Southwest Airlines: More Than Just A Speed Bump

Background

This week, Southwest announced that it is delaying the return of its 737 MAX planes to at least February of 2020, citing that the “timing of MAX’s return-to-service is still uncertain”. This is yet another delay in a dragged-out timeline of re-certifying the aircraft, throwing Southwest’s profit recovery and growth plans into further uncertainty. While consensus is that the MAX planes will eventually return to service some time next year, we expect Southwest’s profit growth to be muted at least in the 2nd half of 2019 and into 2020 due to its significant asset concentration. This set of expectations certainly does not justify its premium multiple of 11x compared to peer group’s 8x earnings.

Muted profit growth on capacity woes expected till MAX’s return-to-skies

Visibility for the rest of 2019 suggests zero profit growth. In Q2, Southwest cancelled about 20,000 flights from grounding of MAX, leading to an ASK decline of 3.6% compared to 3.3% rise in Q2 of last year. Consequentially, its operating income stayed flat at $968m vs. $967m. Southwest was able to stave off a decline in year-on-year operating income mainly because it managed to retain its passengers flown at 34.9m vs. 35.3m in Q2 last year. In a Q2 operational update, COO mentioned that Southwest used all their spare aircraft to cover scheduled 737 MAX flights, while re-accommodating the remaining impacted customers to other flights where possible, resulting in an all-time high quarterly load factor of 86.4%. That suggests that Southwest is already operating at maximum capacity.

Looking forward for the rest of the year, the fleet size will remain at current size as grounded MAX planes’ return is pushed out to next year, and the remaining 41 contracted newbuild deliveries of MAX planes are also moved out to 2020. The leasing market would not be a good option as well, as the MAX grounding has seen short-term leases for older less-efficient 737s increase about 40% - a cost that would easily wipe out the 10+% profit margins of Southwest. Given an asset cap, an already all-time high utilization factor and no good alternatives, we think the best-case scenario would be muted year-on-year operating income growth, if not an operating profit decline as utilization levels normalize to the 80% range.

Profit growth will continue to be challenged by demand risks even after a return

Looking further out into next year where market consensus is an eventual return-to-skies of the MAX jets, an asset growth concentration in MAX jets and initial customer apprehension towards the jet will introduce a different kind of profit growth risk centered on passenger demand.

MAX planes constitute almost all of the 200+ newbuilds on Southwest’s current order log out till 2027, and that presents a tricky situation going forward. Prior to the grounding, MAX jets were going to add more value to Southwest than older 737 planes primarily because they were 14% more fuel-efficient after accounting for longer range and higher seat density. It had a lower CASK from fuel-savings and was expected to benefit from further scale economies as Southwest’s 737-concentrated fleet expands. However, we suspect that Southwest may not be able to create economic value added from its new MAX capacity as intended, as customers’ initial apprehension of the MAX plane should impact demand (through ticket prices and load factor) sufficiently to close the RASK-CASK gap (i.e. zero operating margins) for these flights. The following analysis illustrates this:

From Southwest’s financials, the last 4 quarters pre the MAX grounding had seen an average passenger load factor of 83% with passenger RASK of 7.92 cents against CASK of 7.36 cents. This was largely flown with an approximate 5% of capacity flying the MAX jets, based on 34 MAX jets out of average fleet in service of 654 during the same period. Using these aggregate unit economics, it would take just a 6% decline in load factor on MAX planes to 77% to bring RASK to CASK of 7.36 cents, eliminating any profit margin in flying an incremental MAX. This illustrates that Southwest needs only a 6% or more decline in seats occupied in an average MAX flight to make no profit or report a loss. This is a thin margin, considering statistics for consumer apprehension regarding the MAX. In a survey of 2000 consumers by Atmosphere Research, at least 20% of passengers will definitely avoid a MAX plane in the first 6 months of return, while 40% will take a pricier or less convenient flight to avoid the plane. Only 14% would take a MAX flight after its return. There are few other surveys that corroborate these findings, such as one by UBS. These statistics, while subject to some sampling errors, suggest that expected passenger loss trumps the 6% buffer that Southwest has by wide margin. We think the most likely scenario would be that Southwest will have to take a loss on the operation of its new MAX planes for some time as confidence rebuilds.

Growth restoration is more challenging than appreciated

We think this path of rebuilding passenger confidence in the MAX plane will be especially challenging for Southwest profit growth going forward. Firstly, Southwest does not control all the cards – the issue is with the plane model and that requires all stakeholders, e.g., Boeing, the FAA and global aviation authorities, to unanimously agree and sign off on its safety. Market consensus is for a Boeing fix and subsequent FAA re-certification some time in the next year, but given that Boeing’s and the FAA’s reputation have been dragged through the mud with the recent unraveling of grave credibility issues, we think that this will not be insufficient to assure consumers. We think that this trust deficit issue is still expanding rather than resolving. In a recent development this week, European air regulators announced that they would break from the FAA on the MAX's return timeline due to disagreements on the rushed safety assessment process, further undercutting the stature of FAA as a credible certification authority. There might be more skeletons in the closet, and each one’s reveal would further set back the path to a return of consumer confidence.

Southwest also has little options but to wait it out. CEO Gary Kelly is sticking to the original strategy of concentrated bets on the 737 MAX for its future growth, citing that there is “no easy way” and “would take years” to diversify the fleet organically. Going the inorganic route of acquiring another airline to fix the asset concentration problem would be akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, as it introduces huge strategic questions and brings other unnecessary risks.

Valuation premium is unjustified

From our above illustrations, Southwest could see muted profit growth in an optimistic scenario, although a more realistic scenario would be tilted towards a profit decline from delivery of the MAX planes. If there is no profit growth expected in the medium term, Southwest’s P/E multiple would be unjustified being the highest of its peer group, as its peers are still expecting to print some profit growth given their operation of diversified fleets. We expect Southwest’s valuation to decline in alignment with its near-term expected growth.

(Source: Author compiled, P/E and EPS growth data from Seeking Alpha)

Risks

There is always an upside risk from the technical and certification aspect of things, that the issue’s resolution could speed up. There are few stakeholders such as Boeing still insistent that certification could happen by Q4. However, this is highly unassessible except to insiders of the issue, but we are still cognizant of the positive momentum that could ensue should things speed up. The second risk could come from a yet unknown Boeing compensation that could compensate for profit loss. Boeing took a $4.9bn after-tax charge in Q2 for airline compensation reserves, but the conversations with airlines are not firm yet.

Takeaway

Investors should prepare for a rocky road to profit growth recovery in the near term. Its current premium multiple clearly suggests that some growth expectations are priced in, and disappointments in coming quarters will cause investors to re-think the stock.

