Zions Doing The Right Things, But The Cyclical Headwinds Are Stiff

Above-average asset sensitivity and a low-cost deposit base leave Zions more vulnerable to spread pressure and it's going to be difficult for the bank to generate much PPOP growth.

Given the sheer number of banks out there, I can’t really say that Zions Bancorporation (ZION) has improved itself the most over the last three, five, and/or 10 years, but they’re definitely one of the more striking success stories among the mid-cap banks I follow, as management has worked hard to improve credit quality and profitability while hanging on to one of the best deposit franchises in the business.

For all of the things that Zions is doing right, the reality is that this is a highly asset-sensitive bank in an easing cycle, and it is likely going to take about five years or so for Zions to regain its 2018 level of core earnings. Zions isn’t alone in that, but it may be challenging to own this bank over the next year or so in the face of weak pre-provision profit results and a valuation that is already pretty fair.

Strong Third Quarter Results

Zions had one of the better-looking quarters of the banks I’ve reviewed in depth so far. Zions beat pretty much everywhere it mattered, with slightly better NIM driving a $0.01/share beat at the net interest income line, stronger fee income driving a $0.03/share beat there, and lower expenses adding another $0.05/share to drive a roughly $0.10/share pre-provision profit beat (there’s some rounding error in there) and a $0.09/share core earnings beat.

Revenue rose 2% yoy and 1% qoq, which was a fairly pedestrian result for the quarter. Net interest income rose 1% and was basically flat sequentially as modest earning asset growth was offset by NIM compression (down 15bp yoy and 6bp qoq) that was a little better than expected. Fee income grew 5% yoy and 7% qoq, with significant growth from capital markets and wealth management.

While Zions is investing considerable sums in a new core IT system, the bank’s management is also looking to combat spread pressures by reducing costs. Opex was flat yoy and down 2% qoq this quarter, driving about 130bp of yoy improvement in efficiency ratio, though Zions still skews somewhat high here on a relative basis.

Pre-provision profits rose 8% yoy and 6% qoq on a core basis, and tangible book value per share rose 12% yoy and 2% qoq.

Zions Not Looking To Outgrow Rate Pressures

Lower spreads are a challenge for almost all banks, and particularly for highly asset-sensitive banks like Zions and Comerica (CMA). Banks facing serious rate pressure have a few options – they can try to reduce their asset sensitivity, including adding swaps and other hedges, but that tends to be an expensive option once it’s obvious you need it. Growth in fee-based revenue is another option, but again you have to already have those operations in place. Banks can also try to cut costs and offset the revenue pressure with better cost leverage. Yet another option is to try to outgrow the problem by expanding the balance sheet and making more loans.

For Zions, the answer is a little bit of the first three, but not much of the latter.

Loans rose 8% yoy on an average balance basis, but just 1% qoq, and management’s guidance calls for “moderately increasing” loan balances that lead me to believe they’re not going to look to significantly accelerate lending activity. Loan performance was pretty consistent across the bank’s loan categories, though core C&I lending was sluggish (up 5% yoy and down slightly qoq). For a bank with a large commercial loan book, the yield pressure this quarter was quite modest, with a 4bp yoy improvement in loan yields and a 10bp qoq erosion.

Deposits rose 4% yoy and 2% qoq this quarter, with NIB deposits falling more than 2% yoy and rising 1% qoq. Zion’s overall cost of deposits rose 22bp yoy and 1bp qoq.

Zions’ deposit franchise is both boon and bane. All things considered, I’d argue it is a major asset for the bank, as the bank’s deposit base is roughly 40% non-interest-bearing deposits, and these have proven quite sticky. With that, Zions has a very attractive overall cost of deposits of just 0.50%, allowing the bank to earn pretty good NIMs despite fairly average loan yields (and allowing the bank to compete more effectively on loan pricing).

The “but” is that very low deposit costs don’t have far to fall when the rate cycle switches from tightening to easing, as it has now. This is a challenge for most banks with high proportions of non-interest-bearing deposits, including Zions, Comerica, Cullen/Frost (CFR), and Regions (RF). While Zions has put some rate swaps on the balance sheet and has been reducing its asset sensitivity, it’s actual cost-prohibitive (or at least counterproductive) to go much faster than they are.

The Outlook

There’s a lot to like about Zions. The company has a very difficult-to-replicate Western/Southwestern deposit franchise that I don’t believe is particularly vulnerable to digital competition/substitution. What’s more, the bank’s core customer base of small businesses ($1M to $10M in revenue) and average commercial loan sizes of <$1M means that it largely competes with even smaller banks, as the likes of Bank of America (BAC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC) don’t particularly like to serve that customer base (and/or don’t do it particularly well). And when it comes to competing against those smaller banks, Zions’ branch network and relatively greater IT and service capabilities prove to be meaningful assets.

All of those positives can’t completely counterbalance the reality that spread pressures are increasing and Zions is going to be hard-pressed to grow pre-provision profits for at least the next year. I’m expecting no real growth in core earnings between 2018 and 2023, though most of the damage will be done in 2019 and 2020 and the bank should return to growth in 2021 and accelerate in 2022. Obviously a lot depends on what happens to the broader economy over that time period, but a “lower for longer” rate cycle remains one of the more significant risks here.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those core earnings back, I think Zions is priced pretty fairly, though I still believe high single-digit to low double-digit total returns are possible on an annual basis. That’s not bad for a quality bank, but in a tough part of the cycle I would prefer a bank with a more significant discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.