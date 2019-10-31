Key Data Point Omitted, As Both Fed And GDP Pleased The Market

We outline four core reasons why soft employment data cannot be ignored, despite a better-than-expected GDP read and encouraging signaling from the Fed.

One could say that October 30th was a pretty good for the markets. The day began with the GDP growth coming in at 1.9%, or roughly 300 bps above consensus. True, business investments remained soft, but strong consumer spending almost entirely made up for it and demonstrated that there is still a lot of traction to the GDP growth. Then, at 2 PM, the Fed announced a third consecutive rate cut of 25 bps. While the official statement signaled a pause in future rates, there was also astute communication from Chairman Powell who noted during his press conference that the Fed will step in, should the economy deteriorate, and will refrain from hiking rates, unless there is a "significant" rise in inflation. The S&P 500 index closed at ~3,047, up 32 bps, at a new all-time high. Then, after hours, both Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) reported above-consensus earnings, with Apple also issuing a favorable holiday sales outlook. Both stocks rose comfortably after hours.

What's there not to like, as economy appears to be doing ok, the majority of earnings are beating expectations, and the Fed stands ready with a helping hand, should things sour?

Well, as it turns out, there was one particular report that the market overlooked: the ADP jobs read. For October, that number came in at 125,000, fairly in line with expectations, which in itself did not move the market at the time of the report release at 8:15 AM. However, there was more to the print: ADP actually revised the September jobs figure from 135,000 to 93,000. The market's reaction was muted: it had bigger fish to fry.

Why is this downward revision significant and why are we zeroing in on this? There are four core reasons.

First, the September jobs report was soft in the first place. It missed estimates by about 9,000 jobs and nearly a third of the jobs were census-related. With the figure now lowered by 42,000 jobs, September is actually looking like a month with a bare minimum of private sector jobs created.

Second, if we look at pre-recessionary periods from the past, such as the years 1989, 2000, and 2007, nearly all of them boasted low unemployment rates coupled with declining employment figures. This is a fairly eerie pattern.

Third, employment data is lagging indicator, plain and simple: by the time the market figures out that jobs are steadily falling from month to month, recessionary trends become irreversible.

Fourth, employment numbers, particularly ADP ones, directly correlate to strong consumer spending. In this economy, consumer is the only force driving expansion. Once consumer spending falls, a negative GDP read may likely follow. At present, there is no business investment to offset consumer softness.

Where does this lead us? Let's not overlook the significance of the employment report for October, due to be released on November 1. With the S&P reaching new highs, the temptation to discount any softness may be too great. While historically the correlation between ADP figures and BLS data is far from perfect, the ADP report did provide an important warning sign.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.