Verisk: A Mission Critical Data Vendor

A One-Stop Data Provider

Verisk (VRSK) is a data analytics provider servicing customers in the insurance, energy and finance industries. The group uses advanced technologies to assemble and analyse billions of records (approximately 40 petabytes), drawing on unique data assets to offer tools that can be integrated into customer workflows. The business is attractive as revenue is subscription-driven and once the data is constructed and assembled, the marginal cost of selling it to each additional client is close to zero. As such, the company exhibits EBITDA margins of over 45%. Moreover, organic sales growth has averaged 6.7% since 2007 – a testament to management’s drive to expand its customer base and product applications.

The data received by Verisk is highly sensitive and proprietary, oftentimes relating to business performance. The company uses this data to create products which provide predictive analytics and decision-making support solutions to customers across rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting and other fields. Adoption of these tools help claims estimators price insurance risk. Verisk is highly focused on the domains in which it serves which allows a deep understanding of the use cases for its content and to provide targeted solutions to fit customer requirements.

The company operates across three core segments – insurance, financials and energy and specialised services. The contribution to revenue and EBITDA in 2018 is depicted in Figure 1.

Figure 1 – Contribution to Revenue and EBITDA by Segment (2018)

% of Revenue % of EBITDA Insurance 71.2% 81.4% Energy & Specialised Services 21.4% 13.5% Financial Services 7.3% 5.1%

Source: Verisk 2018 10K

A History of Acquiring and Integrating Data, Analytics and Software

The group originated out of ISO, a predecessor not-for-profit organisation formed in 1971, which itself originated from an insurance business pre-dating the 21st century. ISO was formed as an association of insurance companies to gather statistical data and other information from insurers and report to regulators, as required by law. The company provided advisory and rating services to the US property and casualty insurance industry – effectively supplying information to help insurers determine their own independent premium rates and in areas such as product development, underwriting and ratings functions. The group thereby served a vital role, establishing risk calculation processes in addition to the procurement, analysis and distribution of data.

The company has since transformed beyond its original functions by deepening and broadening its data assets, developing a set of integrated risk management solutions and services and addressing new markets. Its expansion into analytics was heralded by the acquisition of American Insurance Services Group and certain assets of the National Insurance Crime Bureau in 1997 and 1998 respectively which brought large databases of insurance claims, as well as expertise in detecting and preventing claims fraud. In 2002 the group acquired AIR Worldwide, the technological leader in catastrophe modelling which was followed in 2006 by the purchase of Xactware, a leading supplier of estimation software for professionals involved in building repair and reconstruction.

In October 2009 the company filed an IPO. At the time Verisk was heavily focused on the United States with less than 5% of revenue derived from overseas markets. Since then, the business has steadily internationalised and overseas markets now contribute around 25% of total revenue.

To further expand the business, the group acquired Argus Information & Advisory Services in 2012, a specialist in competitive benchmarking, analytics and customised services to financial institutions in the payments space. Since 2014 the group went on to acquire 26 businesses. A marquee acquisition was Wood Mackenzie in 2015, a leading energy sector analytics firm, which expanded the company’s position in global energy markets and recently entered the natural resources space. This was followed up in 2016 by the acquisitions of IntelliStance (data and analytics for property / casualty insurance), the GeoInformation Group (geospatial data and analytic solutions for insurance industry), Analyze Re (software analytics provider for reinsurance and insurance industries), Quest Offshore Resources (market intelligence to offshore oil and gas sector), Greentech Media (information services provider for electricity and renewable sector) and Risk Intelligence Ireland (fraud detection, compliance, risk control and process automation services to Irish insurance industry). In June 2016 Verisk Health, the group’s healthcare business, was sold for $714.6 million.

A group of similar but unrelated companies for aerial image capture purposes were acquired in 2017 for use in the insurance vertical. In the same year the company acquired G2 Web Services, Sequel Business Solutions, Lundquist Consulting and PowerAdvocate to strengthen its position across all segments.

The aerial imagery acquisitions provide multi-spectral aerial photographic services with expertise in offering photogrammetric and remote sensing data for mapping and surveying applications. The imagery is helpful in mapping building dimensions, analysing construction materials, checking boundary lines, evaluating any potential or emerging damage or emerging cracks, and calculating repair costs. G2 provides merchant risk intelligence solutions for acquiring banks, commercial banks and other payment systems providers. Sequel is a leading insurance and reinsurance software platform based in London, which is currently being launched in the United States and should enable the unification of the modelling, fraud detection, simulation software and other related products into a single suite, thereby improving ease of use, customer retention and facilitating further cross-selling. Lundquist offers risk insight, prediction and management solutions for banks and creditors. PowerAdvocate is a leading data analytics provider with unique spend and cost data derived from millions of transactions across thousands of services, materials and equipment categories in the energy industry.

