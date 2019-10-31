iShares MSCI Chile: Weak Growth Leads To Social Unrest And Higher Equity Risk

The iShares MSCI Chile ETF (NYSE:ECH) with $340 million in total assets is the largest country-specific exchange traded fund focused on Chilean equities. The fund provides good exposure to domestic fundamental drivers including trends in consumer demand and broader economic factors given the number of companies represented across financials, consumer cyclical, and utilities. In recent weeks, protests have engulfed the country leading to a political crisis and sell-off in Chilean stocks. ECH is down about 12% since the event began while the Chilean peso has depreciated to its lowest level against the dollar on record. This article recaps the situation along with our view on where ECH is headed next.

Source: FinViz.com

Social Unrest Comes To Chile

This past month, in what was stated as a peaceful demonstration against a 4% price hike to the capital city of Santiago's metro system escalated to widespread riots including fires and damages to local business and infrastructure. Even as the President of Chile moved forward legislation to roll back the tariff increase, the movement spread nationwide with protests against inequalities, and quality of public services. Multiple subway stations were destroyed to the point that the entire system is only operating at a fraction of capacity with extensive work required. Near-term implications include a negative impact to economic growth while the country made the decision to cancel the scheduled Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 'APEC' forum planned for mid-November.

Source: ElPais.com

The current situation has turned into a sort of political crisis with President Sebastian Pinera announcing a reshuffling to his cabinet positions including replacements for the Finance, Interior, and Labor Ministries. The President still has three years left in his term, but there are concerns that the current environment could push a wave of more left-leaning politics in the country that would create more long-term policy uncertainty.

Macro Context

Chile is recognized as one of the most developed and stable economies of Latin America with a long history of liberal economic policies and strong growth, also benefiting from the world's largest reserves of copper among other minerals. That being said, growth this past decade has decelerated following the turn to the commodity cycle going back to the period around 2013 as the mining sector really took a downturn since. Indeed, compared to the GDP growth rate that averaged near 5% from 2009 and 2013, growth slowed to average under 2% between 2014 and 2017.

To recap, Pinera was previously the President of Chile between 2010 and 2013 during a particularly strong period of growth in the economy. Unable to run for consecutive terms given Chile's constitution, he sat out from 2014 to 2018, but was again reelected President last year running on his old record with the promise of restoring prosperity and investor-friendly policies. Last year there was a rebound in GDP growth to 4% which was largely driven by a recovery in mining sector investments even as underlying domestic-based growth remained more tepid. This year, the environment can be described as a broad-based cyclical slowdown with all sectors being impacted including weaker household consumption, credit growth, and construction. The dynamic has caused a shift in the population evidently feeling the effects of less noticeable income growth and rising inequality in recent years. The labor market remains loose with the unemployment rate reaching 7% this year.

Source: Itau Economics Research

Highlighting some current trends in the macro outlook:

Itau Economic Research forecasted GDP growth of 2.2% for 2019 but is now seeing downside for this estimate given the latest developments which may impact nationwide GDP by 50bps by their estimates.

of 2.2% for 2019 but is now seeing downside for this estimate given the latest developments which may impact nationwide GDP by 50bps by their estimates. Low inflation remains a strong point, only at 2.8% for the year. On the other hand, lower consumer prices are also a reflection of the output gap and weaker demand pressures.

remains a strong point, only at 2.8% for the year. On the other hand, lower consumer prices are also a reflection of the output gap and weaker demand pressures. The current account balance which has historically been a source of strength, has widened to a larger deficit given a narrowing trade surplus. It's also noteworthy that foreign direct investment 'FDI' flows have slowed over the past decade.

which has historically been a source of strength, has widened to a larger deficit given a narrowing trade surplus. It's also noteworthy that foreign direct investment 'FDI' flows have slowed over the past decade. The fiscal deficit has widened in recent years and is expected to end 2019 at 2.3% of GDP which has resulted in a higher trend in public debt pressuring the sovereign credit rating. Each of the major rating agencies downgraded Chile 1 notch in the past 2 years citing higher public debt, and what at the time appears like weaker growth outlook. Still, it should be noted that Chile remains the highest-rated sovereign in the region with an A+ rating from S&P Ratings, A1 by Moody's, and 'A' from Fitch Ratings. It remains to be seen if the recent events result in a change in the ratings outlook.

Overall, it's not that bad, considering growth remains positive and the low inflation rate has provided flexibility to the Central Bank to cut the monetary policy rate expected to remain at a historically low 1.5% over the next year. The dovish policy stance is expected to support a rebound next year, but it remains to be seen the lasting consequences of the still ongoing and fluid situation in the country. The uprising of protests and demonstrations has led to a more uncertain outlook in the near term with consumer confidence and retail sales set to suffer immediately. We expect economic forecasts to be revised lower in the coming weeks. Overall, it's a bearish environment for local stocks.

iShares MSCI Chile Analysis

What we like about the iShares MSCI Chile ETF is that it has a relatively good diversification among sectors including holdings in a number of important Chilean stocks that are not available for trading on a U.S. exchange. It's a relatively concentrated portfolio of only 35 holdings, which is to be expected given the size of the country and the limited number of publicly-traded firms, but it's favorable to see a number of stocks represented in the top holdings beyond exporting-based miners or energy companies as sometimes is the case in other developing market-focused exchange traded funds. By this measure, we think the construction of ECH is strong and serves its purpose effectively. That being said, that exposure goes both ways and ECH has really suffered these past few weeks with extreme volatility to the downside as investment sentiment was pulled back and was negatively impacted further by volatility in the Chilean currency which has also been pressured.

