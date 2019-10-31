SPE: An Investor's Opportunity

This article was originally published October 1st, 2019.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has recently released their Semi-Annual report for the period ending June 30th, 2019. The fund, at that time, was holding quite a high portion of cash equivalent (money market funds) in their portfolio, at just over 12%. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as it allows the Bulldog management team an opportunity should one present itself. SPE has a unique mix of assets, primarily a 'fund of funds' approach but has significant holdings in special purpose acquisition vehicles [SPAC] or blank check companies. To a lesser extent, the fund is also invested in business development companies [BDC] The fund is still providing an attractive discount of around 9%, as well as holding other CEFs that trade at discounts. The overall unique mix and discount, I believe, can still be capitalized on today.

SPE was previously covered in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory by one of our many guest authors, Steve Green. We originally bought shares back on March 11th. The fund had closed the trading day at $13.25 and a NAV of $14.91, working out to an 11.13% discount. The fund now has around a 9% discount.

SPE, which was formerly known as Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc., took quite the turn from its original intent on December 21st, 2009. At that time activist investment group Bulldog Investors LLC took control of the fund with their own investment team members and radically changed the fund. SPE now "employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

This doesn't necessarily give us a clearly defined strategy beyond the particular focus on discounted CEFs, allowing the management team to operate flexibly.

SPAC!

The one area of focus is the SPACs, in which they describe below.

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies: The Fund may invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities (“SPACs”). Unless and until an acquisition meeting the SPAC’s requirements is completed, a SPAC generally invests its assets (less a portion retained to cover expenses) in U.S. Government securities, money market securities and cash. If an acquisition that meets the requirements for the SPAC is not completed within a pre-established period of time, the invested funds are returned to the entity’s shareholders. Because SPACs and similar entities have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions, the value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the entity’s management to identify and complete a profitable acquisition. Some SPACs may pursue acquisitions only within certain industries or regions, which may increase the volatility of their prices. In addition, these securities, which are typically traded in the over-the-counter market, may be considered illiquid and/or be subject to restrictions on resale.

It is important to understand that SPACs can be relatively higher risk compared to other equities. Essentially, a company IPOs as a shell with only interested investor's cash sitting in an escrow account. The SPAC does not produce anything or offer anything until such time of acquisition. However, the cash does typically sit in an account that is invested in low risk assets, like treasuries, for example. The company then looks for a private company to buy out and take private. SPACs are reliant on the manager's ability to find attractive private companies - as they identify in their description, "the value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the entity's management." For example, the largest SPAC position they have is a SPAC called Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ). This one trades on the NASDAQ. The appeal to a SPAC is that any retail investor can gain exposure to private companies before they become public. Usually, this is reserved for large financial institutions. However, remember that as a retail investor, not everyone can afford to take losses at the same rate as a billion-dollar corporation. The overall exposure picked up by purchasing shares of SPE should be relatively manageable though for most investors, and I believe, provides a unique opportunity to participate in some of these higher-risk bets. As this would be minimal overall.

NAV And Leverage

It is also worth noting that the fund utilizes leverage in the form of a preferred issuance. The preferred stock is a 3.50% convertible preferred issue. This means that on the mandatory convertible date, common shareholders of SPE will experience dilution. The mandatory convertible date is August 19, 2021. As this date approaches though, we shouldn't expect too much of a surprise as they give us weekly clarity of the "diluted" NAV and conversion ratio.

(Source - Fund Website)

Another important note, the fund only updates its NAV weekly. So the exact discount of the fund isn't known daily but can be estimated. The total expense ratio of the fund is 1.98%. Although, since the fund does invest in other CEFs and therefore their expense ratios would be added on top of this.

The fund is quite small at $132.530 million in assets, with total managed assets of $188.129 million through their preferred issuance. A primary factor in the low trading volume exhibited by the fund, please use a limit order when you are buying or selling.

SEC 3% Rule

As was previously covered, the SEC still hasn't decided on their 3% rule, where the fund cannot acquire more than 3% of the outstanding shares of another CEF. However, they include in the Semi-Annual report letter that some funds are taking precautionary measures to future proof or negate this proposed measure.

In our last letter, we noted that the SEC has proposed a rule that would remove a statutory limitation that prohibits the Fund from acquiring more than 3% of the outstanding shares of another closed-end fund. One closed-end fund, Dividend and Income Fund (DNI), has taken matters into its own hands and established its own share ownership limitation of 4.99% to deter or prevent activism. That provision, which is arguably illegal, is likely why DNI’s stock consistently trades at a discount in excess of 20% from NAV. However, where there is a will, there is a way. Stay tuned.

"However, where there is a will, there is a way. Stay tuned." This is spoken like a true activist manager. If this ruling is passed, I think this would allow SPE to get the fund's strategy into action. At the moment, SPE is limited by not being able to gain anymore than 3% of another fund. This is too little of an amount to truly make a significant difference. Perhaps, over time, they can get some things done or at least communicate with the board of another CEF but are limited overall.

Distribution

The fund's distribution had been inconsistent before April of this year. Before April 2019, the fund had varying amounts distributed on an annual basis. However, the fund has now adopted a 6% managed distribution plan that pays monthly. Effectively a far more appealing approach for a CEF that traditionally brings in income-focused investors. In its prior life as a muni fund, it likewise had a monthly distribution, it was only after Bulldog had taken over the fund that they went to an annual distribution.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current payout of $0.0760 (annually $0.912) works out to a distribution rate of 6.43%, and a NAV rate of 5.85%. When announcing the adoption of a managed distribution plan they had based the 6% NAV on March 29th, 2019 closing price. Going forward, the fund will reassess beginning in January 2020 and target the last closing price of the prior year.

