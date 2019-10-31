Kolovos: Equity Markets Entering Seasonal Sweet Spot

He recommends buying SPY at $300 with a stop loss at $295 and a target price of $307; along with two more trade ideas for the USD/JPY and TLT.

Following the market’s recent bottoming, he expects equities to be strong into year-end, and is watching interest rates, bonds, the Japanese yen, copper, and gold for signals of market improvement.

Everybody knows that October is a bad month, but it typically begins the best six months of any given year, Macro Risk Advisors CFA, CMT, and chief technical strategist John Kolovos told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

This year, sentiment extremes and selling extremes are increasing the probability of equities being strong into year-end, he said.

“We’re seeing higher highs and lower lows in the market, which is driving extremes in sentiment. Sentiment is going to be a huge driver to my call and I think to everyone else's call.”

In addition to sentiment, Kolovos looks at interest rates, the outlook for bonds, and the Japanese yen for signals of improvement. He’s also watching copper, gold, and the copper-to-gold ratio, which correlates with interest rates.

“If we get copper to break out, gold will break down, which I think is starting to happen, then interest rates will push up higher, stocks should push up higher, the yen should push up higher.”

The Trade

Kolovos is anticipating strength from the S&P, looking for 3065 for year-end and 3200 next year. In terms of interest rates, he thinks the move above 174 or 175 on the 10-year should be enough to get rates up to about 190. Converse to that, he wants to be short TLT.

Source: Real Vision

He believes international markets are bit of a coiled spring, and wants to buy China (FXI), Korea (EWY), and Mexico (EWW).

