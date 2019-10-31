False Red Flags And Dividend Myths

We discuss the reasons why these are not always as scary as they seem.

In recent months I have noticed a heightened apprehension around 2 concepts:

Debt maturity Elevated dividend yields

Like many concerns, there is a grain of truth here. In some instances, debt maturity can be an accelerant of a company’s troubles and an elevated dividend yield can be a sign that a stock is higher risk. However, these concerns are being misappropriated and turned into blind fear. The market is selling off stocks with elevated yields or upcoming debt maturity regardless of whether there is an underlying problem.

In particular I have seen warnings about companies with upcoming debt maturities on the basis that free cash flow is not sufficient to cover the balloon payment. Papadatos suggests that Macerich (MAC) will have to cut its dividend in order to handle the upcoming debt maturities. I would like to offer a rebuttal, not specifically to his article, but to the broad and growing misunderstanding of debt maturity.

Cashflows will almost never be sufficient to cover significant debt maturities and that is true of healthy companies with strong balance sheets. Thus, cashflows not covering debt maturity is not a red flag nor is it even a yellow flag, it is normal.

Cashflows need to cover interest expense and MAC passes this test handily with 3.6X recurring EBITDA to interest + preferred expense.

Debt maturities are handled through refinancing, not cashflows. When MAC’s debt comes due over the next 3 years, it will simply refinance and it may even refinance at cheaper rates than the current cost because interest rates have fallen since these loans were taken on. When considering giving MAC a loan, banks will look at MAC’s balance sheet and EBITDA coverage. In both areas the mall REIT looks just fine. Debt to total capital at just under 50% is well within a normal range for a REIT and 3.6X coverage is close to the REIT average as well. The average REIT is not struggling to finance its debt and neither is MAC.

Washing Price Group (WPG) just took on $117mm of 10 year debt at 3.67%, and WPG is in significantly worse shape than MAC. There is simply no reason to believe MAC will have any trouble refinancing its upcoming debt maturities.

Generally speaking, in this environment, banks have ample capital and are wanting to make loans. Most debt maturities will be easily refinanced and debt maturity walls are only a problem for companies on the verge of bankruptcy. The apprehension regarding debt maturities of profitable and stable companies is misplaced which provides an opportunity to invest in these companies as their market prices are being reduced by this misplaced fear.

Another major source of mispricing is the fear of dividends yields that are “too high”.

Dividends seem to be one of the most misunderstood concepts in investing. While simple in concept, there is a tremendous amount of disinformation and bad advice regarding dividends. Some key misunderstandings have become so pervasive as to dramatically impact market pricing of dividend stocks. This article will cover the mechanics of dividends and use this information to debunk some widespread beliefs.

Widespread Dividend Myths

Dividend yields over 10% are risky

Companies that might cut their dividend are bad investments

Dividend mechanics

Let us begin with the basic equation which I suspect most if not all of you already know.

It is important to view dividend yield in this manner because it makes it clear that there are many moving parts. In fact, I would break it down further to illustrate an additional moving part.

A company does not set its dividend yield, nor can they set their level of FFO through dividend policy. The only factor of dividend yield that is determined by a company’s dividend policy is its payout ratio.

This is important to understand because of its implications on what can one can infer from a dividend yield.

Far too often I hear blanket statements about dividend yields over x% are at risk of getting cut. This entirely ignores the fact that there are many moving parts determining a dividend yield.

While it is true that one way for a dividend yield to get very high is for a company to pay out more than it is earning, the high dividend yield could also be consequent to a large rise in FFO with an unchanged payout ratio, or it could be related to a large decrease in market price. The distinction is important because depending on the cause it sends different signals as to whether it is a good stock to buy.

All else being equal, a high dividend yield that is consequent to a large increase in FFO with a fixed payout ratio and flat market price is likely a good stock to own. I would similarly want to own a stock where the FFO and payout ratio were stable and the market price dropped substantially.

Both represent an improvement in the stock’s valuation (cheaper).

