IPO Update: Centogene Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

CNTG has grown quickly but its gross profit growth is slowing and operating losses are widening.

The firm processes genetic data to provide insights to researchers and clinicians worldwide.

Centogene (OTC:CNTG) has filed to raise $60 million from the sale of common stock in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides genetic insights to researchers and clinicians in various regions worldwide.

CNTG is producing accelerating topline revenue growth, but decelerating gross profit growth and increased operating losses, indicating no path to profitability any time soon.

I'm passing on this IPO.

Company & Technology

Rostock, Germany-based Centogene was founded in 2006 and has developed a rare diseases platform with over 2 billion weighted data points.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Prof. Arndt Rolfs, who was previously Director of the Albrecht-Kossel-Institute for Neuroregeneration at the University of Rostock.

Centogene has developed a proprietary platform named ‘CentoMD’ that combines epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data to deliver actionable insight based on more than 2 billion weighted data points collected from over 450,000 patients in 115 countries.

Below is a brief overview video of the CentoMD platform:

Source: CentoMD

The firm’s diagnostic solution begins with a specialist physician requesting diagnostic information to identify or confirm a rare disease by sending the company blood samples of the patient on CNTG’s proprietary dried blood spot collection tool, the CentoCard, which is then analyzed by CentoMD as well as a team of medical experts that deliver reports back to the physician, containing what Centogene believes is critical information about the disease.

Management notes that a rare disease is by definition a disease that affects 200,000 or fewer patients, saying that there are over 7,000 identified rare diseases which puts the estimated aggregate addressable patient population at 350 million patients globally.

Moreover, management estimates that 80% of those 7,000 diseases, or 5,600, have a genetic origin and, of these rare hereditary diseases, only about 230, or 4%, have US FDA-approved treatments, whose development is primarily hindered by the lack of quality information regarding clinical heterogeneity of medical symptoms as well as comprehensive and curated medical data, inefficiencies in the early identification of patients, as well as a lack of biomarkers and difficulties in understanding market size and epidemiology.

As of the end of August 2019, Centogene had collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical companies to support the development of therapeutics for over 30 different rare diseases by providing access to data and its CentoMD platform for the development of novel biomarkers.

Investors in Centogene include CIC Capital, DPE Deutsche Private Equity, TVM Capital Life Science, and Careventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Centogene has a dedicated sales organization that includes a direct sales force and sales management, client services, distributor relations, marketing as well as business development personnel.

Marketing and sales expenses include ‘salaries, commissions, bonuses, employee benefits and travel, as well as marketing and educational activities and allocated overhead expenses.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but most recently at their highest since 2017, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 19.9% 2018 18.5% 2017 18.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.1x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.1 2018 1.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insight, the global genetic testing market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of about 11.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, such as cancer, and the progressive availability and affordability of genetic testing solutions, coupled with various technological advancements in the field.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness ‘substantial growth’ during the period due to changing dietary habits and the introduction of sedentary lifestyle, developing healthcare infrastructure and a rise in disposable income of the population.

Below is an overview graphic of the genetic testing market size by country in the Asia-Pacific region:

Major competitors that provide or are developing genetic testing solutions include:

Abbott Molecular (ABT)

Biocartis (EBR:BCART)

Bayer Diagnostics (OTCPK:BAYRY)

BioMerieux (EPA:BIM)

Cepheid (DHR)

Genentech (SWX:ROG)

deCODE Genetics (AMGN)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Celera Genomics (DGX)

BioHelix (OTC:QDEL)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

CNTG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at a slightly accelerating rate

Variable gross profit and decreasing gross margin

Increased operating losses and negative operating margin

Fluctuating negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $3.9 million in cash and $65.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($3.1 million).

IPO Details

CNTG intends to sell 4.0 million shares of at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30 million (50% of the total IPO) at the IPO price. This is a positive signal of investor support for the company and its IPO valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $294 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.14%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $22.5 million for research and development under our pharmaceutical segment, including the development and clinical validation of biomarkers, as well as for growth of our partnership opportunities through sales and marketing investments; approximately $17.5 million for the development of our knowledge-driven information platform, including investments in new information technology, artificial intelligence and other software solutions that improve our processes and enhance our data documentation, and for the development of solutions driving precision medicine based treatments; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI, Baird, and BTIG.

Commentary

Centogene is seeking public capital to fund its expansion plans in its pharmaceutical business.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate, but other metrics show either decelerating growth or, in the case of operating losses, increasing losses.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased in the most recent period. The sales and marketing efficiency ratio is still above 1, a good result.

The market opportunity for genetic insights is growing quickly and expected to double between 2018 and 2024, so the firm has excellent market dynamics in its favor.

The competition is significant but Centogene is growing at a rate that appears to be taking market share away from the weaker players.

As a comparable-based valuation, the firm is asking investors to pay a premium over slowing-growing HTG Molecular.

Two concerns I have are the company’s slowing gross profit growth and increasing operating losses. Management isn’t demonstrating a path to profitability.

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

