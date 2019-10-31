Alloy Steel International: A Wonderful Business At A Benjamin Graham Price

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mario A. Rodriguez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Summary of Investment Thesis

Alloy Steel International Inc. (OTCPK:AYSI, or the "company") presents an extreme case of undervaluation and a low risk / high return, asymmetric opportunity for investors. At yesterday's closing price of $1.34 per share the company's float equity sells at an EV/TTM EBIT ratio of 1.16, an EV/10-year average EBIT ratio of 1.70 and it is selling 7% below NCAV. The company owns a high-quality business that has sustained a 10-year average ROIC above 30%, pointing towards a competitive advantage and a product differentiation.

Given AYSI's large cash balance, no debt, considerable earning's power and ability to sustain revenue levels during customer headwinds, investors at these price levels, are limiting their downside risk. Upside return is significant, a conservative valuation of the company's business is 200% to 300% higher than yesterday's closing stock price.

While the company has been undervalued for many years and corporate governance has surely given investors pause, management has taken positive steps, including a recent 6% plus buyback of outstanding shares and the integration of a related-party business. AYSI's continued cash generation and potential value unlocking catalysts as described below gives one reason to believe the company's equity will trade closer to a rational valuation in a 3 to 5 year investment time frame.

Introduction

Alloy Steel International Inc. (OTCPK:AYSI) is an Australian based, Delaware, U.S.A. incorporated, O.T.C. listed stock. The company produces, markets and distributes a patented, differentiated, highly regarded wear and tear protection and anti-hang-up technology solution that gives its clients in the global mining and bulk materials industries significant savings in time and money versus competing products. Because of ArcoPlate’s (the company's main source of revenue) premium price and superior performance over competitors, AYSI enjoys and has enjoyed high gross and net margins and importantly, a long-term ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) that speaks of a superior business with economic barriers to entry that punches way above the company’s cost of capital.

AYSI is no stranger to the annals of Seeking Alpha or the nano-cap value investing community. Previous articles by different authors have intelligently exposed the extreme nature of the equity's undervaluation, in relation to peers, past related industry transactions and, importantly, what a rational private buyer would pay for a business of these characteristics. The business keeps generating cash, positive corporate developments have ensued, but still, the price range and undervaluation has remained the same for many years.

In this article, I also want to address AYSI’s undervaluation, issues with its corporate governance and positive new developments, but also, share with investors a new perspective on the company’s quality as a business and what could potentially unlock shareholder value.

Business Quality AYSI’s Economic Castle

Outside of valuation metrics, one should appreciate AYSI's growth story and quality as a business. The company has grown yearly revenues from US$ 2.8 million in 2001, to more than US$ 26.28 million in fiscal 2018 (2019 Q3 Twelve Trailing Months of US$ 28.7 million), a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 24.8%. Furthermore, EBIT has grown from US$ 101 thousand in 2001 to US$ 5.53 million in 2018 (TTM of US$ 8.09 million), a CAGR of 49%. Also, shareholder’s equity has grown from US$ 1.09 million in 2001 to almost US$ 25.5 million today. Lastly, as a clear testament to the company's financial and operating quality, during the last 10 years, it’s average yearly ROIC has been a very enticing and "above average" 32.4%.

Source: Company Annual and Quarterly Reports.

As investors know, Return on Invested Capital measures the relationship between a business’s profitability vs. the amount of capital invested in the business to earn those profits. In other words, how much as a business owner do I earn for the amount of money invested to make the business run.

Sustainable high ROIC in businesses strongly suggests an underlying competitive advantage and commonly signal rational capital allocation by management. Not surprisingly, these types of businesses are, more often than not, assigned a premium valuation in the market, deservedly so.

In a capitalist market, high ROIC businesses attract new entrants, which in time lowers ROIC for all competing businesses to theoretically their cost of capital. Some businesses have special characteristics that prevent competition and lower sale prices, enabling higher returns on invested capital. These are the best businesses to own, Warren Buffett’s favorite type of business: his economic castles with large surrounding moats. I believe that AYSI, though small and in a niche business, is such an economic castle:

Source: Based on the author´s ROIC model and Company Annual and Quarterly Reports.