In January 2018 Verisk acquired Marketview, a provider of consumer spending analysis and insights across the retail, hospitality, property and government sectors in New Zealand. Business Insight was acquired in February 2018 to further the group’s predictive analytics capability for insures in the UK and Ireland with a focus on peril models to support underwriting and rating for the commercial property and homeowners insurance market. In June 2018 Validus, a provider of claims management solutions and developer of the subrogation[1] portal in the UK, was purchased. The solutions and enhanced analytical tools help to improve and automate the claims settlement process. Finally, in December 2018 the group acquired Rulebook, a proprietary pricing engine used for internal pricing and underwriting as well as a distribution platform. Rulebook expands Verisk’s international insurance presence in overseas markets.

Solutions for Insurers and Beyond

Verisk’s solutions are used by customers to make more informed decisions about risk and opportunities with greater efficiency. Solutions take various forms, including data, expert insights, statistical models and customised analytics. In 2018 customers included all of the top 100 property and casualty (P&C) insurance providers in the US for the lines of P&C services offered and all of the top 30 credit card issuers in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as 9 of the top 10 global energy providers around the world.

Insurance

Within the insurance segment, Verisk mainly serves the property-casualty market. Its products support the front-end of the insurance process, which encompasses the segmentation of risk, selection of risk (underwriting) and rating (pricing) of risk. The company develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, standard and customised analytics to help insurers manage risk, industry standard insurance programs to help insurers define coverage and issue policies (including policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing rules, and other solutions for 29 lines of insurance to ensure policy language, rules and rates comply with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements). These services are important since coverage must be promptly changed in response to changes in statutes or case law. To stay current, Verisk processes 2,400 regulatory filings and interfaces with state regulators across all 50 states plus the District of Colombia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands each year. More than 120 specialised lawyers and insurance experts review changes in each state’s insurance rules and regulations, including an average of approximately 13,000 legislative bills, 9,000 regulatory actions and 2,000 court decision per annum, to make any required changes to policy language and rating information. Within the homeowners line of insurance, Verisk maintains policy language and rules for six basic coverages, 283 national endorsements and 611 state-specific endorsements.

At the back-end the company supports claims resolution by assisting in every step of the process. Starting with a picture of the damage on a smartphone, the claim may be submitted using an automated chat bot and verified using Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch platform through to claims settlement and payment directly to the claimant. The technology works so fluidly by leveraging Sequel and other connected products such that when a claim is submitted the system searches a proprietary database and analyses information about other claims filed by the same individuals or businesses (either as claimants or insurers) that help insurers determine if the claim is valid or if fraud may have occurred. As the largest database in the world with more than 1.3 billion claims (and 240,000 new claims submitted per day across all categories of the US P&C insurance industry), clients benefit from superior search and reporting capabilities.

Insurance Product Set

Product Description Underwriting & Ratings ISO Industry-standard insurance programs, property-specific underwriting and rating info, and underlying solutions AIR Catastrophe and extreme event models covering natural and man-made risks such as terrorism Sequel Integrated suite of software that provides full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business Claims Solutions Claims Analytics Analytics solutions to improve claim outcomes and combat fraud. Xactware Loss quantification and repair cost estimation for professionals in all phases of building and repair. Geomni Multi-spectrum aerial imagery, dimensions an structure history for residential and commercial roofs and properties

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Within the energy and specialised markets segment, Verisk has an array of tools in the hydrocarbon, chemicals, metals, mining, power and alternative energy fields. In particular, the group has a description of every hydro-carbon producing asset globally with information on the productivity of the asset and movements in productivity over time so as to evaluate the amount of capacity available from the lowest marginal cost through to highest marginal cost vendors. Beyond hydrocarbons, its database extends to thousands of mines, refineries and a detailed assessment of market fundamentals across each value chain. The group is a global leader in proving research, analytics and consulting services to assist in exploration, screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. Customers include 9 of the top 10 global energy providers around the world in addition to a wide range of companies, governments and institutions in the energy, metals and mining value chains.

The financial services segment receives transaction data from virtually every credit product originated in the United States and in overseas markets. Of the top twenty credit card issuers in the English-speaking world, all feature inside Verisk’s data consortia In 2018 Verisk tracked $6.7 trillion of credit card spending in the United States – an entirely unique dataset and meaningful fraction of spending activity. The data is tokenised and anonymised, thereby excluding the customer’s name, address and social security number, but granular as it pertains to the merchant, location, date and purchase amount, as well as features of the credit product, such as fees, co-branding, promotions and penalties. The content allows credit providers to understand the competitiveness of their credit offering and how they are performing relative to other providers. The service provides competitive benchmarking and scoring. Between 40-50% of transactions in U.S. demand deposits also feed into the Verisk database. The spend analytics business has been growing at double-digit rates, enabling users to garner a clear understanding of trends in the performance of merchants. Overall, whilst performance has improved in recent quarters, the outlook for this division is mixed though it comprises only 5.1% of group EBITDA.

