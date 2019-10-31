Hornbeck Offshore: Q3 Results Show That Restructuring Risks Increase

Two quarters are left before Hornbeck will have to deal with the first major debt maturity. Time is running out.

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) has just reported its third-quarter results. The stock has been struggling lately as the offshore drilling recovery is not as robust as many hoped while the time is running out for the company - it has to deal with a $224 million debt maturity in April 2020 and has no funds to address it. The only way to escape devastating (for the common equity) restructuring is to hold successful negotiations with holders of debt due 2020 and 2021, but so far, no visible progress has been made on this front. Without further ado, let's look at the company's results.

Hornbeck Offshore reported revenues of $52.8 million, down from $56.8 million in the second quarter. The net loss was $41.4 million compared to a loss of $31.9 million in the second quarter. EBITDA slipped into the negative territory to -$1.9 million. While average new generation OSV (offshore support vessels) dayrate increased 9% to $19,750, utilization dropped and hurt the company's bottom line. When presenting its second-quarter results, Hornbeck Offshore stated that it was not willing to chase jobs with low dayrates. At the same time, the company expected sustained improvement in marketing conditions for the second half of the year. Unfortunately, the third quarter clearly looks worse than the second one. Revenues are down, loss increases, EBITDA dives into the negative territory, negative operating cash flow persists (the company had a negative operating cash flow of $72 million for the first nine months of this year) - these are all bad signs.

Hornbeck Offshore maintained the outlook it presented in a number of reports:

The company projects that, even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations together with cash on hand should be sufficient to fund its operations and commitments through at least March 31, 2020 […] The company remains fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry and continues to review its capital structure and assess its strategic options".

Put simply, there's no news regarding any progress in creditor negotiations. With $136 million of cash on hand, Hornbeck Offshore will comfortably live up to the beginning of Q2 2020, but it's hard to see how the company will avoid restructuring at this point.

The market situation is simply not improving as fast as Hornbeck needs it to improve. There is just too much debt (short-term debt of $224 million and long-term debt of $1 billion). The company announced its plans to reactivate one OSV in Q4 2019 and one MPSV (multi-purpose supply vessel) in Q1 2020, but it's hard to see this move tipping the scales materially in favor of Hornbeck Offshore. Even if you are as bullish as Transocean (RIG) management on the offshore drilling recovery, there's always a lag between the improvement in the offshore drilling market and the offshore support vessel market, while time is an issue for Hornbeck Offshore.

With only two quarters left before the final showdown between the company and its creditors, it's hard to see any solution that will not lead to at least partial equitization of debt. In the second quarter earnings call, Hornbeck Offshore stated that it was approached by various strategic capital provides who were interested in supporting acquisitive growth, but my bet is that this interest will be valid only after Hornbeck solves its current debt problems.

Hornbeck Offshore management clearly fought very hard to save shareholders and maintain the current capital structure, but the market situation is not supporting this fight. The recovery in the offshore drilling sector is ongoing, but the pace of this recovery is materially less than necessary for Hornbeck. The management still has two quarters to pull the rabbit out of hat, but chances of favorable outcome for the common equity get slimmer day by day.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.