In Defense Of Skechers, Part II

We believe Skechers still presents a compelling investment opportunity and will explain why in this article.

However, the market continues to value Skechers at a deep discount relative to several companies in its peer group.

We wrote our last article on Skechers (SKX) in July 2018, arguing that the market was overreacting to disappointing Q2 earnings results and that the stock was valued attractively relative to its peers.

Shares have increased by 35% since then as management has executed well by continuing to grow the company's top and bottom lines. However, we still believe that the market is still not giving Skechers the credit it deserves and that the company is being valued at a substantial discount to its fair value. We remain bullish on Skechers and will explain why below.

Business Overview

Skechers is a sportswear company that manufactures and distributes athletic and casual footwear for men, women, and children. Skechers’ products are generally marketed at lower price points relative to those of its primary competitors, which include Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA). The company’s shoes can generally be described as “casual athletic”.

Skechers currently operates 989 retail stores throughout North America, South America, Asia, Europe and other countries (up from 907 at the end of 2017). 470 of these are domestic stores, 222 are international, and the remaining 297 are joint ventures between Skechers and various foreign entities.

Valuation metrics cited in this article are consistent with a share price of $38.27 as of October 30, 2019.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Share Price 38.27 Shares Outstanding 153.45 Market cap 5,872.4 Debt 83.2 Cash 887.7 Minority interest 167.0 EV 5,234.9

Reportable Segments

Skechers has three reportable segments:

Domestic wholesale- Skechers sells shoes through department stores (Macy’s (NYSE:M), JCPenney (NYSE:JCP), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), and others), footwear retailers (Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL), Famous Footwear, and others), and to online retailers such as Zappos.com.

International wholesale – Through this segment, Skechers provides shoes to department stores, specialty retail stores, and foreign distributors who distribute shoes to department stores and other retail outlets. The company also generates royalty income by licensing its name to product manufacturers.

Retail Sales– This segment includes sales through company-owned retail and international stores and e-commerce sales in North America, China, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other countries. Retail stores include concept stores, factory outlet stores, and warehouse outlet stores.

Sales by Geographic Region

The below chart provides revenue data by country (numbers are in millions USD). Please note that Skechers does not break out China-specific sales data in its quarterly reports or annual filings, but this information can be found by going through past earnings call transcripts. Also note that “Other International” includes China.

Below are a few observations about the data:

Domestic sales have slowed over the past two years. I believe this is attributable to a highly competitive and mature sportswear industry in the United States.

China has been a major source of growth for Skechers and management has stated on previous earnings calls that it expects annual sales in China to eventually exceed $1 billion.

Despite China’s rapid growth, sales in the country only comprise 15.8% of Skechers’ total revenues. The US is still Skechers’ largest market, which domestic sales deceleration is a point of concern.

“Other International” includes Asia, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America (note that China is included in this segment).

China has allowed the company to maintain top-line growth despite domestic sales growth deceleration. Sales in the region have skyrocketed from $86 million in 2014 to $731 million in 2018, a staggering increase. Sales in the region have continued to accelerate in 2019; constant currency Q3 sales in China increased by 21% YoY.

Q3 Earnings Results

Here are a few highlights from Skechers' Q3 earnings report:

Sales were robust, up 17% YoY due to a 26% increase in international wholesale sales and a 8% increase in SSS (excl. FX headwinds).

EPS came in at $0.71 per share, up 22.4%. This is an encouraging sign as part of the reason for the weakness in the share price during the back half of 2018 stemmed from concerns about the company's profitability.

G&A expenses stayed flat as a percentage of net revenues and operating margins expanded by 40 basis points due to an uptick in gross margin.

Management guided for Q4 sales of $1.24 billion at the midpoint, which implies FY 2019 revenues of $5.13 billion (up 10.4% YoY).

The fact that both sales and margins are expanding is an excellent sign for investors: this is indicative of organic sales growth and the fact that the company has been able to grow revenue while maintaining pricing power demonstrates strong consumer demand.

Valuation

The below table provides a comparison of Skechers' valuation with several of its peers in the footwear and sportswear industries:

Despite the recent increase in share price, Skechers still looks undervalued relative to its peers. It is trading at lower EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and PE multiples relative to other companies in its peer group. Skechers' valuation is especially striking when compared with Under Armour, a company that has struggled with slowing sales growth and contracting margins. Skechers generates just $300 million less in annual sales, and $200 million more in annual EBITDA (with significantly higher EBITDA and net income margins) yet Under Armour's enterprise value is ~$4 billion higher than that of Skechers.

