MoneyGram Q3 '19 Preview: Greater Focus On Acquisition Candidates, Vs. Quality Of Results

We do not foresee MGI being acquired by a money transfer player, but, should an acquisition take place, it will likely come from a major bank.

With a number of potential acquisition candidates fading, we see the MGI story as increasingly one of desperation to sell itself.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

MoneyGram (MGI) provides money transfer services through an omnichannel network that delivers both physical, online, and mobile solutions in nearly every major country. The company mainly targets customers who are either unbanked or underbanked, thus positioning itself for a direct competition with Western Union. Similar to WU, MGI also offers bill payment services. The company has digital presence in 64 countries and at ~350,000 physical locations.

Valuation:

With money transfer showing tepid growth at MGI, we estimate just $0.23 in EPS next year, which at the 2020 PE multiple of 14x yields ~$3.20, which is approximately 25% below current pricing levels. Our valuation is based on presumption that MoneyGram doesn’t get acquired in the coming year. On the multiple spectrum for Western Union (WU) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), which are at ~10x and ~23x respectively, MGI is closer to WU and is, similarly, a bearish scenario, in our view.

Thoughts Ahead of Upcoming Earnings Report:

MGI will report 3Q19 earnings on November 1. Below are our thoughts, pertinent to both the upcoming quarter and the 2020 setup in general:

Estimate Revenues at $318 MM for the Quarter, About $15 MM Below Consensus: Our low sales estimate is driven primarily by deceleration in the Global Funds Transfer segment, which we expect to come in a -4% Y/Y, impacted by market share losses to both Western Union and Euronet. We continue to believe that there is a meaningful dilution to MoneyGrams’s brand in the aftermath of failed acquisition attempts, which is causing its market share to bleed. While we recognize that the company is trying to raise fees in order to boost revenue, we are afraid that this approach would erode market share even further.

Expect Only Moderate Traction from Partnerships: Recall, MGI has a partnership with Visa Direct, a real-time push payments platform from Visa, Inc., as well as with Walmart2World. When considered cumulatively, we are seeing only 20-30 bps of revenue growth acceleration for MGI in 2020, which is an improvement from the negative impact we saw in 2019. Overall, as we said before, these partnerships remain marginal and not enough to move the needle and reverse MoneyGram’s revenue growth headwinds.

Online Growth Acceleration is a Potemkin Village at this Point: While double digit growth of MoneyGram’s online segment will likely be one of the few bright spots of the upcoming print, we have to remember, however, that the growth is 1) coming from a low base; 2) cannibalizing existing offline customers; and 3) most importantly, commands much lower pricing, as much as 60% lower (an average online transaction is around $5, versus the $13 price tag for the offline transaction). Therefore, this impressive growth will be nothing more than a Potemkin Village, in some ways masking the real top-line troubles for the company.

Dividend on the Table? As the company searches for ways to reanimate the stock, a dividend adoption, even a small one, would go a long way to reassure investors. It will be more of an insurance policy, signaling that the underlying fundamentals are healthy for the long run and that the company is comfortable with its free cash flow generation.

An Opportunity Missed! Overall, we see the sale of MoneyGram’s business to the Chinese vendor or Euronet as a meaningful opportunity missed, since the transaction could have taken place at thrice the current pricing levels. Furthermore, the company’s customer base could have been preserved and perhaps expanded, had either acquisition taken place. Instead, what we are currently witnessing is a demise of a company.

A Way Forward Possible? In our view, no M&A acquisition within the money transfer space is realistic, given the antitrust concerns (furthermore, we haven’t heard of much interest from Western Union). Instead, we believe that a viable acquisition path is for MGI to be integrated within one of bulge-bracket US banks, where money transfer business could become an independent segment/department. When integrated with complementary banking services, perhaps remittances could get an extra boost and command competitive pricing. At the same time, we are not aware of any banking interest at this time; therefore, our multiple stays at ~14x, with our overall view firmly bearish.

Long-Term Risk Factors for MoneyGram:

We see the following business risks for MGI:

Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues. Competition from both niche (largely, online or mobile) money transfer providers, as well as established players, such as Western Union and Euronet Worldwide. Downturn in the global economy can further erode disposable income of MGI's customers and thus impact the volume of remittances. Technology risks can have a direct impact on online and mobile money transfers.

Risks for the Bear Thesis :

1. Acquisition risk: As I discussed throughout the article, a potential acquisition would reverse my thesis, since acquirers would likely pay a significant premium for the company. If past is any guide, such premium could be as much as 30-35%.

2. Pricing stabilization between Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet Worldwide could lead to an equilibrium that would lessen market share loss for MGI.

3. Greater exposure to online business: given that revenue growth rate is meaningfully higher for the online business versus the offline one, a rapid and significant increase in the share of online business could boost MoneyGram's top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.