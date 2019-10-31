Strong Performance And Transformation Driving Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand shares are not cheap, but strong orders and margins in the core Climate business can support above-peer growth rates and margin leverage for a few more quarters.

There are credible arguments for a long, healthy runway for Climate sales and the merger of the Industrial segment with Gardner Denver should be a win-win.

My early May call on Ingersoll-Rand (IR) is about as close as I typically get to a “valuation doesn’t matter” call with industrials, as I thought the company’s strong execution and healthy underlying market exposures set the stage for good ongoing relative performance. Since then I wouldn’t say that Ingersoll-Rand’s performance has shot the lights out, though the stock has continued to outperform the wider industrial sector.

I continue to believe the merger of IR’s Industrial business with Gardner Denver (GDI) makes sense (and a more competitive player against Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) ), and I likewise continue to believe that Ingersoll-Rand is reshaping itself into a strong player in a market with a strong long-term outlook. Valuation remains a hang up; while I do believe that IR’s stronger reported growth and healthy margins can support the stock during this industrial downturn, the long-term prospective returns aren’t as appealing to me.

A Decent Quarter, But Strong In The Company’s Future Core

Ingersoll-Rand’s third quarter results were mixed relative to sell-side expectations, with revenue coming in slightly better than expected, segment income slightly below expectations, and operating income beating by about $0.04/share. Arguably more important for the long-term future of this stock, though, was the stronger performance (and outperformance) of the Climate business.

Revenue rose 8% as reported and 6% in organic terms, putting Ingersoll-Rand on the high end of the curve for growth rates this quarter. Growth was driven by the Climate business, which saw 8% overall revenue growth on double-digit growth in the commercial/residential HVAC business, while the Industrial business was flat on weaker results in the compression business (disappointing relative to Atlas Copco’s performance).

Ingersoll-Rand continues to do a better-than-average job on pricing, with price/cost still positive (40bp this quarter versus 75bp last quarter). Operating income rose 13%, but segment income rose at a more modest 10% pace, with Industrial actually outpacing Climate (up 14% versus up 9%).

In Climate, Ingersoll-Rand saw strong growth in both commercial and residential HVAC sales, as well as orders, with commercial/residential orders up 10%. Transportation grew at a slower pace in the quarter (up low single digits) and orders declined at a double-digit pace. Although Climate didn’t grow as well as Industrial, margin did nevertheless improve by 30bp.

IR management doesn’t give a lot of detail about the Industrial business, but Compression was down at a low-to-mid single-digit pace, industrial products were weak but still up, and electric vehicles was up. Segment margins improved by 40bp this quarter.

A Strong Player in HVAC That Could Get Even Stronger

With the Industrial business leaving early 2020, Ingersoll-Rand is executing on a relatively rare transformation – arguably only a handful of names like Honeywell (HON), Danaher (DHR), Fortive (FTV), and Roper (ROP) have remained themselves to better focus on market opportunities with better growth and margin prospects over the next decade (or more).

After the Reverse Morris transaction, IR will be solely focused on climate, including commercial and residential HVAC systems, controls, and transportation refrigeration (ThermoKing). There are cyclical aspects to HVAC demand, certainly so in transport, but I believe there’s also an attractive long-term cycle that supports attractive growth characteristics. HVAC accounts for about 60% of household electricity use and around 40% of commercial building electricity use, and I’ve seen estimates that air conditioning alone consumes about 6% of U.S. electricity. Given that, I see a good runway for growth not only from new construction in markets like China but retrofitting in more developed markets, and particularly as part of commercial/institutional buildings adopting more automation over time.

IR enjoys strong share in the North American commercial HVAC market (mid-30%’s share) and respectable share in Europe and China (in the 20%’s), but there are growth/share gain opportunities there. IR isn’t quite as strong in the North American residential market (mid-teens share), but the business is more skewed toward premium categories. IR also enjoys strong share in the transport sector.

Looking at recent performance trends, IR stands out positively with sector-leading organic growth since the first quarter of 2018. Johnson Controls (JCI) has generally been the second-best grower over that time (and fairly consistent), while United Technologies (UTX) has been the laggard and Lennox (LII) has been erratic with a recent upsurge. Once the GDI transaction is complete, I could see IR acting as a potential consolidator in the industry, but I think the company would prefer to look more for specialized businesses like controls.

The Outlook

IR’s two segments are moving in different directions, with the Climate business strengthening and the Industrial business weakening. I’ve been concerned about the prospect for IR’s Industrial business to roll over (particularly in compression, tools, and materials handling), and Atlas’s stronger position in larger compressors likely will support continued outperformance until short-cycle markets recover. On the Climate side of the business, I’m not particularly concerned about the core HVAC business, but I do think there could be downside risk to the transport segment on weaker reefer truck orders.

I continue to value IR with the Industrial business included, and I continue to expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth. I expect these growth rates will improve after the separation, and margins will also head higher even accounting for some dis-synergy.

The Bottom Line

I may not be sufficiently bullish on IR’s long-term prospects in Climate, but it’s tough for me to make the numbers work now. I believe the Street is amply rewarding the stock for the company doing what institutional investors want today (namely, breaking up conglomerates and/or focusing on more attractive end-markets). Given that IR has a better-than-average chance of continuing to post above-average revenue growth and margin leverage, I wouldn’t bet against these shares, but the valuation does seem full to me here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.