We believe that Skechers' relative undervaluation has persisted because the company is not as well-known as major players like Nike or Adidas and does not have as many high-profile celebrity endorsers and athletes as Nike, Under Armour, or Adidas. Skechers' share price has increased as the company has put together a string of impressive results, and this valuation gap should narrow if management can continue to execute.

Family Ownership and Incentive Compensation

In addition, the Greenberg family owns $318.5 million in common stock equivalents. They have significant skin in the game and as such are likely highly incentivized to make sure that the company performs well, a positive for investors. Robert, Michael, and Jeffrey Greenberg co-founded Skechers in 1992.

Family Ownership # of Shares Market Value Robert Greenberg 5,396,135 $207,500,000 Jeffrey Greenberg 1,473,918 $56,700,000 Michael Greenberg 1,410,693 $54,300,000 Total 8,280,746 $318,500,000

Skechers’ current incentive plan rewards executives for growth, not profitability. Annual bonuses are determined by a formula (page 20 of proxy statement) that measures the "amount by which net sales for the quarter in fiscal 2018 exceeded net sales for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2017 ($)".

This aligns with management’s stated intent (mentioned on multiple previous earnings calls) to focus on top-line growth, even if short-term profitability suffers. The company paid a total of $5.9 million to five executives under this incentive compensation plan in 2018.

We believe this is worth noting because at times Skechers' share price has suffered due to earnings misses (even when sales grew considerably). We are not concerned in the short-term with spending increases since we believe the company has a long growth runway ahead of it.

Google Trends Data

Impressively, Skechers has overtaken Under Armour in terms of worldwide search interest:

This speaks volumes to the success Skechers has had in expanding internationally. It also makes us question why Skechers is still being valued much lower than Under Armour (more on this later).

Domestically, Under Armour is slightly more popular (in terms of search interest) than Skechers, with Nike and Adidas leading by a fairly wide margin.

Brand Perception

In our last article on Skechers, we wrote at length about how Skechers products' are perceived by some to be less fashionable and aesthetically appealing than products available from competitors. We wrote that "Skechers thus far has not been able to mimic Adidas and Nike’s success in catering to younger consumers" and that we believed "the company is aware of this issue and is actively taking some steps to address it".

We believe that Skechers' standing among younger consumers has improved as of late due in part to the retro fashion trend and the resurgence of the "chunky" sneaker. Skechers has taken advantage of these shifts in consumer tastes by aggressively marketing its D'LITE sneakers (partly with the help of Camila Cabello, a popular Cuban-American singer).

Investment Risks

FX headwinds can negatively impact Skechers in the following way: if the RMB devalues, then the price of Skechers shoes for Chinese consumers will increase. In addition, USD strength is also a headwind as foreign earnings must eventually be converted into USD.

The dominance of Nike and Adidas and additional pressure from smaller sportswear firms like Under Arnour and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) make it possible for domestic sales growth to remain subpar and for international growth to soon decelerate, as has domestic sales growth.

As mentioned before, Skechers still has some brand perception issues in the United States.

Investment Positives

As mentioned earlier, Skechers shares appear undervalued relative to peers based on a number of valuation metrics.

Skechers has a great balance sheet with significant cash and very little long-term financial debt.

Skechers’ top-line performance should continue to be solid given that the company has significant room to grow in China, India, and other countries.

Skechers occupies a comfortable niche in the sportswear industry as it offers shoes at more affordable price points relative to those of its competitors.

The Greenberg family owns a large number of shares and as such must be incentivized to maximize shareholder value.

Conclusion

Skechers shares appear to present an attractive investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis at these levels. Management has multiple ways it can increase shareholder value: using its abundant cash to repurchase shares; revising incentive structure to reward profitability as well as top-line performance; and by focusing on product innovation, international sales growth, and margin expansion.

There are a number of risks that investors should remain cognizant of, including potential impacts of FX tailwinds, domestic weakness, increasing SG&A expenses, capital expenditures related to overseas expansion, among others.

The below chart provides several price targets based on certain earnings and EV/EBITDA multiples:

Valuation Metric Target Implied Share Price % Upside/Downside PE 12x 2018E $24.00 (60%) PE 25x 2018E $50.00 30.1% EV/EBITDA 12x $53.06 38.2%

The first target is a worst-case scenario involving shares trading at historical PE lows of 12, which occurred in late 2016. This is possible if improving sales and margin trends started to reverse.

The second target is in my view more realistic and involves shares trading at 25x 2018E EPS, which which would still be the lowest among the peer group.The fourth target involves shares trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12, which again would represent the lowest such multiple among its comparison group.

A reasonable long-term price target for SKX appears to fall somewhere between $50 and $55.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

