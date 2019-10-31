Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Broadcom Inc.

The company has engaged in two massive acquisitions that have leveraged the company and introduced execution risk. It will take time to truly judge the success or failure of acquisitions.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend-paying up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today's look at Broadcom identifies a company with immense growth over the past few years. With large cash streams, management has made bold moves to shape the future of the company. We will look at the risk factors involved - both financial and strategic - that investors will need to weigh when considering this polarizing tech stock.

Overview

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. Its offerings are used in a variety of technical applications including networking, data, storage, wireless communications, and industrial applications. The business is divided into three major segments, although the majority of revenues are derived from the Semiconductor Solutions segment. Interestingly, the company relies on a relatively small number of end users, distributors, and contract manufacturers for the majority of its revenues. iPhone creator Apple (AAPL) alone contributes approximately 25% towards total revenues.

Source: Broadcom Inc.

As we go through our analysis, we will see the impact of this structure show up in various areas of our due diligence. One immediate benefit that we have seen in Broadcom's operations is the immense growth that has taken place in recent years.

Source: Ycharts

Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 30.94%. Over that same time frame, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 43.26%. This staggering rate of growth has had an impact on the fundamentals of the business itself.

Fundamentals

To gauge the positive and negative impacts of this high growth, we will review some key operating metrics of Broadcom. This will show us how well management has led a business that has really ascended over time.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: Ycharts

We can see that Broadcom has performed well across all three metrics. Margins have been volatile at times, but FCF efficiency has improved and the company has consistently generated returns 10% or higher on invested capital. Keep in mind that having a large concentration of revenue in a limited pool of customers can work against you. Apple, for example, recognizes tremendous pricing leverage when negotiating supplier agreements. Despite the pricing pressure, the efficiency has been more than enough to generate huge cash flow streams when combined with the sharp growth that the company has experienced. These cash flows have been put to use in two enormous acquisitions - that we will touch on a little later. Part of our ongoing coverage will be to monitor the integration of these new assets and re-assess the new entity's performance in the years ahead.

The other side of a company's fundamentals is its balance sheet. Often overlooked in favor of growth metrics, or dividend yields, the balance sheet can, ultimately, impact all aspects of a business. A company with too much leverage can restrict its cash flow streams or expose investors to risk should the company face a disruption or unexpected downturn.

Source: Ycharts

Broadcom has had a lot going on financially, as it remains in the process of handling two enormous acquisitions in just the past year. Its $18.9 billion deal to acquire CA Technologies resulted in the reshaping of Broadcom into the divisions we posted at the top of our report. With the ink barely dry on that deal, Broadcom has initiated another blockbuster acquisition of the enterprise security assets from Symantec Corporation (SYMC) for another $10.7 billion. We can see in the chart above that these deals will leave Broadcom severely leveraged. Broadcom does have a solid cash position of $5.46 billion against its $37.56 billion in total debt (will increase when Symantec deal closes). As a result, management will be aggressively deleveraging over the coming years. We will explore what this could look like further down.

Dividends & Buybacks

Given the impact (both operational and financial) of these two large acquisitions, it puts the company's use of its cash flow under more scrutiny moving forward. The largest use of the company's cash flow is its dividend payout. Broadcom has raised its dividend each of the past nine years. The current dividend per share is $10.60 and yields 3.68% on the current stock price. This is a very attractive yield, about twice that of 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.80%).

Source: Ycharts

We can see the company's rapid uptick in FCF in recent years, and that has translated to the dividend payout. The dividend has grown at an eye-popping CAGR of 55.1% over the past five years. The current payout ratio at 41.48% of cash flow is manageable and implies future growth ahead. Management has a stated policy of maintaining the dividend at 50% of prior year's FCF, something that they are committing to - despite the need for deleveraging.

Source: Ycharts

Buybacks are another story altogether. The company has not traditionally bought back much stock aside from a recent $12 billion program following failed efforts to acquire Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM). That program expires at the end of FY 2019. Following the expiration of the program, we don't anticipate much buyback activity as the company is growing just fine, and the cash will be needed to help deleveraging efforts.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As we have alluded to up to this point, it's difficult to discuss the future trajectory of Broadcom without bringing its two recent acquisitions into the discussion - they total a staggering expenditure just shy of $30 billion.

The first of these major acquisitions was its $18.9 billion deal to acquire CA Technologies. The deal was criticized by some in the industry, and it really takes Broadcom in an interesting direction. The incoming assets boost margins, bring recurring revenues (much of the business from CA Technologies was subscription based), and gives Broadcom some diversification away from semiconductors. However, these assets are also lower growth (management projected long-term growth rates of just 1% on average). The premium Broadcom paid to make the deal happen is also fair to question.

It only gets increasingly complicated because Broadcom backed that up with a separate deal to acquire the enterprise security assets from Symantec Corporation for another $10.7 billion. This deal should close by the end of the year and will further expand Broadcom's presence in software and security solutions.

Source: Broadcom Inc.

As we move forward, there will be a lot to digest that will probably make it difficult for investors to gain a firm opinion on Broadcom for some time. There are cost synergies to be had, the balance sheet must be deleveraged, and what is really two distinctly different businesses (semiconductors and software) - must perform in sync. The rationale behind these moves is solid enough. The semiconductor business has taken off with the rise of smartphones, the Internet of Things, and other products becoming increasingly technical. Rather than distribute all of that cash to shareholders, management has instead chosen to reposition the company for its next generation of growth and success. Forward-thinking is commendable, but the execution risks are very present.

Aside from risks related to recent M&A, Broadcom remains exposed to potential disruptions in customer relationships. When your business is concentrated among a smaller range of customers, a disruption would be that much more impactful on the overall business. Management is, obviously, aware of this and has done a good job of maintaining profitability in the face of pricing pressure. For example, Broadcom just recently extended its supplier agreement with its largest single end-user customer in Apple.

Valuation

Shares of Broadcom have had a fairly volatile 2019 with shares zig-zagging between a 52-week range of $213-323. The current price of shares at $290 puts the stock just over the midpoint of that range.

Source: Ycharts

Analysts are currently estimating that Broadcom will finish the 2019 fiscal year with EPS of $21.27. This puts an earnings multiple on shares of 13.63X. This is a 31% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 19.86X.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow basis, we see a similar result. The current FCF yield of 7.70% is near post-recession highs.

Source: Ycharts

From both an earnings and FCF standpoint, shares are heavily discounted to historical norms. This presents an interesting case for investors. While Broadcom has simply exploded over the past few years, there are now notable risks introduced moving forward that investors need to consider. These obviously being the high debt load, acquisition concerns, and an industry that is already prone to disruption by its own nature. Investors who believe in Broadcom's future success are certainly being afforded an attractive valuation to buy into.

Wrapping Up

An investment in Broadcom, ultimately, boils down to weighing the pros and cons of the business now that its operational landscape has drastically changed. Regardless, it will take a few years to really gain an understanding of whether Broadcom is better tomorrow than it was yesterday. We feel that the company will successfully deleverage in the long run as long as the business continues its recent run-rate. The key will be properly maintaining the talent in place and successfully cultivating the synergies and implementation needed to create value with its two new acquisitions. Those willing to wait it out are at least offered a high dividend yield and attractive valuation for their troubles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.