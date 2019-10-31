Starbucks: Time To Get Coffee

Over the past two quarters alone, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen its stock appreciate by nearly 10%. Although Q3 earnings announced in July nearly sent the stock over the $100 mark, it is now trading at a pre-Q4 earnings level of around $84 as of writing this. Regardless of whether Q4 2019 is a strong quarter or not, Starbucks makes a solid investment for several reasons. You might catch a good entry point following a relatively bad quarter, but this stock is going nowhere but up in the long run.

Pricing Power

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Report

A large portion of Starbucks' success is its careful but aggressive store expansion strategy, but equally important is its growth strategy for its existing stores. The results of that are reflected in the consistent uptick in the average number of transactions per store and the average ticket per store. The numbers for Q3 and the first three quarters of FY 2019 show these metrics expanding across the board for comparable stores on a sequential basis. However, note that the increase in transactions was only seen in the third quarter; the numbers for Q1 and Q2 2019 were flat for this metric. That means ticket increases are primarily driving comps. The more comps are driven by sustainable factors like transactions, the safer it is to bet on their growth. Nevertheless, Starbucks has shown that it has the pricing power to consistently show comps growth across all its markets.

Store Growth

This oft-cited factor that is a major growth engine for Starbucks brings in another element called sustainability. The net addition of stores is aggressive enough to make you think that they're saturating the market at an unsustainable pace. Net new openings for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2019 (for the preceding 12 months) were: 1889, 916, and 885, representing 7%, 6%, and 6% increases over the prior periods, respectively.

However, although the rate of net new store openings appears to have come down through the first nine months of FY 2019, the revenue from new stores appears to be improving. In Q3, $731 million in revenue growth was attributed to 885 net new stores on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, In Q2, that figure was $248 million from 916 LTM net openings. The reason that's significant is that Starbucks continually tries to find what works and what doesn't, and management has never hesitated when taking major divestment or store closure decisions. Their attention to detail equates to gains from efficiencies and synergies in every aspect of their operations. This metric is different from comps because we're considering the aggregated benefits of expansion rather than the average, as with comps. Both metrics are equally important because they're essentially two sides of the revenue growth coin. For now, both maintain a healthy upward trajectory, indicating sustainable growth.

Profitability and Cash Flows

Starbucks is a company that's constantly in growth mode. However, with stronger growth coming from net new store openings in lower-margin markets like China, there's increasing pressure on profitability. On a TTM basis, compared to respective 5-year averages, EBIT margin is down 13%, and return on total assets is down 16%.

In other words, the phenomenal top-line growth story does come with a downside. To be clear, Starbucks' cash position is strong, and it generates more than enough cash flows to keep servicing its current debt. However, the increasing scale is coming at the cost of long-term profitability. One of the drivers of that is Starbucks' aggressive expansion in the China/APAC market. In Q1 2019, total store count in this region was 8,789; in Q2 that went up to 8,993; and in Q3, 2019, the figure was at 9,246. Although the percentage of China/APAC stores to overall store count has been fairly steady (around 30%) through the first three quarters of FY 2019, the company has been opening 200 to 250 net new stores in the region every quarter.

With a levered FCF margin of 15%, there's no doubt that the company generates strong cash flows. Even its profitability, when compared to sector peers, is strong, albeit declining. The margin contraction is not something to be worried about because Starbucks does a great job of cash management, making sure that cash flows can adequately support investor returns as well as debt and other obligations.

Investment Angle

There's no doubt that a lot of the future growth has been priced into the stock. At a forward earnings multiple (non-GAAP) of 30, the stock looks expensive. I say "looks expensive" because long-term growth is yet to be factored in. There's some hesitance from the market around setting up a continued upward momentum for the stock, but with Starbucks' growth strategy still working for the company, the only way I see the stock moving in the long term is up.

A word of caution is in order here. Even from the growth angle, Starbucks' YoY and forward revenue growth are about 17 to 20% below the 5-year average. Moreover, we already saw margins being squeezed as the company expands more aggressively into less mature markets. That is further validated by forward EBITDA growth coming in at 50% below the 5-year average. The effect of that can be seen in the 15% decline in stock price since the spike after Q3 earnings were reported. That's a nice window of opportunity right there. We might see some downward pressure if margin contraction has continued through Q4 2019, but with a strong revenue growth runway ahead, the market's response to bad news is likely to be muted.

Q4 Update: SBUX beat revenue estimates by $70 million and EPS figures are in-line with estimates. Consolidated net revenues were up 7% and operating income was flat over the prior period. The stock is up 2% after the earnings release. To note, comparable transactions were up 2%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.