A Sticky Customer Base

In 2018 the company generated 80% of its revenue from long-term subscriptions (either 3-5 year duration with price escalators or one-year agreements which automatically renew) which provides a predictable, highly recurrent income stream. In 2013 the top ten customers bought from ten of Verisk’s solution families. By 2018 this had increased to 18 of the company’s solution families. According to management, there were 57 occasions in 2018 where management attempted to take business away from an incumbent within the underwriting and rating verticals. The company was successful on 30 of the 57 attempts in dislodging the incumbent in underwriting and 13 of 17 attempts in claims. This demonstrates good ‘offence’ by management. On the ‘defence’ side, the company’s rate of retention was strong, thwarting 2/3 attempts to be dislodged in claims and 23 out of 30 attempts in underwriting.

Of the $1.1bn in EBITDA generated in 2018, approximately $900m was derived from P&C insurance, $50m from energy and $60m from financial services. As revenues increase, margins tend to expand as the firm operates off a largely fixed cost base. However, a certain portion of revenue is dedicated to developing new solutions or bolt-on acquisitions. Margins are highest in the insurance vertical but healthy across-the-board. Financially, the firm converts a healthy portion of its EBITDA into cash flow. Capital is allocated through a prioritised list of opportunities.

Over the last five years, Verisk has expanded revenue by 13.7% per annum by a) expanding the number of data sets captured and analysed; and providing new solutions and functionality to existing customers; b) raising prices on its subscription services, which contain escalator clauses; c) acquiring new customers in new markets; and d) bolt-on acquisitions and leveraging intellectual capital to expand into adjacent markets and new customer sectors.

To provide some measure of Verisk’s potential pricing power, consider the proportional cost of its products to clients. Within the insurance vertical, Verisk’s products account for 25 basis points of the cost structure of its customers. Across its other verticals, the products account for an ever lower proportion. Given its high fixed cost base, the incremental margins are highly attractive.

Capital expenditure as a share of revenue has increased from the 3-4% range to around 9% today, as the group increased the software intensity of its business. It will likely settle at around the mid-single digit level once this front-loaded investment to integrate output into customer work-flows moderates.

What are the Risks?

Some commentators may contend that in a hyper-connected, machine-learning based world, data becomes commoditised. Whilst this might be the case for social media data and even then there is greater focus on data privacy, Verisk’s data is provided by its customers, who have a vested interest in keeping their data secure and private and have little incentive to share the data widely. Should Verisk experience a data leak or fall victim to data breach, clearly the trust of its clients could be compromised. The Wood Mackenzie business is clearly sensitive to a downturn in the energy market which could put pressure on its customer base.

A Moat for All Seasons

Verisk’s competitive advantages are indicative of a business with a powerful economic moat. Firstly, much of its content is derived from its customers. This content is exclusive in so far as Verisk is generally the only third-party to access such data. Absent the data, one cannot train an algorithm and make successive waves of improved interpretation harnessing the data over time. Secondly, Verisk is deeply expert in many of its core domains. The group has not only developed AI methodologies but understands the use cases its customer apply the data. Thirdly, the group has a first mover advantage which has enabled it to accumulate experience faster than peers and thereby trained and evolved its algorithms more precisely. Finally, the group has deeply integrated its data solutions into customer work-flows.

Valuation: Look Beyond Headline Multiples

Historically, the company’s top-line and net income have expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% and 10.6% respectively. Management expects to expand the top-line at 5-7% per annum, driven by 2-3% growth from product adoption, annual price hikes of 1-2% and growth in new customers from sector and territorial expansion contributing 2-3% per annum. Given the fixed cost nature and operating leverage within the business, such growth should be accompanied by margin expansion, particularly given the lapping of elevated product development expenditure and transition of IT operations to the cloud alongside the closure of legacy on-premise systems.

Assuming sales grow 6% in FY2020 and free cash flow expands by 8%, the company would generate around $850 million of free cash flow. This puts the business on a free cash flow yield of 3.4%. Organic growth will be driven by an expansion in the number of users and spend-per-user, leaving the potential for attractive shareholder returns.

Summary: A Data Vendor Extraordinaire

Verisk’s data assets are virtually impossible to replicate. Its products and services are critical enablers of the US insurance industry. The level of expenditure alone on data accumulation, cleansing and analysis would be challenging for any rival to even attempt to match. Verisk has embarked on a significant investment cycle. Major programs include Geonmi, Sequel and Lens 2.0. As these and other initiatives reach commercial fruition, capital expenditure should ameliorate, providing a lift to free cash flow growth. Given its dominant industry position and sticky, recurring revenue profile, the company’s shares are recommended for purchase.

[1] Subrogation is the assumption by a third party of another party’s legal right to collect a debt or damages

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.