ECH Holdings and Sector Exposure: Seeking Alpha Premium

Data shows that ECH is down about 15.3% year to date 2019 with some of the top holdings with corresponding U.S.-listed shares down this year. Keep in mind, these numbers represent a significant underperformance to global markets considering the S&P 500 is up about 21% in 2019.

Banco de Chile SA (NYSE:BCH) with a 9.6% weighting in the fund is down 6.5% thus far in 2019, with a bulk of that move in recent trading days, down by over 10% since the protests broke out. The nation's largest financial institution is clearly exposed to the negative underlying conditions of consumer demand.

(NYSE:BCH) with a 9.6% weighting in the fund is down 6.5% thus far in 2019, with a bulk of that move in recent trading days, down by over 10% since the protests broke out. The nation's largest financial institution is clearly exposed to the negative underlying conditions of consumer demand. Chilean based Coca-Cola bottler and distributor Embotelladora Andina SA (NYSE:AKO.B) which has been particularly weak and down by 21% this year is reflective of some consumer fundamentals in the country.

(NYSE:AKO.B) which has been particularly weak and down by 21% this year is reflective of some consumer fundamentals in the country. Power utility firm Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) is down 11% in 2019.

(NYSE:ENIC) is down 11% in 2019. LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) is down by 3.5% today as tensions in the country intensified but has performed better this year and still up 7.8%. The company spiked in September on reports Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was taking a 20% stake in the firm.

(NYSE:LTM) is down by 3.5% today as tensions in the country intensified but has performed better this year and still up 7.8%. The company spiked in September on reports Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was taking a 20% stake in the firm. Lithium and potassium fertilizer mining giant Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ("SQM") (NYSE:SQM), with a 4.55% weighting in the fund is down 27.3% in 2019 and one of the worst performers. In this case, the decline has been more based on industry-specific trends given falling lithium prices worldwide amid an ongoing supply glut. It's unlikely the company is directly impacted by the recent protests. It's been reported that the mining industry continues to operate normally.

We believe the underlying holdings of ECH will remain under pressure as sentiment towards the investment environment in the country weakens as a fallout from the current events. It's likely for revenue and earnings growth estimates to be revised lower and volatility should be expected going forward.

Chilean Peso And FX Risk

Overall, one of the key risks for ECH investors is going to be the Chilean peso, as a depreciation from current levels against the dollar represent further downside to Chilean stocks priced in pesos. At a current exchange rate level of CLP740 per US dollar, the Chilean peso has depreciated about 20% from early 2018 based on the weaker economic environment including the wider fiscal and current account deficit and rising public debt level. Separately, the currency faces pressure from global macro conditions including weaker sentiment towards emerging markets, the slowdown of the Chinese economy, and lower copper prices. Notably, the dollar against the peso is now trading above the previous high from late 2015, which was amid the depths of the commodity crash that year.

Source: XE.com

Trends including lower interest rates from the Chilean Central Bank, higher fiscal spending by the Government leading to a wider budget deficit, tepid growth, and still weak commodity prices should pressure the peso from current levels. A 10% move in the peso up or down, all else equal, would represent a corresponding move in ECH.

Copper Price Risk

While ECH only has limited direct exposure to copper mining and exports within the fund holdings as the materials sector only represents 9.8%, the industrial metal plays a large role in the economy as an important driver of investment flows, labor trends, and even major customers for the publicly traded utilities.

Source: FinViz

For this reason, ECH investors should continue to watch copper prices as a major risk factor for Chile and sentiment towards Chilean stocks. As mentioned, a move lower in copper prices could pressure the peso currency having a sort of leveraged effect on the ETF. Chinese demand and the outlook for global growth and trade are major determinants for the price of copper which is obviously difficult to predict. We look for copper to remain above the 2019 lows as a sign of stability but think a move below the $2.50 per pound would represent a sign of a more serious deterioration in the global growth outlook and be a negative for ECH.

ECH Forward-Looking Analysis

Our sense is that despite the headline-making protests and some shocking images of fires and confrontations between rioters and the police, things should settle down in the coming weeks. In this regard, there's a case to be made that the recent move lower in Chilean stocks have been over-extended and now represents a buying opportunity.

We remain more cautious considering the longer-term political implications of a move towards left-leaning politics in the country taking the example in Argentina recently as a warning. In that case, the right-wing government of Mauricio Macri, which attempted many market-based and investor-friendly reforms has ultimately lost his reelection campaign and the country has experienced a currency crisis based on the uncertainty. The government of Sebastian Pinera in Chile still has time to make things work during his administration but will have to contend with some macro headwinds considering the still uncertain outlook for global growth and the impact on the country's mining sector. On the other hand, the potential that economic growth in Chile can accelerate from here, with positive reforms that pick up investment and drives a stronger labor market would be a positive for the country and represents upside to ECH.

Balancing our favorable view of the long-term underlying structural strength of the Chilean economy against the near-term uncertainty, we rate ECH as a hold. Monitoring points for investors going forward include potential announcements of economic reforms, the evolution of growth expectations, copper prices, and the Chilean peso. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.