Banco Santander: An Unfortunate Impairment Charge, But The Investment Thesis Remains Unchanged

The underlying EPS in the first nine months of the year was 0.35 EUR per share. This indicates Santander is trading at just 8 times its underlying net income.

However, the main culprit of the low net income was a non-cash impairment charge. Not on the loan book, but on the goodwill value of Santander UK.

I have been keeping an eye on multinational banking group Banco Santander (SAN) for several years now as although this bank has activities all over the world, it's still being perceived as a Spanish bank and has always been associated with the Spanish economy. Granted, the bank did face headwinds in some of its other markets as well, but has always been able to navigate through those difficult waters while keeping the "damage" minimal. In the most recent article I said I was looking forward to the interim dividend announcement as I was hoping for a dividend hike but the interim dividend announcement of 10 eurocents ($0.11) per share was perhaps a bit more conservative than what I was expecting.

A disappointing bottom line result, but it's "just" an impairment charge

Granted, the third quarter wasn't exactly fantastic as Santander reported a 1.7% decrease in the net interest income compared to the second quarter of the year but a 0.8% increase in the fee income. The total income did increase by 0.9% but that's only because Santander incurred a one-time expense in Q2 to the tune of 217M EUR but also reported a non-recurring "other" operating income of 72M EUR in Q3. The delta between both elements is almost 300M EUR and if we would exclude this non-recurring item from the equation, the total income in Q2 would have been 12.568B EUR in Q2 and just 12.392B EUR in Q3 so there was a clear deceleration of the total income. That being said, it's perhaps also unfair to include the dividend income as there probably is a very clear seasonality in the incoming dividends.

Unlike for instance in the USA, European companies tend to pay a dividend just once or twice per year, and the final dividend usually gets paid in the second quarter of the year upon approval of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. So once you correct the income side of both quarters for non-recurring items, you'll see the total income as reported will be pretty much unchanged.

Keep in mind the total revenue would have increased by 3.3% if you'd exclude the impact of currency exchange rates. However, the FX changes had a positive impact on the operating expenses which decreased by 1.8% (and would have increased by 1.1% excluding the FX changes). So, long story short, on a normalized basis, the underlying performance of Banco Santander was quite stable. The net income was quite disappointing as Santander's bottom line showed a net income of just 501M EUR which is roughly 64% lower than in the second quarter.

A disaster? Not really. While it's never fun to see an exceptionally low net profit we also shouldn't overreact as the entire profit decrease was caused by a 1.52B EUR impairment of assets . A non-cash charge, and I think it's wise of the bank to take the charge sooner rather than later. And as the majority of the impairment charge was based on taking a charge on the value of the goodwill of the UK subsidiary (and had absolutely nothing to do with bad loans), I'm surprised to see the market was so disappointed with the consolidated results of Santander.

Santander has hidden its normalized net income in the middle of a page-sized table but although the reported EPS is just 2.1 eurocents per share, the underlying EPS was 12.1 cents per share and the underlying EPS for the first nine months of the year was approximately 0.352 EUR per share (compared to the reported EPS of just 0.202 EUR).

Meanwhile, the balance sheet continues to improve

So while the bottom line result of Banco Santander might be a bit disappointing, the company continues to strengthen its balance sheet.

The CET1 ratio remained unchanged at 11.3%, but the Non-Performing Loan ratio decreased from 3.87% in September 2018 and 3.51% in June 2019 to just 3.47% as of the end of September.

Additionally, the tangible book value remained quite robust as it decreased by just 1% to 4.25 EUR per share which means the current share price of 3.71 EUR represents a 13% discount to the tangible book value.

And considering the SREP requires Banco Santander to maintain a minimum CET1 capital ratio of 9.68% and given Santander's current CET1 ratio is approximately 11.3% (with an additional 3.41% in Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital on the balance sheet), the balance sheet is quite robust and the 1.52% "excess" in CET1 capital represents a surplus capital of around 9.25B EUR based on the current amount of 608.4B EUR in risk-weighted assets.

Investment thesis

The share price drop after the Q3 results were published is a bit surprising. Yes, the net income did drop but this was almost entirely due to the impairment charge on the goodwill (which means it doesn't provide us any additional information on the quality of the loan book).

The underlying EPS of Banco Santander in the first nine months of the year was approximately 0.35 EUR, and the full-year underlying EPS will very likely come in at around 0.45-0.47 EUR which means Santander is currently trading at just over 8 times its underlying net profit. So while the reported net income makes Santander relatively unappealing due to the non-recurring charges on some balance sheet items, the underlying performance of the bank is still very solid, and that's what investors should look at.

Expect a full-year dividend of 0.20-0.22 EUR which would result in a dividend yield of approximately 6% if you'd use the mid-point of this guidance. A first tranche of the dividend (0.10 EUR per share) will be paid in November and the final dividend will probably only be disclosed once Santander publishes its full-year financial results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.