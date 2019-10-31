Euro Weakness Set To Continue

Rates for the euro zone are set to stay at current levels for the next three years.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that the euro could see further upside against the dollar going forward.

Source: investing.com

As we can see, the EUR/USD saw gains for October before recently taking a breather to reach a level of 1.1086 at the time of writing.

That said, I wish to revise my prior assertions upon which I forecasted that the euro would go higher from here – and ultimately argue that the euro is likely to have trouble breaking above the current level.

Specifically, my prior argument was that, with Christine Lagarde set to take over from Mario Draghi as ECB chief on November 1, the euro could start rising significantly. This is because Lagarde could potentially take a different approach from Draghi’s choice of continued easing – which has been at odds with many central bankers in Frankfurt – and the euro could gain ground as a result.

However, I admit in hindsight that this view may have been misinformed.

For one, the round of monetary stimulus that has been triggered is said to mean that interest rates are not set to rise until 2022 at the earliest. In this regard, Lagarde’s hands may proverbially be tied as a result of this policy – and markets will continue to see the euro as a less attractive choice, given 0% interest rates.

Additionally, the ECB may well find itself at odds with central bank policy decisions in other European countries. For instance, the Swedish Riksbank recently took the decision to raise interest rates in December – arguing that low inflation rates are temporary and that further quantitative easing would ultimately fail to bolster economic growth any further.

Should we see the Swedish krona gain significant ground against the euro as a result of such a policy, then other European countries that are not in the eurozone could well choose to diverge from the ECB’s monetary policy stance – and other European currencies could rise against the euro as a result.

Since the beginning of this year, we can see that, while the euro has risen against other European currencies, the currency is still showing weakness relative to others – particularly Eastern European currencies:

Source: investing.com

I revise my prior view and do not see upside for the euro at this time. With the ECB’s policy at odds with that of other European central banks, we could see further weakness in the euro going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.