Trusting But Verifying NVE Corporation

Verifying its commentary on the challenges does help build trust in its optimism.

Although its year-over-year comparisons show declines, NVE's performance has actually shown resilience compared to the semiconductor market's weakness.

NVE Corporation reported its fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings results on October 23rd. NVE's performance so far in fiscal 2020 lags fiscal 2019.

“Trust but verify.”

President Ronald Reagan quoted the Russian proverb often. It's believed he learned the phrase as a courtesy and then became quite fond of employing it.

“Author and Russian expert, Suzanne Massie, told Ronald Reagan that 'Russians like to talk in proverbs. It would be nice of you to know a few,' before Reagan was about to sign the INF Treaty with Mikhail Gorbachev.”

NVE Corporation (NVEC) reported its fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings results on October 23, 2019. The report was concise. But, it did also offer an important opportunity to practice President Reagan's pet proverb.

Verifying The Challenge

For consistency and to accommodate seasonality, the data in earnings reports is often compared to the data from the same quarter in the previous year. There's little room for denial – NVE's performance so far in fiscal 2020 lags fiscal 2019. Total revenue has fallen 12% from $14.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2019 to $12.8 million in the first half of fiscal 2020. Net income has declined 10% from $8.23 million in the first half of fiscal 2019 to $7.43 million for the first half of fiscal 2020.

But, a simple comparison of two numbers doesn't always reveal the whole story.

NVE specializes in spintronics technology offering sensors and couplers in the semiconductor industry. In the earnings call, the company pointed to a problem larger than the company.

“We've been facing a challenging macro environment for product sales in what's been called the weakest semiconductor market in a decade.”

Calendar years 2017 and 2018 saw impressive double-digit growth in the semiconductor industry.

“The global semiconductor market has posted consistent growth of greater than 20 percent for 14 consecutive months, and May 2018 marked the industry’s highest-ever monthly sales.” “The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the global semiconductor industry posted sales of $468.8 billion in 2018, the industry’s highest-ever annual total and an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the 2017 total.”

Industry analysts initially estimated some of that momentum would carry into 2019.

“After the chip industry attained a heady revenue expansion of 15 percent in 2018, many semiconductor suppliers in early 2019 remained optimistic that they could achieve modest growth this year.”

In December 2018, IHS Markit estimated the growth in calendar year 2019 would almost reach 3%. But, by the end of April, analysts had switched directions on the estimates for the full year and were projecting a year-over-year drop of nearly 7.5%.

“A 7.4 percent decline will mark the semiconductor industry’s biggest annual percentage decrease since the Great Recession year of 2009.” (emphasis added)

Indeed, the market characterization cited by NVE's management can be considered as verified. By July, the estimated year-over-year decline was inflated to over 12%. Source

Verifying The Optimism

It's pertinent to recognize here that even though the market has struggled in calendar year 2019, NVE's performance has actually shown resilience in the same time frame. Admittedly, the year-over-year comparisons are not worthy of accolade. But, consider the company's quarter-over-quarter performance. Both revenue and net income improved in the second and third quarters of calendar year 2019.

Source: Author-created from company data

Furthermore, NVE is optimistically hopeful about the next quarter.

“We're hoping for a third consecutive sequential revenue increase this quarter, the December quarter, as well as year-over-year revenue growth with new products gaining traction and a less challenging compare.”

An industry recovery is projected in calendar year 2020.

“The 2020 sales-growth estimates aren’t as lofty as the actual revenue increases of 2018. However, there’s always the possibility that a trade deal will be reached with China. That would prompt another reset for the group.”

Recent projections for the 30 semiconductor companies included in the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) have 40% of the components growing at a double-digit rate.

Source

So, again, management's optimism aligns with market projections and could be considered verified.

Considering The Expansion

As mentioned above, NVE continues to introduce product as well as expand its distribution options. In the last quarter, it added four distributors – one in Vietnam, one in Taiwan and two in India.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative to “transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub”. The initiative welcomed collaborative effort.

“It is cooperation that is allowing different companies, even with competing interests, to come together that will make so many of the IIoT [Industrial Internet of Things] systems work. The IIoT space is just unfolding and there is room for any company with the right technology. The customer depends on such collaborations. And that’s how the savings will materialize for the end client.”

Further, India's human resource pool of scientists was considered to be the third largest in the world. “Skilled manpower is available in abundance in Semiconductor Design and Embedded Software. India also has strong design and R&D capabilities in auto electronics and industrial electronics.”

One key indicator of the initiative's progress so far is the significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). Source

Thus, expanding distribution opportunities in India certainly seems a judicious move by NVE.

Considerations

Not everyone agrees on the meaning of that Russian proverb. Some claim the need to verify means trust is lacking or isn't present at all.

“Of course, taken on its own, the phrase is either ambiguous or meaningless: If you trust, you won’t insist on verifying, whereas if you insist on verifying, clearly you don’t trust.”

Others purport the act of verifying will build trust. Most investors practice some form of measuring, testing, verifying the information provided by the management teams of the companies in which they are invested. I propose in those efforts trust can be built.

Management teams can't offer promises about what will happen in the future. In fact, their presentations are always preceded by disclaimers about forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties. But, finding a management team willing to be transparent and direct about what they think they see ahead for the business they lead can be reassuring and even trustworthy.

I've come to trust NVE's management team, its transparency, candor and even its optimism.