One can reasonably argue that ArcoPlate has many advantages over competitor products: longer product life (reportedly up to 6 times as much), better performance (see additional product presentation) and an accurately estimable wear rate. AYSI’s customers are also highly dependent on wear and anti-hang-up solutions to operate efficiently. Therefore, the product has "sticky" characteristics that make it the natural and cost-effective/best ROI choice for customers in a business situation that, fortunately for the company, necessitates recurring purchases.

All of this enables AYSI to charge a premium price for ArcoPlate vs. competing products. The company's pricing power and it's significant earning’s power, even during heavy downturns in its mining customers (historically it’s most important customer base), can be explained by the former analysis. AYSI's licensed patented product differentiation and expertise in wear and material anti-hang-up overlay alloys are a competitive advantage that has given the company the ability to generate high ROIC and sound profitability levels for the last 13 years.

Valuation

As noted, AYSI’s equity sells at a level that assigns an irrationally low valuation to the company's business and its earnings power. At yesterday's closing price of US$ 1.34 per share, one is buying a business that for the past 10 years has averaged more than US$ 5.5 million in yearly EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Taxes) for an Enterprise Value (Market Capitalization, plus Debt, minus Cash) of only US$ 9.36 million. Moreover, in only 2 of those last 10 years did the company’s EBIT fall below US$ 5 million (US$ 3.08 million in 2012 and US$ 1.15 million in 2016). For the last twelve trailing months, EBIT has risen to $US 8.09 million, bringing its EV to TTM EBIT ratio to 1.16.

Additionally, the company has no debt and a cash pile of US$ 11.95 million. Incredibly, at yesterday's closing price of US$ 1.34, this significantly profitable and high-quality business sells 7% below its (non-adjusted) current assets minus all liabilities or NCAV, Benjamin Graham’s well-known metric for undervaluation.

Business Valuation

The fundamental question is, for a rational private buyer of a business of these characteristics, what would be a good price to pay for the business as a whole? In investments, I prefer to be “vaguely right than precisely wrong”, the future, after all, is uncertain and no amount of mathematical precise assumptions will change that. To be conservative, let’s assume no sales growth and no additional pricing power, take AYSI’s last 10-year average EBIT of US$ 5,507,393 and show the business’s value based on a potential buyer’s required annual return of profitability. Let’s then add current cash levels to the business value to assess what returns vs. the current market price we can expect as investors:

Source: Author's financial model based on Company Annual and Quarterly Reports

Again, the purpose of this exercise is not to account for a precise value of the company’s business, but to show that even an opportunistic buyer looking for a high 20% yearly return of EBIT on price paid would manifest in a stock price that is 85% above AYSI's equity price of US$ 1.34.

In my opinion, given that AYSI, as shown, is a high-quality business, with sustainable earnings and pricing power over an entire economic cycle, a 10% to 7.5% expected return on yearly EBIT can easily be considered compelling to a buyer in today’s low yield environment. At a 10% to 7.5% expected return from a rational private buyer the company’s stock price rises 214% to US$ 4.21 and 300% to US$ 5.37, respectively, vs. yesterday's closing price of US$ 1.34 per share.

To be even more conservative in our valuation, let’s have a look at how the business value would change and what returns we can expect by using AYSI's 10-year average NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax) of US$ 3,8 million, instead of EBIT:

Source: Author's financial model based on Company Annual and Quarterly Reports

What is important to keep in mind is that we as investors in the stock market are, given the high level of cash in the company's coffers, paying only US$ 9.2 million for AYSI’s business. This enterprise value implies an expected yearly return of 58.8% from average 10 year EBIT amounts! This signals not only AYSI’s extreme undervaluation at current prices but coupled with the company’s conservative balance sheet and profitability levels, a solid margin of safety. It is difficult, probabilistically speaking, to lose money in a situation like the one that AYSI’s equity presents today and easier for us to make money in the future as will be further explained below.

Corporate Governance and other Issues

Given AYSI's deep valuation metrics and business quality, why does this opportunity exist?

