Q3 2019 Shows Risks Embedded Within The AltaGas Business

The business is at least two years away from a self-funding model, and that limits upside.

We last covered AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) after the Q1 2019 results and left readers with this message that

We are sticking to our standalone $21 share price target on the TSX listed issue as the risks are adequately priced in here. If AltaGas can sell a large minority stake in its WGL assets, that would make us materially more bullish. The company could also possibly sell itself to a buyer for as high as $25 a share as someone with deep pockets could deleverage it directly.

With two more quarters under the belt and lots of asset sales having been delivered, we decided to check in and see where the bull thesis stood.

Q3 2019

At a high level, AltaGas was feeling the impact of its asset sales this quarter. Investors should remember that AltaGas had embarked on a massive selling spree since it concluded the WGL acquisition. The transaction at its core was AltaGas buying US assets to be funded by selling Canadian assets. Those assets sales have been ongoing for over a year. Alongside that, while all of AltaGas' segments kicked into overdrive in earlier quarters, we saw a more staid performance in Q3 2019. Normalized EBITDA declined significantly and was driven by the Northwest Hydro and other assets that were no longer contributing. There was also a good deal impact from Virginia rate case which we shall cover a little later in this piece.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 presentation

Funds from operations (FFO) declined far more than EBITDA due to the extremely leveraged nature of the business. Dividends paid during the quarter were barely covered by FFO.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 financials

On a per share basis, one can see that the adjusted funds from operations actually were under the dividends paid per share.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 financials

While those numbers look horrible, we would focus on the cyclicality/seasonality in the business, and year to date, the adjusted funds flow comfortably covered dividends paid. We would judge the valuation by the UAFFO number or the Normalized Utility Adjusted FFO. That came in at $1.21 year to date, and the last quarter should move to this to about $2/share. So, AltaGas is on track for about 9X multiple at current price, and while that is certainly not expensive, it is about far for the course for the leverage being used. From AltaGas' point of view, the quarter was more or less in line, and they left their guidance for the year unchanged.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 presentation

The rate case decision

When we first examined the WGL acquisition, it was our contention that AltaGas would struggle to pass through the massive rate hikes it would need to replace the aging infrastructure. Now, we never did doubt the cost recovery. That was a foregone conclusion. However, we were skeptical that the high returns on equity would ever come to pass. That in turn made us believe that WGL was a big clunker for which AltaGas overpaid. This quarter, we saw some more color on that rate hike process.

Specifically, in Virginia, AltaGas got a much smaller increase than they filed for and were granted just 29.8% of the requested amount. Now, the way these work is that AltaGas (via WGL) was already collecting at the increased rate and hence had to "pay back" the excess collected amounts. This reduced normalized EBITDA by $30 million.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 presentation

AltaGas via WGL is appealing the decision, but previous appeals have met only with modest success, and it appears that most of that increase will not be obtained. AltaGas also received final orders on its Maryland rate increase request, and that was lower than the ask as well.

Capital expenditures

The AltaGas cycle of investing and dispositions continues unabated. AltaGas confirmed earlier in the year that the capital expenditures run rate of 2018 would actually be exceeded during this year with capex plans of close to $1.3 billion in 2019. Based on the nine months of results, there is no danger of AltaGas getting this incorrect.

Source: AltaGas Q1 2019 financials

We can see that it took some substantial asset sales to fund this as the baseline FFO could not even hope to match this.

When do we see the self-funding model?

AltaGas has a very aggressive capital plan for 2019 with asset sales front and center.

Source: AltaGas Q3-2019 presentation

So far, this has gone according to plan, and we got to see RIPET, a key asset in action during this quarter. Investors should note that AltaGas has a lot of commodity exposure here for 2020.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 presentation

On the other side, what can the company do for an encore in 2020? How many asset sales can be delivered to deleverage further while spending massive amounts of capital? The balance sheet certainly looks a lot less dodgy today than it did 9 months back.

Source: AltaGas Q3 2019 financials

But free cash flow is lacking, and investors will have to constantly watch each rate case result.

Conclusion

We believe that the company is still slightly undervalued, and we believe the $21-22 range will ultimately be achieved. We almost got there earlier in the year where we advised partial sale of shares or covered calls to reduce risk.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is decent (5.2%), but don't expect a dividend hike any time soon. The exceptionally high fixed capital expenditures (although ultimately recoverable) and repeated requirements to keep seeking rate increases from not-so-motivated government bodies make us temper our bullishness. The leverage is still high, and with more and more asset sales on deck, there are always risks if the capital markets shut down. For now, the markets are wide open, and AltaGas can place debt and sell assets as it likes. We remain cautious bulls.

