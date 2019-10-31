Automatic Data Processing: A Fully Valued Business Service

Analyzing Automatic Data Processing through its balance sheet and its cash flow to determine if it meets my investment quality standards.

Human resources and payroll outsourcing is a very profitable business with plenty of growth opportunities. After taking a deeper look at Paychex (PAYX) last week, I wanted to peer into the other behemoth of the industry, Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

The business was founded in 1949 in an effort to aid business owners and entrepreneurs by letting them focus on the core business instead of relatively mundane, but critical, things such as payroll. Since then, Automatic Data Processing has continued to grow and innovate now serving over 810,000 clients across the globe.

Dividend History

My primary investing strategy is dividend growth investing. The idea behind dividend growth investing is to shift your attention away from whatever the stock price is doing and towards the fundamentals of the business and its ability to pay and grow its dividend in the future.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing Investor Relations

Automatic Data Processing is a Dividend Champion with 44 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year starting in 1976 that ADP has been there. That includes periods of high inflation, numerous geopolitical mix-ups, the tech boom and bust and at least 4 recessions.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1991 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year DGR 3-Year DGR 5-Year DGR 10-Year DGR 1991 $0.08 1992 $0.11 33.00% 1993 $0.13 18.70% 1994 $0.15 14.81% 21.92% 1995 $0.18 20.76% 18.06% 1996 $0.21 18.50% 18.00% 21.00% 1997 $0.24 15.08% 18.09% 17.55% 1998 $0.27 11.06% 14.84% 15.99% 1999 $0.32 19.31% 15.10% 16.89% 2000 $0.37 15.36% 15.19% 15.82% 2001 $0.42 15.75% 16.79% 15.28% 18.11% 2002 $0.47 10.06% 13.69% 14.26% 15.89% 2003 $0.50 7.53% 11.06% 13.52% 14.75% 2004 $0.58 15.00% 10.82% 12.69% 14.77% 2005 $0.65 13.04% 11.81% 12.23% 14.02% 2006 $0.79 20.77% 16.23% 13.19% 14.23% 2007 $0.98 24.84% 19.45% 16.08% 15.16% 2008 $1.20 22.45% 22.67% 19.14% 16.29% 2009 $1.33 10.83% 19.21% 18.26% 15.44% 2010 $1.38 3.76% 12.09% 16.25% 14.22% 2011 $1.48 6.88% 7.12% 13.44% 13.32% 2012 $1.62 9.83% 6.80% 10.58% 13.29% 2013 $1.79 10.19% 8.96% 8.27% 13.57% 2014 $1.93 8.12% 9.38% 7.73% 12.87% 2015 $2.00 3.63% 7.28% 7.70% 11.90% 2016 $2.16 8.00% 6.56% 7.93% 10.65% 2017 $2.34 8.33% 6.63% 7.63% 9.09% 2018 $2.80 19.66% 11.87% 9.42% 8.84% 2019 $3.16 12.86% 13.52% 10.36% 9.04%

Table and calculations by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing Investor Relations

*Dividends and growth rates are based off calendar year payments.

Historically, Automatic Data Processing has been a strong dividend grower. While that isn't a prediction for the future, I do believe that it speaks to the culture of the business and that dividend growth will continue as long as the financials allow it.

Of the 28 1-year periods starting in 1992, annual dividend growth has ranged from 3.6% to 33.0% per year. The average comes to 14.2% with a median of 13.9%.

Expanding the time frame out the 19 rolling 10-year periods dividend growth is equally impressive. Annualized dividend growth has ranged from 8.8% to 18.1%, with an average of 13.5% and a median of 14.0%.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio has been pretty consistent over the last decade and trending slightly higher. The average payout ratio based on net income for the last 10 years is 58.6%, and for the most recent 5 years it's 61.3%. Based on free cash flow, the average payout ratio is 55.8% and 59.2%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

The basis of successful buy-and-hold investing is to identify high-quality companies that consistently grow their sales as well as their cash flow. Ideally, those businesses will generate high returns on invested capital, while maintaining reasonable amounts of leverage.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

ADP has shown solid revenue growth, which is the life blood of generating cash flow for the business. The company's revenue grew from $8.93 billion in FY 2010 to $14.18 billion in FY 2019. That's good for 59% growth in total, or ~5.3% per year.

Operating income improved from $1.77 billion to $3.02 billion over the same period, which represents 71% total growth, or ~6.1% annualized. Cash flow from operations tracked revenue growth more closely, growing 60% in total, or 5.4% annualized.

Free cash flow has been the laggard out of the four metrics, growing from $1.46 billion to $2.12 billion, which is 46% total growth, or 4.3% annualized.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

Since free cash flow growth was slower than revenue growth, it should come as no surprise that the company's free cash flow margin has shrunk over the last decade.

That being said, ADP's free cash flow margin is still strong, with a ten-year average of 14.0% and a 5-year average of 14.1%. Over the last decade, every year has been well above my preference of free cash flow margins >10%, although that is very industry-specific.

My profitability metric of choice is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC." FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that the business is generating based on capital invested. Successful long-term investing, a la Buffett, is focused on identifying businesses with the ability to earn high returns on capital as well as re-invest capital at similarly high rates of return. I want to see an FCF ROIC >10%.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

Automatic Data Processing's FCF ROIC has been excellent and routinely in the mid-20%'s area. The high FCF ROIC speaks to the strength of the business model. Over the last decade, FCF ROIC has averaged 25.6%, and over the last 5 years, the average comes to 28.5%.