A few reasons. The company is operated and fully controlled by the founding Kostecki family, which owns 65% of the outstanding shares, this has allowed them to realize questionable “related party” business transactions. Additionally, in 2010, the company went "dark", stopped reporting its financials to the S.E.C. and moved its stock listing from NASDAQ to the OTC pink sheets. As a result, interest in this nano-cap stock is and has been almost non-existent and thus transactional volume is low. To add to this, the company is uncommonly managed and operated in one country but is incorporated and listed in another. And finally, its main customer base, the global mining industry, has suffered a steep downturn these past years and despite the industry's upswing in some sectors this year, it is still out of favor with most investors.

AYSI’s corporate governance, financial disclosure, and investor relations certainly prove discomforting. Unfortunately, the company in the past and recently again is sponsoring a racing team (Kostecki Brothers Racing) whose two drivers are grandsons of the company founder. Moreover, AYSI’s premises are rented from the Kostecki family, the family also owns the patent to ArcoPlate and charges the business a 6% royalty on sales. More worrisome, in 2016 the company bought a supplier of materials to AYSI owned by the Kostecky family, Matrix Metals, for a whopping US$ 5.79 million price tag. Finally, management is not very interested in communicating with shareholders, emails sent to management will have no reply or a tardy one, financial disclosures and reported events could be more detailed.

There is no justification for shareholder money spent on a family-related racing team and while it would be ideal that no related party business transactions existed, there is some positive light to shed on most of what I wrote above. First, AYSI’s rent of Kostecki family property is within normal market rates in its area, in 2014 the company disclosed they renewed the rental contract at the same rates for another 5 years. Second, while the family owns the patent to ArcoPlate, in 2016 they renewed the intellectual license agreement for another 25 years, again, at the same 6% of sales royalty rate.

Regarding the purchase of family-owned Matrix Metals, the company reported it received an independent “fair value assessment” from Ernst & Young Australia. Though this is not necessarily a safe pass for us minority shareholders, the company also stated that this was “a key step toward consolidating the Company's distinct valuable assets, which process commenced with the passing of AYSI's founder, Gene Kostecki, in 2014”. Also, the company disclosed that by buying Matrix Metals it eliminated “historical payment obligations” that for years 2015 and 2016 totaled more than 6 million Australian dollars, which makes the price paid less worrisome. The company's stated intention to consolidate related party assets is a step in the right direction for the market to revalue the company’s equity.

As mentioned, in 2010 management stopped reporting company financials to the SEC, however, it still announced and reported most financials on PRNewswire and the company's website. Since the passing of AYSI's founder, Gene Kostecki, in early 2014 and the taking of management by his two sons, the company started releasing its financials to investors through the OTC Markets website. Since 2016, they have reported yearly audited and all quarterly unaudited financials, though, with some late fillings.

Recent Developments

During 2019 AYSI reported two key positive developments.

First, after several years of looking for a buyer, they finally reported the sale of their Indonesian property for close to US$ 4 million. This property was bought many years ago to expand sales. The company dedicated over US$ 5 million in Capital Expenditures (MUTF:CAPEX) to develop it including its land purchase. In 2012, citing necessary funding "beyond original expectations", a "poor worldwide economic context" and a significant downturn in the main customer base, the company decided to revert course on this expansion and sell the property.

The second development, in my eyes, is even more significant. In July of this year, the company announced they bought back 1.14 million shares at $US 1.30 each from an independent third party, about 6.7% of shares outstanding. The price paid is very close to yesterday's closing price of US$ 1.34 and excellent use of capital by management considering AYSI's extreme undervaluation. Could this be a harbinger of even better corporate action? Possibly, time will tell. However, this capital allocation decision by management is undoubtedly a positive sign. Let’s now dive into potential catalysts for value unlocking...

Potential Catalysts

AYSI has been a value trap for many years. While one could have certainly made money from its share price volatility during the past 10 years, the fact remains that AYSI has been an undervalued stock throughout this period.

Time is the friend of the good business, Warren Buffett likes to quip, AYSI is a good business. Rational actions, those that favor all shareholders (particularly the Kostecki family) should in time prevail. Even if none of the potential catalysts I’m about to describe take place in a reasonable investment time frame of 3 to 5 years, in my opinion, if the company keeps making money and sustains it’s high ROIC, like it has for more than a decade, the market should, in my opinion, take better notice. I believe, however, that four future potential catalysts could unlock shareholder value...

