline over the $1.335 billion that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

One of the typical measures that we use to measure the performance of a company like this is operating margin. The operating margin is essentially revenues minus cost of goods sold and it is important because it allows us to measure the spread that the company brought in from its marketing operation. Revenue is not a good measure to use for this because if the market price of either liquids or natural gas goes down then the amount that the company will receive from selling these products to its downstream customers will go down, but so will the amount that the company has to pay to get these products from its upstream customers. Thus, for judging the actual performance of the company and the amount of money coming in to support its operations, we need to look at the difference between the two figures. Unfortunately, the company saw this figure decline over the year-over-year period, going from $2.123 billion a year ago to $2.036 billion in the most recent quarter.

One of the reasons for the decline in operating margin comes from the company's natural gas liquids pipelines & services unit, which saw its gross operating margin come in at $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion a year ago. Of this approximately $100 million decline, $27 million came from declining sales margins from its natural gas liquids marketing activities. This is something that can happen when the pricing environment is weak, which was the case in the third quarter of this year compared to the year-ago quarter. It seems likely that this will also show up in the results of some of the other midstream companies that market natural gas liquids but we will have to wait until they report their respective results before we know this for certain. This is also one of the few ways that Enterprise Products Partners is exposed to commodity price fluctuations, although we can clearly see that the exposure here is nowhere close to what an upstream company faces as its results held up much better year over year than those of any of the upstream or integrated energy companies that have reported thus far. It is also important to note that rising sales volumes partially offset the impact of lower sales margins, which helps to support the growth thesis that I have been presenting for this company over much of the past few years.

Another area of disappointment here came from the company's natural gas processing plants, which saw their operating margins decline by $81 million year over year. The company blamed this on lower processing margins and a decline in natural gas liquids equity production. Unfortunately, it failed to provide any further detail than this, so we may have to wait and see if more information comes out over the next few days or ultimately gets divulged in the 10-Q filing. There was one bright spot here and that was the fact that the company saw its fee-based processing volumes at the plants that support the Permian basin increase by 47% year over year. While the extra revenues from this were not enough to offset the impact of the lower processing margins, it was still a very positive development since it adds further support to the thesis that the company will generate growth off of rising volumes. It was also nice to see since fee-based volumes generate revenue that does not change when commodity prices do, so this development actually further insulates the company from the sometimes volatile commodity markets.

In previous articles on Enterprise Products Partners, I mentioned that the company will be adding a third natural gas processing plant at its cryogenic natural gas processing facility near Orla, Texas. I further predicted that this new plant would result in higher processing volumes and ultimately more revenue for the company. We saw this come to fruition during the third quarter as the Orla III plant started operation in July 2019. As a result of this start-up, Enterprise Products Partners saw its processing volumes increase by 382 million cubic feet per day over the third quarter of 2018. This accounted for essentially all of the approximately 200 million cubic feet per day increase that the company had across all of its operations and more than offset the declines elsewhere, although the company did fail to state exactly where it saw a decline in processing volumes. Ultimately, it may not matter because volumes were up in aggregate.

The Orla III plant will certainly not be the company's only source of growth going forward. In addition to all of the projects that the company was already working on, it commissioned two new ones during this quarter, which means that Enterprise will actively engage in the development process. The first of these is an expansion to the Midland-to-ECHO crude oil pipeline system, which I have mentioned in a few past articles. This system connects the company's six million-barrel storage facility in Midland, Texas, to the ECHO Terminal through its Eagle Ford system in South Texas. The expansion will involve the addition of a 450,000 barrel per day pipeline that can be expanded up to 540,000 barrels per day as demand requires. As the company has already secured contracts from customers to utilize the capacity of this new pipeline, it should boost the company's revenue and cash flow when it becomes active. The company also announced that it will be adding a second propane dehydrogenation plant, which will support the production of poly-grade polypropylene. These two projects are expected to be in service by late 2023 and support the company's medium-term growth.

There were several news reports (such as this one) that accompanied the earnings press release that expressed disappointment in the aforementioned decline in overall gross operating margin, but were rather pleased with the improvement that its natural gas liquids pipelines and storage business saw. This unit produced a gross operating margin of $593 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was a new record for this segment of the business and a 15% increase over the $514 million that the unit had in the year-ago quarter. The reason for this was an increase in the volume of resources transported compared to the year-ago quarter. In the most recent quarter, the company transported 3.6 million barrels per day of these liquids compared to 3.5 million barrels per day in the prior year quarter. As I have discussed in numerous past articles, the basic business model of a pipeline operator is to charge a fee for each unit of resources that moves through its infrastructure. This results in the firm bringing in more money when volumes increase, which clearly happened here. The company does expect these volumes to continue to grow going forward, as upstream producers ramp up their production and midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners position themselves to handle these higher volumes.

One of the biggest reasons why investors buy units of Enterprise Products Partners is to receive the attractive distribution that the company pays out. It should thus be quite nice to see that the company managed to increase its distributable cash flow compared to the prior-year quarter. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measurement used by master limited partnerships and similar firms that is intended to express the amount of cash produced by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to its investors. Thus, it can be used to help us determine if the company's distribution is sustainable. In the third quarter of 2019, Enterprise Products Partners had a distributable cash flow of $1.640 billion, which was enough to give the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.7 at the new higher distribution rate of $0.4425 per unit quarterly. This is more than enough to ensure that the company can easily maintain its distribution even if some event causes its cash flow to decline somewhat.

In conclusion, this quarter appeared to be a disappointing one for Enterprise Products Partners based solely on the headline numbers. A closer look at the actual report shows that there is certainly a great deal to like here as we can clearly see the company's growth potential playing out. This is a growth trajectory that looks likely to continue over the next few years as the American energy boom continues on its present course. The company continues to produce more than enough money to cover its distribution even following the recent increase, continuing to highlight the value of this company for both growth and income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.