I want the businesses that I invest in to use their cash flow in ways that I believe I would as an owner. That means if there's cash generated by the business, then the first priority is to re-invest in the business to maintain and grow the business. With any remaining cash flow, I would reward fellow owners with dividends and then consider buying back shares, with the caveat that shares represent a good value at the time. Otherwise, excess cash flow would go towards building up the war chest or strategic acquisitions.

To understand how Automatic Data Processing uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, or FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, or FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, or FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

High-quality businesses with managements that align with my own capital allocation preferences will show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not worried about any specific year being in the red because opportunities can be fleeting; however, the trend over the longer term is what I focus on. A consistently negative FCFaDB means management is spending more cash than is generated by the business, and that shortfall has to be made up through asset sales, cash on the balance sheet or taking on debt.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Automatic Data Processing has generated positive free cash flow every year over the last decade, as well as being able to grow it more often than not. In total, the company produced $16.16 billion in FCF, which allowed it to pay and grow the dividend to shareholders.

Likewise, ADP has maintained a positive FCFaD every year as well. In total, the company paid out $9.02 billion in dividends, putting the cumulative FCFaD at a very healthy $7.14 billion.

Unfortunately, Automatic Data Processing has spent a total of $9.45 billion buying back shares, which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at -$2.31 billion.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

ADP's share count fell from 492 million to 434 million over the last decade due to the share repurchases. In isolation, that's been good for existing shareholders, since it increases their ownership stake. However, just an 11.8% total reduction in the share count, or 1.4% annualized, seems a bit light considering how much cash has been used for buybacks.

As I mentioned above, my preference is to see a management team that prioritizes their cash flow towards reinvesting in the business, then paying and growing the dividend, and if there's cash flow remaining, then moving to share repurchases if the value proposition makes sense.

The following chart shows the breakdown of cash for shareholders on a percentage basis. I consider cash for the shareholders to be comprised of capital expenditures, free cash flow-funded dividends and buybacks, as well as outside-sourced (debt, cash on the balance sheet or asset sales) dividends and buybacks. In a perfect world, a management team would have plenty of free cash flow to fully support all cash used for shareholders' purposes.

As we saw above, ADP had a net negative FCFaDB over the last 10 years, with 6 years in total showing overspending. The bulk of cash returned to shareholders has been from cash generated by the business. However, for FY 2014-FY 2016, extra buybacks accounted for 22-33% of the cash used for shareholders' purposes.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

Until FY 2015, ADP had carried essentially no debt on its books. However, starting in FY 2016, the debt level increased to $2.01 billion. The increase was sizable; however, the balance sheet is still conservatively leveraged, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of just 27% for FY 2019.

Image by author. Data Source: Automatic Data Processing SEC filings

That being said, the debt that is held on the balance sheet isn't of much concern for the time being. The FCF interest coverage ratio for FY 2019 stood at 16.3x, which is more than adequate. The entire debt load could be paid off using 0.9 years of FY 2019's FCF and 2.4 years of FY 2019's FCFaD.

Valuation

One method that I use to determine whether a stock is trading at an attractive valuation is the minimum acceptable rate of return ("MARR") analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce, apply a reasonable multiple on those earnings and then determine the expected return. If the expected return is higher than your MARR, with a margin of safety factored in, you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to report FY 2020 EPS of $6.16 for FY 2020, which ends in June 2020 and FY 2021 EPS of $6.97. They also expect ADP to manage a hefty 16.6% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that ADP would have 6.0% annual earnings growth over the following 5 years and that they would target a 52.5% payout ratio.

Historically, Automatic Data Processing has had a 16x-30x TTM P/E ratio. Currently, its trailing P/E ratio is 30.3x. According to Morningstar, ADP's 5-year average P/E ratio is 28.7x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 30x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in ADP could provide if the assumptions above play out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near the intra-day price of $158.50 from Wednesday. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024 and calendar year 2029.

Alternatively, I calculate what price levels would provide the returns that I desire if the assumptions play out as forecast. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical minimum investment threshold, 13% and 15%. The 13% is derived from the ~11.4% estimated annualized earnings growth over the next 10 years plus the 1.99% current yield, with the 15% from 25% undervaluation normalizing over the next 10 years, or 2.3% annualized.

Another valuation method that I use is dividend yield theory. Dividend yield theory works best for well-established companies that have a history of paying dividends. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for a fair price of the business in question.

Image by author. Data Source: Yahoo Finance and Automatic Data Processing Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this data is available here.

ADP shares currently offer a 1.99% dividend yield compared to the 5-year average yield of 2.22%. Dividend yield theory suggest a fair price of $142 for the shares.

Conclusion

Automatic Data Processing is a high-quality business with strong cash flow generation, a culture of paying and growing dividend payouts, and strengthening returns on capital. The value add, especially for small to medium-sized businesses, is that it allows founders and other management to focus on the core strategy of the business instead of devoting brain power to payroll and HR.

ADP's size is incredible, with over 810,000 clients across 140 countries. The market is still fragmented between smaller HR/payroll outsourcing firms as well as companies that still have them in-house. Further consolidation of the industry, as well as potential clients looking to streamline the mundane, but necessary, parts of their business, could potentially require ADP as a partner.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $129 to $158, implying that shares are on the upper end of fair value or slightly overvalued at this time. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $133-159.

I believe there's a high likelihood of a purchase, even at the currently elevated levels, to still generate adequate returns, should the growth pan out as forecast in this analysis. You could suffer a multiple contraction of nearly 50% and still see upper-single digit annual returns.

I initiated a position Wednesday morning at $158.50, when shares dipped down on the market open. It was a small initial purchase made more to keep me engaged and following ADP rather than a real value purchase.

I'll be looking to add to my new position on dips into the low $150s and then again if the share price declines into the $140s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAYX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.