Corporate Governance and Investor Relations Improvement, Buybacks, Dividends, Uplisting...

As described, since 2014, AYSI has taken some steps towards improving its corporate governance and shareholder friendliness. If this continues, particularly with the backing of a share buyback plan or a recurring dividend the shares would be valued more rationally. The company’s strong free cash flow generation and large cash pile allow this to be more than practical. A special dividend or a large share buyback program is amply covered by the company's cash balance. Additionally, a recurring annual dividend yield of 5% would imply a manageable 28% payout ratio of the company's 5-year average net income.

A buyout by the controlling family...

The Kostecki family, helped with a sizable share buyback program or not, could take the company private, which would necessitate a substantial premium to current price levels. One could fear that the Kostecki family would "short change" minority shareholders in a going-private transaction. Doubts regarding this naturally surface given the questionable inter-party business relationships described and sizable ownership of the family. However, several counter-arguments are to be found against this hypothesis.

While again, I find the racing team sponsorship unacceptable, it is clear that the Kostecki’s have started moving towards eliminating these practices, as they did with Matrix Metals, while being fair with regards to those that remain (leasing of premises and royalty agreement). Also, the company’s controlling family could have already used AYSI’s sizeable cash balance in any of the last 5 years to buy minority shareholders out and at a decent market premium at that, though at undervalued levels. Instead, it has decided to allocate cash back into the business, towards the Matrix Metals purchase and to this year’s share repurchase.

Source: Company Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Finally and importantly, minority shareholders are protected by Delaware law where AYSI is incorporated. Appraisal rights under Delaware Law code, section § 262, have been used successfully by many minority shareholders looking to get a “fair” price when the controlling shareholder was "unfairly" buying them out. While there are many nuances and costs by taking a “going private transaction” to court, experience has shown that this is a powerful deterrent.

Third-party sale...

As shown, AYSI is a highly attractive profitable business, one that would surely command the interest of unsolicited or solicited parties. A price that reflects and correctly values the characteristics of this Australian company would be more than welcomed by us minority shareholders and hopefully by the Kostecki family as well.

It must be noted that management's stated decision to consolidate related party transactions, renew leasing and royalty contracts and this year's share repurchase could potentially be taken as signs that they are "cleaning house" in order to have the optionality of selling the business or taking it private.

Growth...

Being conservative we have not factored any prospective growth into AYSI’s business value. Though the company’s sales have flattened for the past 10 years around a yearly average of US$ 25 million, AYSI had been a growth story since ArcoPlate’s introduction in 1991.

Interestingly, the last reported quarterly shows a substantial increase in working capital, particularly in the stated "raw materials" and "work in progress" of its inventory. In the past, large inventory build-ups have consequently translated into higher sales and higher profitability for the company. Unfortunately, we have no visibility into the company’s backlog to know if this is indeed the case.

In addition to extending ArcoPlate's product range in the last few years, the company introduced a new product line, a ceramic wear liner called ArmaTuff. AYSI has also started two new subsidiary’s that offer complementary services to its customers, ArcoWeld and Sprint Cutting. Will these new capital investments prove worthy of the company’s ROIC? I think that's unlikely. Fortunately, and as far as I can tell, management's main focus and capital allocation strategy remain squarely in its traditional business.

A combination of new profitable business lines and growth in sales of ArcoPlate that would not substantially affect the company’s ROIC, in other words, growth that creates value, not destroys it, would, again, raise the share price and improve the equity's valuation.

Conclusion

To finalize, it is my contention, that though an OTC pink listing and family control may and usually warrants a discount, AYSI’s equity is severely mispriced beyond that discount. Furthermore, I believe that most of the controlling family issues mentioned have little to no merit as to the value of the business itself and its worth to a rational private buyer. AYSI's equity presents a very large margin of safety, offering not only an extremely discounted price in relation to earnings power and a sustainable favorable ROIC but significant balance sheet protection as well and thus, a unique opportunity for the intelligent and patient long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I and portfolios I manage are long AYSI stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.