Greif Inc. Could Be A Good Play On Easing Trade Tensions For Income Investors

Greif could be a good play on an easing of trade tensions for income-oriented investors.

The company pays a 4.45% dividend that was NOT cut during the Great Recession.

A recent acquisition offers an attractive growth opportunity but also drives up debt above 3.5x EBITDA (at least).

Greif is an industrial packaging products manufacturer that has been hurt by the trade war.

The Company

Greif, Inc. (GEF) is a leading industrial packaging manufacturer and also owns a little over 250,000 acres of timberland in a few Southern states in America which provides some of the raw materials for its products. Its products are sold into a variety of end markets, from the energy and chemical industries to pharmaceutical companies to agricultural and food suppliers.

What's more, GEF sells its products around the world, primarily concentrated in North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

With a recent acquisition (which we'll cover below) that is entirely North America-focused, however, GEF's concentration in North America will likely expand in 2019.

The company enjoys a leading market share in several product categories, including steel and fiber drums as well as flexible intermediate bulk containers ("IBCs").

As most of its products are industrial in nature, GEF's stock tends to track the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") fairly closely:

As you can see, the stock price has mirrored the movement of the PMI this year, aside from a bounce in the stock price in recent months that defies the PMI. This, in essence, seems to be a bet that the PMI has already hit its low and will be bouncing back in the coming months. If the PMI drifts lower still from here, the stock price will almost certainly follow it down.

Early in 2019, GEF acquired Caraustar, a maker of paperboard products. This large acquisition helps to diversify GEF's earnings away from the prior dominance (two-thirds of revenue) of rigid industrial packaging products (mostly steel drums) toward paper packaging products.

Now paper products make up nearly two-thirds of projected earnings.

Both EBITDA and return on invested capital have been growing in recent years, but the former is expected to leap significantly this year and in the coming years largely due to the Caraustar acquisition.

With an average cost of debt around 4.9% and an average dividend yield in the last several years of 4.1%, GEF's weighted cost of capital falls somewhere in the mid-4s, which compares favorably to its double-digit ROIC in recent years.

Valuation

GEF's earnings tend to be quite cyclical. EPS fell sharply during the Great Recession and shed over half their prior peak from 2012 to the beginning of 2016.

Judging by the P/E ratio (orange line above), now might be a good buying opportunity for GEF since the metric is sitting roughly where it was in the middle of the Great Recession. However, earnings are still on the higher side, and if they fall from here (say, because of continued weakness in manufacturing), then the P/E ratio will rise.

Recently, earnings have dropped from their peak largely due to a 4.3% drop in organic net sales YoY (as of Q2). Trade tensions and tariffs have been the primary culprit of weakness.

Cash flow from operations ("CFO"), likewise, are on the higher end of their cyclical range. But assuming they can be sustained at this level and continue growing, the current price appears to be one of the best values since before the last recession according to CFO.

Enterprise value to EBIT is also on the lower end, though not at the 8x level that has tended to signal a rise about to ensue.

Predictably, the 8x level reached this year preceded a drop in earnings, which caused the EV/EBIT ratio to spike back up to 12x.

Opportunities And Challenges

Over the past few years, long-term debt had been drifting down (bottom panel) while interest coverage had been rising (upper panel), until BOOM. Something changed this year. That something, of course, was the Caraustar acquisition.

Due to the large acquisition, long-term debt has leaped up to 4.6x EBITDA. (Management states their adjusted leverage ratio to be 3.6x, but it is unclear to me how they arrived at this number.) However, in the years ahead, management intends to both deleverage and grow EBITDA, targeting a 2-2.5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio within three years after the close of the Caraustar deal.

A primary challenge for GEF, then, will be to deleverage and grow earnings in what could prove to be economically difficult years ahead. Management has stated that it will not look to make any more acquisitions until its leverage ratio has reached its target range, which means that it will likely be years before any more needle-moving purchases are forthcoming.

That leaves organic expansion projects still on the table, however. Management can look to expand existing production facilities or develop new ones in order to extend its geographic footprint. Almost half of capex in 2019 is projected to be for growth purposes.

These expansions can be supported by global population growth, greater consumption in emerging markets, and more focus on sustainable packaging (including recycled/repurposed) products, of which GEF is a leader.

The Dividend

The dividend has not consistently been covered by free cash flow since the Great Recession, though coverage has not been so bad as to require a dividend cut. As you can see below, however, quarterly FCF per share has been trending up in recent years to provide for better coverage:

Management believes that the acquisition of Caraustar should lead to FCF expansion and thus greater dividend coverage (and the opportunity for more growth going forward).

Compared to the average dividend yield in the last four years of 4.1%, the current yield (as of the time of writing) of 4.45% is somewhat attractive.

Management's priority as far as the dividend goes is to "maintain" it with periodic reviews. While it's reassuring to know that management intends to protect the annual dividend, the lack of any mention of growth signifies to me that the dividend will only grow as allowed by sustainable growth in FCF.

Insider Ownership And Buying

Both the Class A shares (GEF) and Class B shares (GEF.B) have seen substantial insider buying this year. There was significant buying of both this summer. Here are the Class A shares, which saw buying under $34 per share:

There was buying in Class B shares around roughly the same time periods.

In Class A shares alone, several company executives personally own holdings in the company worth amounts in the mid single-digit millions of dollars. I always like seeing this kind of alignment of interests.

Conclusion

In my estimation, one's view on whether GEF stock is cheap or expensive depends on one's view of the near-future direction of the ISM PMI. If manufacturing continues to contract in the coming months, then GEF's stock actually looks overpriced here, as it seems to be expecting a bounce in the PMI.

If, however, manufacturing makes a comeback, even a modest one, in the coming months, this recent bounce will look prescient and deserved. Hence, if we do see a bounce-back in manufacturing, GEF looks fairly priced to a bit undervalued here.

If October's PMI comes in better than expected, the current price under $40 per share appears to be a good value. But if the PMI remains solidly in contractionary territory, then a price under $34 per share seems like a much better entry point. Thinking longer term, GEF could be a strong play on an easing of trade tensions. But, of course, that assumes that the international trade situation will "go back to normal" sometime in the near future - an assumption that is at least questionable.