On the other hand, if the high dividend yield is consequent to an increase in aggressiveness of the dividend policy (higher payout ratio), that may be more of a warning sign. As an example, let us look at AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) and Core Civic (CXW). Both have similarly high dividend yields around 11%.

Many consider yields this high to be alarming, but should one be alarmed by these stocks?

In my opinion, AGNC’s yield is very risky while CXW’s is healthy. Here’s why.

AGNC’s payout ratio has increased significantly. In the twelve months ending 6/30/18 their payout ratio was a healthy 62.43% whereas in the twelve months ending 6/30/19 the payout ratio looks unsustainable as earnings were negative. The actual change in earnings over this time frame was not as huge as there are 1 time items in there, but it still looks rather grim as net interest margin has dropped from 142 basis points to 80 basis points (data from SNL Financial).

Thus, to maintain its dividend, AGNC had to jack up its payout ratio.

Core Civic has increased its absolute dividend, but the payout ratio has actually decreased due to fundamental growth.

TTM payout ratio as of 6/30/19 was 71.1% compared to 77.5% a year earlier. The payout ratio is likely to drop further in 2020 as CXW has more fundamental growth ahead.

Thus, CXW’s high yield is not the result of high risk or aggressive payout, but rather consequent to a massive price drop with the stock down nearly 35% in the past 52 weeks.

Elevated dividend yields are seen by many as a red flag, but it is a mistake to use such a broad brush. Some high yield stocks do in fact have high risk, but there are also many that are high yield because the market price is too low. Simple fundamental research will separate the wheat from the chaff here.

While we are on the subject of misconceptions regarding dividends, there is this idea that any stock which may cut its dividend is a bad stock. This brush is also way too broad.

There is a mathematically appropriate valuation for stocks that are likely to cut their dividend and that valuation is based on where the sustainable dividend is. The actual level of a dividend has very little impact on the fundamental value of a stock. If a company sustainably generates a certain amount of cashflows, its value should be determined by a multiple on those cashflows and this value does not change whether the company pays 0 dividends or far too high of dividends.

Let us look at Global Net Lease (GNL) which is being overly punished for its high dividend. GNL has an annual dividend of $2.13 which at current market price equates to an 11% yield. I believe GNL’s dividend policy is a bit aggressive as its FFO is anticipated to come in at $2.03 in 2020 (Capital IQ consensus estimate). Thus, GNL’s dividend is not permanently sustainable unless they can significantly grow FFO.

Does this mean a cut is imminent?

Not really. If GNL’s board so chooses, the dividend could be held at the current level for many years. Assuming FFO stays where it is, the greater than 100% payout ratio would slowly erode the company value over time. This erosion would be quite slow, especially compared to the amount of dividends shareholders would receive. Over a 5 year period, shareholders would get $10.65 of dividends and the company value would erode by $0.50 (10 cents per year due to dividend being 10 cents higher than FFO).

If management did decide to cut to a level of lets say $1.50 annually, the same 5 year period would result in shareholders getting $7.50 of dividends and the company value would accrete by $2.65.

Those of you doing the math in your heads would realize that these are functionally the same. $10.65 of dividends minus $0.50 of value erosion equals $10.15 and $7.50 of dividends plus $2.65 of value accretion equals $10.15.

Given the current price of $19.33, I am happy to take $10.15 of returns over a 5 year period. I am indifferent to whether those returns are dividends or capital gains.

The market is paying far too much attention to the $2.13 dividend number and not nearly enough attention to the $2.03 FFO number. It is the FFO generation of the REIT that determines its value. Dividend policy is merely a preference. Some investors would rather the company reinvest in itself whereas other investors would prefer to get the cash themselves.

Due to the repeatable and reliable nature of triple net REIT FFO, most triple net REITs trade at multiples around 17X to 25X. I would posit that GNL’s equally sustainable FFO should not trade at 9X. Therefore, GNL is significantly undervalued and I believe the mispricing is a result of misplaced emphasis on dividend policy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL, MAC, WPG, CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.