New York, April 1, 2019—Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan whereby the Fund intends, beginning in April 2019, to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 6% (or 0.5% per month) for the remainder of 2019, based on the net asset value [NAV] of the Fund’s common shares as of March 29, 2019. Beginning in January 2020, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 6%, based on the NAV of the Fund’s common shares as of the close of business on the last business day of the previous year.

If today was the last trading day of the year and based on the last reported NAV of $15.58, we would expect an increase to $0.0779. Most likely this would be rounded up to $0.078, and of course, any increase is welcomed. These type of managed distribution plans are great as it gives clarity to an investor on what they can expect. Overall, the 6% rate is on the low side for a CEF, as we generally see 8% or higher distributions. Although with the continually rising market lately, it is getting harder to even find those. We could maybe expect some special year-end distributions going forward though, as the fund has typically paid out more than what the current rate will end up being. This isn't guaranteed to happen, but just worth noting. Further, if the fund does declare a special year-end, this would lower the NAV right before their reassessment. Meaning that if they do pay out a special year-end distribution, this might kill the chance for a monthly increase. It will be interesting to see what they do as December rolls around.

From their Semi-Annual report, we can see that for the prior 6-month period the fund was able to cover the distribution all from NII. However, bear in mind the monthly distribution didn't start until halfway through this period, so this only represents a 3-month period of distributions.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

If we double what the fund distributed for the period we arrive at $3,876,442 - which means about 30.6% of the distribution being covered by NII for the 6-months ended June 30. This is not too bad since the fund is invested in a manner that should allow for significant capital gains potential. These capital gains will then attribute significant portions to the coverage of the distribution. As such, they did classify last years distribution as a large chunk of long-term cap gains.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

As mentioned prior, if the fund only distributes out the 6%, they will pay out significantly less than they have in prior years. They will pay out approximately $7,752,884 total for the year.

Holdings

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

As we can see, SPACs make up approximately 30% of the portfolio. Remember, these are shell companies that are really only potential investments. They are only "potential future investments" until the management finds an opportunity to acquire a company. Again, these are generally riskier but with limited exposure can provide some opportunity. Further, having exposure through SPE can help diversify and mitigate this risk even further as they have multiple SPAC holdings.

The primary focus is the investment companies they invest in, which represent about 85% of the portfolio. Of this 85%, approximately 5% are invested in BDCs and the remainder in CEFs. BDCs operate by investing in small- and medium-sized companies and attempt to help them grow. These are another riskier part of the portfolio as these smaller companies tend to be more volatile and aren't generally stable investments. Not only do they invest capital into these businesses, but they also typically work closely with the management team, providing ongoing advice.

The top holdings of the fund though, are CEFs. Central Securities Corp. (CET), General American Investors (GAM) and Boulder Growth And Income Fund (BIF) make up their top investment holdings. Keeping in mind, their number one holding is the cash equivalent money market funds at the moment.

True to their strategy, these are deeply discounted funds. CET has a discount of almost 16%, GAM currently shows a discount of 14.50%, and BIF comes in at a discount of 16.45%. These are definitely not small CEFs though, CET is close to $930 million, GAM is $1,317 million, and BIF is also quite large at $1,403 million. The one thing in common with these CEFs though is their odd varying annual and semi-annual payouts. BIF did have a monthly distribution but in 2019 changed to a quarterly schedule.

Data by YCharts

Although GAM is showing an attractive distribution yield overall, it comes in the form of annual payments so fluctuates dramatically. This isn't very enticing to the usual CEF income investor that wants steady cash-flow.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In general, these aren't showing bad total returns at all over the long-term. In fact, CET and GAM are beating the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) on a YTD basis. SPY is showing a YTD return of 19.85%, while CET and GAM have a total NAV return of 24.95% and 27.07%, respectively. Additionally, their total market returns are even better coming in at 27.08% for CET and 27.07% for GAM.

In general, the various holdings of SPE can add exposure to some areas they wouldn't typically invest in. I think this is reflected by the fund's name, Special Opportunities Fund, too. The top CEFs they hold also aren't the most known or popular so gaining exposure to these can be an opportunity as well. I do hold shares of BIF personally, but only a small overall allocation. Additionally, it is kind of a backdoor way to hold allocations to these funds while still getting a monthly distribution.

Conclusion

SPE offers a unique blend of holdings, while also being an activist team. However, they are currently restricted by the SEC's 3% rule and aren't able to significantly impact the fund in a direct way at this time. This rule is proposed to be removed though, and when/if this happens we can see what the Bulldog team is capable of.

The switch to a monthly distribution several months ago is seen as a positive. Further, the 6% managed distribution plan can allow an investor to predictably anticipate increases or decreases at the beginning of every year. A little bit ironic that an activist team took so long to make this type of favorable change. It isn't guaranteed but if the management team wants to pay out a similar distribution equivalent to the last couple of years, we can expect a special year-end payment as well. This could also be viewed as favorable but is merely speculation at this point. However, if paid out in December, we would see the NAV drop - this would potentially stop any monthly distribution increase. We have no prior track record to go on as this new monthly payout has just begun.

An investor today can also get a discount of approximately 9% if shares were bought today. I believe this is an attractive entry price for gaining special opportunities not currently in an investor's portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE, BIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.