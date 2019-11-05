Avoid These Mistakes When Investing In REITs: The Leading Causes To Big Losses

We explore the most common reasons that lead to large losses in the REIT sector.

REITs are often pictured to be steady performers with big dividends, consistent growth and only limited risk. To the most part, this is true. It is no secret that I am a big proponent of REIT investing on Seeking Alpha.

Over the past 20 years, the sector has produced market-leading returns while paying higher dividends and experiencing less volatility:

Now, while this is all great, we shouldn’t ignore that REITs have at times also led to large losses – especially to those investors who fail to do their homework.

Just like in any other sector, there are some good, some average, some bad, and even some ugly companies. Those ugly companies may suffer from conflicts of interest, excessive fees and overleverage among many other flaws.

At High Yield Landlord, we call these "landmines" and investors should do everything in their power to avoid stepping on them. This starts with education. Fortunately, we believe that most of these landmines can be avoided with the right education.

In this article, we will study the most common reasons that have led to large losses in the REIT sector. Our aim is to learn from the past so that we know how to detect the landmines in the future.

#1 Reason for Losses - Mortgage REITs

First off, it's important to distinguish between the two main categories of REITs – because one is way worse than the other:

Equity REITs – The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs.

– The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs. Mortgage REITs – Or mREITs provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they tend to pay higher dividend yields. However, investors should know that this sub-sector of the REIT market is very risky and full of landmines. The business model is much shakier, conflicts of interest are widespread and movements in interest rates can greatly impact results.

Most of these mortgage REITs may not even exist a few decades from now because their business models may prove to be unsustainable. Consider that Mortgage REITs have produced 0% total returns over the past full cycle:

This sure does not look like a sustainable business model. Wall Street is not showing you the above table when it raises new capital for mortgage REITs… Don't ask me why…

#2 Reason for Losses - Property Obsolescence

REITs represent a collection of properties. Therefore, you should always make sure that you are buying properties that will remain sustainable for the long run. While one property may produce very consistent cash flow and grow in value, another one may become obsolete and turn dark.

In today's highly digitized world, technology is having an enormous impact on the performance of different property sectors. The most obvious example here is CBL (CBL) with its Class B Mall portfolio. With the growth of Amazon (AMZN), department stores retailers Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), and J. C. Penney (JCP) have had to close down a lot of stores and lower quality malls have greatly suffered from it:

Similarly, in the hotel sector, Airbnb (AIRB) poses a big threat, and in the office sector, WeWork (VWORK) is stealing market share from traditional office landlords.

Technology can crush investment results in real estate if you do not anticipate the trends and adapt to them early on.

#3 Reason for Losses – Excessive Debt

Charlie Munger likes to say that: "There is only three ways a smart person can go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage."

In good times, leveraging a property investment can result in spectacular results. However, once the cycle reverses, you then get crushed because losses are also amplified. There is no point in making a killing for a few years just to go broke as soon as the cycle reverses:

Most REITs learned their lesson in 2008 and now follow a very prudent approach with leverage. This is not, however, the case of every REIT, and there are quite a few of them that are taking extreme risks today as we enter the 11th year of an already extended cycle.

There is nothing like leverage to destroy wealth in a downturn, so be prudent to not pick overleveraged REITs.

#4 Reason for Losses - Conflicted Management Team

If a REIT is poorly managed with conflicts of interest between shareholder and manager, you are unlikely to see strong returns even if everything else looks perfect on the surface. A misaligned management team will always find a way to steal from shareholders if that is its objective.

Conflicts of interests are especially common among REITs that are "externally-managed". This means that there is an asset manager involved – who is trying to maximize fees; whereas investors are trying to maximize performance. Often, these managers will have little skin in the game and will not hesitate to issue more and more shares, regardless of the dilution, in order to grow the portfolio and justify higher fees.

Shareholders then get diluted and the manager gets a pay raise through higher fees. It is literally taking money from one pocket (shareholder) and putting it in the other (manager). It should be illegal but many get away with it.

This practice is relatively rare in the highly scrutinized world of large caps, but investors must pay very careful attention when investing in smaller and more obscure REITs. Even if a REIT is cheap - it does not make it an investment candidate if we cannot rely on management's integrity. This has allowed us to avoid numerous serial underperformers such as the RMR-managed (RMR) entities: Senior Housing Properties (SNH), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), and Office Properties Income (OPI) to name a few.

#5 Reason for Losses - Overvaluation

Finally, if you overpay for a REIT, even if it is a great one, your future returns are likely to be disappointing. There exists plenty of REITs that trade at massive premiums to NAV today:

When you buy a REIT that trades at a large premium to NAV, you are diluting your real estate investment by receiving less exposure to underlying properties.

On one hand, this premium to NAV may lead to superior growth (access to cheap capital); but on the other hand, if the company disappoints in any way, it could quickly lead to sharp losses.

When you command a 100% premium to NAV, you have much more to lose than when you trade at a 20% discount to NAV. One is valued based on highly optimistic projections, whereas the other one may satisfy the market even with unimpressive results.

We are reluctant to pay more than a 20% premium to NAV - regardless of what the REIT does. We much rather buy below estimated NAV and not rely too heavily on growth prospects that may not materialize.

Our REIT Portfolio Analytics:

At High Yield Landlord, our REIT Portfolio is designed to avoid landmines:

(1) Mortgage REITs: We require much greater risk premiums for taking the chance on a mortgage REIT. We rarely invest in this sector and favor traditional equity REITs nine times out of ten.

(2) Management issues: We do not invest in externally managed companies with no skin in the game and clearly conflicted interests.

(3) Overleverage: We keep our average Property LTV ratio below 45% to avoid overleveraged REITs in a late-cycle economy.

(4) Overvaluation: We mitigate the risk of overvaluation by targeting REITs trading at deep discounts to NAV, low FFO multiples, and high dividend yields.

(5) Property Obsolescence: Finally, we focus on sectors that are more resilient to technological shifts, including specialty real assets, net lease, residential, and storage:

With a mere $65,000 allocated across 19 holdings, we are able to generate a dividend yield of ~7.7%, translating into the average monthly passive income of ~$420, with at least $250 coming in every month. Assuming, we manage to avoid the landmines, we expect this income to grow through a lucrative combination of dividend per share growth as well as reinvested dividends, creating a snowball effect.

Closing Notes: REITs Can Be Wonderful… If You Pick The Right Ones…

REITs can be truly wonderful, but you need to know what you are doing. Unfortunately, the average investor keeps stepping on landmines and suffers from very poor performance:

Consider that the average investor generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years. Contrast that to what more knowledgeable investors in the REIT space have achieved to do. The largest REIT research firm has a track record of 22% per year by being selective and only investing in underpriced REITs while avoiding the overpriced ones:

