Professional Investors Are Preparing For Negative U.S. Rates

Professional investors and traders are betting on zero and maybe even negative rates in the United States. I started writing about this a few months ago here on Seeking Alpha, but never thought I would see so many derivative traders placing actual trades on potential negative rates. These investors and traders are gobbling up options that would pay out large returns if interest rates fall below zero. They are doing this using the Eurodollar future options contracts by purchasing calls. According to the CME group, roughly 1.2 million of these option contracts have been purchased up from around 132,000 contracts last September. After reading this article, investors should have a better idea of where global yields are currently, and how to trade on this data by using simple ETF's to mimic some of these "smart money" trades.

United States Is High-Yield

With so much focus here on the United States, investors lose focus on where yields are around the world. As the global economy slows and policy makers embrace more quantitative easing, yields continue their march lower. Lets take a look below at some of the other developed nations in the world and there ten-year interest rates:

Country 10-Year Yield Year Ago U.S. 1.75% 3.2% Australia 1.11% 2.7% U.K. .68% 1.44% Japan -.15% .15% Italy .89% 3.54% Spain .23% 1.64% France -.11% .82% Germany -.4% .46%

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

When you look at the United States and compare it to the rest of the world, the U.S. is still the highest yielding nation when compared to some of our euro-zone friends. If you compare us to Australia, we still have some 60 basis points in higher yields than they do. Also, when you look at a year-ago, the ten-year interest rates for all the above nations have dropped more than 50%. As the Federal Reserve Bank meets again this week to decide on a potential third rate cut, it is clear our policy makers and global policy makers see something that the stock market doesn't. Credit markets are usually the first markets to react to global growth and global slowdowns, and yield curves are flirting with flattening yields and inversions globally. It would not shock me at all to see our ten-year treasury drop more from here as the Federal Reserve Bank steadily drops our Fed Funds rate.

Short-term Repo Market and the Balance Sheet

Market volatility in the short-term money market drove the Fed to ramp up the size of its balance sheet and inject temporary liquidity in the past month. This is another reason the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates, and more aggressively than what some investors have thought. Professional investors are watching to see how the Fed will address this short-term repo market trouble this coming week. In an unannounced meeting earlier this month, the Fed extended repo operations into early next year and said it would begin to purchase $60 billion of T-bills a month into the next year. One thing I have learned in my experience investing for myself and others is you "don't fight the Fed." As central banks and the Federal Reserve Bank continue their march lower with lower rates, it becomes very hard to bet against lower rates, even though they are some of the lowest rates we have seen since post-financial crisis. Fed observers are hoping the Fed will provide much more clarity about the need for an existing repo facility, and how large a balance sheet the Fed sees for itself.

How to Simply Trade

Since we are in this business to make money, it only makes sense on how we should go about trading this. The simplest way and yet one of the most effective ways is to purchase bonds and bonds with exposure to treasuries. The most obvious reason is the short-term outlook of lower interest rates. However, the second and not so obvious reason is the global slowdown that could be well underway and the safety of this principal when purchasing treasuries. The back-to-back rate cuts are the first since the financial crisis in 2008. We all know what happened in this era as financial conditions were horrific. With the Fed's latest move, America's central bank has lowered its benchmark interest rate by one quarter of one percentage point, to a range of just 1.75% to 2%. Instead of focusing on the coupon rate like we are trained to do, focus on the principal appreciation that could happen if and when rates do drop even more. One ETF that can do this for you is the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT).

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years. With over $18 Billion in assets under management, its clear to see others are using this fund to play lower interest rates or a slowdown in the economy. Please note, when you are looking at profiting from lower rates and a global slowdown, make sure that you do not just own one security in your fixed income portfolio. Even though TLT is one of the best pure ways to profit from lower rates, investors should never own just one fund for any asset class itself.

Risks of Lower Interest Rates

The thesis behind the pending Fed rate cut is that the U.S. economy is slowing down and needs a quick fix now. However, I can't see how the Fed cutting short-term rates (the only ones that it controls directly) will solve the economy-slowing-down problem that seems to be caused by over-leveraging and lower business confidence. Ultra-low interest rates are bad for retirees who would like to earn a reasonable interest rate on their lifetime savings, which is leaving more and more retirees to throw up there hands and purchase more equities. This is the sole reason for me writing this particular article, is to educate investors on rates potentially going lower, and one easy way to profit from this other than just purchasing stocks or equity funds. If you are wanting an example of how ultra-low rates are not working, look at Germany or any other euro-zone nation listed in my table above. Interest rates are turning negative for all these nations, meaning that lenders are in effect paying borrowers for the right to lend them money, and yet, there economies are still weakening. Nevertheless, the long-bond holders of all these notes are making money on the principal as the rates go lower and the price of the bond appreciates.

Summary and Look Forward

Clearly, I am indeed in the camp that lower rates are coming to the United States, and coming at much higher velocity than most have expected. As global Central Banks continue to lower rates to spur capital into our financial markets, its easy to see the trades that will continue to do well. Assets that are long interest rates like TLT should continue to do well. The idea that pushing rates even farther below zero will cure hiccups in economic growth in the euro-zone or the U.S. will never make sense to me. However, we as investment professionals need to profit from these policies and continue on to fight another day. Investors should consider how these low rate scenarios could impact their portfolio, and consider investing in more assets that will profit from lower interest rates and slower economic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are professional opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.