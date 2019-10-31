Apple Earnings Were Good, But Shares Are Fully Valued

Apple just announced the company earned $55 billion of fiscal year 2019. This was a strong result, and the company has shown that it can continue to develop attractive offerings. But that being said, the current share price is high and future returns from the stock are very likely to be low, and not without risk.

I want to state my conclusion carefully here. It's a great company, I believe it will continue to make a lot of money for a long time, but even if it does it will be hard for a shareholder purchasing today to earn a high return, and there are a lot of scenarios in which returns will be "flat" to negative. So that being said, the uncertain future is likely to provide much better opportunities to invest - either at Apple or another company.

1. Background

Apple is the world's best-known, best-loved and most profitable company. The story of its growth and of the life of its founder have become legend. Its name is synonymous with high quality products and cutting edge technology. Its iPhone is probably the best-selling consumer product of all time. IPads created a whole new category and remain extremely profitable along with the Macintosh computer business. And as the company's prospects for sales to new customers taper off, Apple is developing new services to sell to existing customers.

To speak to the quality of this business and its relationship to customers, I was really struck by something CEO Tim Cook said on last night's conference call:

Mike Olson Okay. Thanks. And then with the strong slate of content in Apple TV+, can you just talk about the strategy behind giving it away to those that are buying in applicable device versus charging for it? And my congrats to Nancy. And thank you. Tim Cook Yes, it's a gift to our users, and from a business point of view, we'd like to -- we're really proud of the content. We'd like as many people as possible to view it. And so this allows us to focus on maximizing subscribers, particularly in the early going. And so we are - we feel great about doing that.

There are not a lot of businesses where you can say that kind of thing.

2. Earnings Results

Results were very strong as the company earned $55 billion for the full year (right at the top of the range I expected in my previous article Time To Take Profits On Apple). I want to point out a few things from the new Statement of Operations:

Full-year income was $55.2 billion, down from last year's $59.5 billion. That decline is pretty broadly thought to be related to the unusual success of last year's release of the iPhone 11, so I'm not concerned about that in particular. Rather than saying that profits are declining, its more accurate to say they had a really great year last year which pulled forward some sales.

Second, the services business is growing very nicely. From just under $40 billion in revenues last year to just over $46 billion this year, while the "Cost of Sales" for the services business only increased by about $1 billion. This just goes to show how great software is as a business. Below in the article, I'll value these two segments separately.

On the balance sheet, the company ended the year with almost $49 billion in cash and almost $52 billion in short-term securities along with over $105 billion in long-term securities. Net of just under $92 billion in debt, we can say the company has about $114 billion in excess cash. Since they very clearly seem to be able to make the cash available to shareholders by paying dividends and buying back stock, we can take that whole amount out of a our valuation.

Apple repurchased $67 billion in common stock over the whole year and paid $14 billion in dividends, as cash grew by $25 billion year-over year. Management said they spent $18 billion on share re-purchases in the fourth quarter. At the end of the third quarter, shares outstanding were 4,519 million and the average number of shares used to compute per-share earnings was 4,570. In the fourth-quarter report, shares outstanding were 4,490. I'll take the last two numbers and act as if they repurchase 80 million shares, which gives us an average price of $225 per share. Below where we are now, but rather high in my estimation.

3. Prospects

As described above, the year-over year decline came from comping against a great new product. Based on the comments in the conference call, I don't have any reason to believe sales of new products will fall. For the same of simplicity and at the expense of precision, I expect next year's product sales to be the same. I'm impressed with service growth, and all things being equal, I'd assume it can grow at half last-year's rate.

Apple providing guidance for the upcoming quarter on its earnings release:

revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion

gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $200 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

which looks a bit better than what they did in last year's first quarter:

(see First Quarter 10Q). To that end, I feel comfortable with these numbers without consider anything exogenous such as economic uncertainty or products from competitors.

4. Valuation

To arrive at a range of valuations, I want to separate Apple into two segments. If we needed a more precise number we could go finer by evaluating the Mac business separately from iPhones for example, but I'm not sure that analysis

For the products segment, sales were $214 billion and cost of sales were $145 billion for a gross profit of $69 billion. Out of total revenues, product sales made up almost 82% of the company's $260 billion in sales, so I'm going to allocate 82% of the $34.5 billion in operating costs (including R&D and SG&A) to the products business. We could act as if this separate business earned $40 billion pre-tax, and $34 billion net.

On the services side, the company had $46 billion in sales and $17 billion in costs for gross profit of $29 billion. Net of its share of operating expenses of about $6 billion, that's pre-tax profit of $23 billion and after-tax of $19 billion. Software is a wonderful business because sales can increase with little marginal expense. The best way to value this business would be to estimate growing contribution margins. Since I don't have a lot of experience with that, I'm just going to use a high multiple of current earnings

13x 16x Products $34 billion $442 $544 16x 25x Services $19 billion $304 $475

So with all that in mind, including excess cash, I'd say that a conservative valuation for Apple would be $442 billion for products, plus $304 billion for services, plus $114 in cash would be $860 billion. Optimistically, we get $544 for products plus $475 for services plus $114 in cash which equals $1,133 billion. Interestingly enough, that's almost exactly where we are today.

With all that in mind, I would say we are at the high end of fair value and anything much beyond this would be overvalued. When I say overvalued, I don't mean I'd short it and I don't mean it's destined to crash. I just mean that the price is so high that one is unlikely to see meaningful future investment returns from that price.

5. Conclusion

I hope this analysis has provided a guide for thinking about the valuation. As I wrote a few days ago, I don't believe future appreciation will provide meaningful returns for Apple stock. As I've shown above and in my previous article including the graph below - which shows enterprise value changes over time at Apple - we're at the top of the valuation range the market has normally assigned shares.

If everything goes right, I think this is the top side of fair value. To that end, if I owned shares I would prefer that the company not buy back stock but rather consider a special dividend in the same amount.

Consult a financial advisor for recommendations who knows your personal circumstances and preferences. But that being said, buying Apple today would be a mistake, and if you've made money, now is the time to think about taking something off the table. Low future returns could be coming, and the risk that Apple hits either a bad economy or a product miss or simply becomes unpopular means the stock could see significant downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.