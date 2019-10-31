Intevac Is Turning Profitable

All in all, we see upside room for the shares.

The two established thin film businesses are stable and profitable, with some upside.

Two of their thin film businesses are in the very early innings, but they could get the ball running next year in either of these.

The company has two divisions and five different businesses. All five are doing well at the moment with their photonics business as the standout.

Things are turning up for Intevac (IVAC) after a good Q3. The next quarter is guided even better and the company is likely to be profitable in 2019. Its photonics business won another big order and has record backlog, and two of its emerging thin film businesses could take off next year with the other two stable and profitable. Here is a five-year perspective:

Data by YCharts

The company has two main business lines, photonics and thin film coatings, and five major product lines:

Photonics (night vision)

VERTEX (protective, decorative and anti-reflective coatings)

MATRIX (advanced semiconductor packaging)

ENERGi (Solar cell coating)

HDD spluttering (200 Leans)

Basically, it looks like all five are doing quite well, most notably in photonics, so let's start there.

Photonics

Their photonics division is taking off with two major contracts leading to a record backlog of $76M.

The IVAS program has expanded considerably to a $31.5M contract.

A multi-year $40M contract announced in July that will start to generate revenue by the end of Q4.

The sector is doing pretty well with 2019 revenue increasing at 35%+ and increased profitability, with operating margins at 10%-15%, according to management guidance.

And the real money is in the IVAS program when it moves beyond the initial development stage as the night vision camera modules will be selling in the hundreds of thousands of units, from the Q3CC:

The success of the IVAS program over the next five years is a primary component of our potential to double the level of revenues in the Photonics business compared to the last five years. And beyond 2023 continue to drive the largest revenue opportunity component comprising our $1.4 billion revenue opportunity pipeline.

That's still years off though. The company isn't sitting still, but they have developed a new sensor, the ISIE-19 which is the successor to the ISIE-11 which is used in these programs now. From late Q4, they will include the new sensor in significant quantities for these programs.

It's difficult not to walk away from this with any other conclusion that this will likely be a main driver of growth for the company for quite some time.

MATRIX

The company will place an evaluation system with a customer for advanced semiconductor packaging in Q4. It will initially serve R&D purposes but it is expected to come into volume production at some stage (in 2020), so this could get the ball rolling.

According to management, there is interest for at least two additional MATRIXs, from different customers.

VERTEX

The VERTEX is a little ahead of the MATRIX as it has already been used by five mobile OEMs (like Truly, Oppo and a couple of others) and the company has now placed a machine at a cover glass OEM on trial for decorative back cover glass applications.

There is a second customer imminent as well. The idea of such evaluation agreements is to generate production demand with major handset OEMs and that seems to be working as the drive actually comes from handset OEMs (all of this is in China).

These are still the older Spectra variants with the company working on a newer variant that will reduce operational cost for customers, the Marathon.

The company has also improved their protective coating with a new version called DiamondClad, which is equal or better than sapphire. From the PR:

DiamondClad is the evolution of Intevac’s first-generation optical diamond-like carbon (oDLC®) film, and delivers enhanced scratch protection and durability, while maintaining the same high optical clarity. The new coating process produces a multi-layer, diamond-like carbon film with performance similar to sapphire under Mohs 8 scratch testing, and which is far superior to standard anti-fingerprint (AF) coated display cover glass, which scratches at Mohs 5. Additionally, DiamondClad exhibits four times better performance on Taber wear testing as compared to AF-coated glass. In use-case AF durability testing, where samples were exposed to perspiration, denim, and abrasive sand, DiamondClad outperformed standard display cover glass by up to six times.

ENERGi

The five systems that were in backlog have all been shipped in Q3 on request of the customer. There are ongoing discussions ongoing for additional systems next year, which the company needs to maintain growth. The odds seem quite favorable as this customer is building a multi-gigawatt project

Disk spluttering

The year has already been pretty good and management is increasingly optimistic as two 200 Lean systems will be shipping in Q4 with two more scheduled for H2 2020.

They also note increasingly tight capacity utilization in the industry, which could exhaust spare capacity by the end of 2020 and that would trigger a new CapEx cycle from which the company, as the market leader, is likely to benefit.

There is still life in the HDD business, notwithstanding the rapid advance of SSDs and management expects this business to contribute at least as much revenue in the coming five years as in the past five years. The business is also profitable as the 200 Lean generate good margins.

Q3 results

Revenue was 35% up to $26.3M and EPS was a negative $0.02 which was five cents better than expectations and backlog at a very solid $115.4M. The 10-Q contains a disaggregated overview (10-Q):

Guidance

Q4:

Revenue $34M-$35M

Gross margin 42%-44% (due to the two 200 Leans and a higher amount of HDD upgrades and lack of lower margin ENERGi sales in Q4).

Operating cost $9.2-$9.4M.

EPS at +$0.18-$0.22 (due to the gross margin boost), which would make the company profitable for the year ($0.02-$0.03 at midpoint).

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin was 33.4%, a little above guidance (32%-33%) but down sequentially due to the five lower-margin ENERGi systems shipped in Q3. Operating costs were down a little to $9.2M.

Cash

Data by YCharts

They ended with $37.1M in cash and equivalents, less than the $40M they prefer but this is due to delayed customer payments (of which $8.5M came in the first week of Q4 alone, so no worries here).

CapEx was $1.9M in Q3 and depreciation and amortization another $860K and $69K in buybacks. They have used $29.2M of their $40M buyback program per 28 October 2019.

There has been some dilution but with cash flow improving and the company buying back its shares this is moderating:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.28 next year which gives the shares a 20x multiple, although one should not forget they hold $40M+ in cash, which is nearly a third of the company's market capitalization.

Conclusion

The company has a stable and profitable business where it is the market leader (disk spluttering), a booming photonics business, a stable solar cell coating business with upside and two other lines of business that could very well take off next year. The big prize is in the IVAS program moving beyond the initial research phase, but that is still years away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.