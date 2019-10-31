Roku Q3 Earnings Preview: How We Called The Bottom And Where Shares Are Headed

A look at Roku's $150 million acquisition of Dataxu and why the company will continue to be a takeover target.

With shares up 300% this year — and as odd as it is to say — shares of Roku (ROKU) looked to have bottomed after touching a low of $98.08 just a couple of weeks ago.

In August, when shares of Roku were trading around $135, we told investors that a pullback was coming and that it was a good idea to start locking in those gains after the company reported impressive second quarter results with a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

It was a very unpopular post as you can imagine as we received a lot of criticism from Roku bulls who laughed at us and told us that "we were out of our minds," "uneducated," and to "stop spreading fear."

Shares continued to climb a week or so after our post, however, as we predicted, shares of Roku came tumbling down — dropping nearly 50% in September alone — to fall right into our expected range of $100.

Investors should remember that we've been bullish on the company for more than a year now — and still are. However, share prices are always fluctuating, and investors should always remember that "what goes up, must also come down." With the way shares were trading — doubling in less than a month — it was just a matter of time before the rally fizzled out and brought shares crashing back down to earth.

As you can see in the image above, we expected shares would drop back down and fill the gap that was made after the Q2 earnings report in August. As we noted on August 14, with the volatility of the markets due to the ongoing trade war fears, combined with profit taking and short sellers doubling down after getting burned by Roku, shares were due for a correction.

And that's exactly what we got. So the million dollar question is... now what?

ROKU's Future

After a blowout second quarter on top of short covering, shares rallied more than 70% to make a new 52-week high ($176.55) early in September. We believe shares will test that level again and will likely do so before the end of the year.

Of course, like any investor, we wanted to get the best entry point possible. After our thorough analysis, we felt the $100 range would provide a great entry point for investors who would step in and show support for the opportunity to ride the next wave up — especially for those that missed out on Roku's glorious run earlier this year. And that's exactly what has happened as shares have risen by more than 45% this month.

Roku's glorious run over the past year has been fueled by short sellers and skeptics who have simply misunderstood Roku's business model. The company was targeted by some prominent names due to current and upcoming competition. Many were also were fixated on the company's hardware sales declining as well touting how unprofitable Roku was.

But let's remember, being profitable is not always needed in the early stages of growth so long as the vision and business model brings a great return on investment. Amazon (AMZN) was like that for over a decade, Netflix (NFLX) struggled for years and who could forget about Telsa (TSLA) just to name a few.

Over the past two years, Roku has continued to innovate and make changes which has helped drive accelerating sales growth year-over-year. In its latest report, Roku had revenue of $250.1 million compared to just $156.8 million in the prior year. As you can see in the table below, Roku's revenue growth continues to accelerate year-over-year (YOY) which each passing quarter.

Roku Q3 (2018) Q4 (2018) Q1 (2019) Q2 (2019) Yearly Revenue growth 38.9% 46.4% 51.3% 59.5%

While most people think of Roku as physical box top that is connected to a TV, they are truly missing the most importance piece of the Roku story — it's platform!

Platform revenue jumped to $167.7 million — up 86% YOY — while player revenue increased just 24% at $82.4 million. This is important because platform revenue (advertising, licensing and subscriptions) is what is and will continue to drive the Roku story, unlike player revenue (streaming hardware).

These moves have made Roku the "content aggregator king" and also called "an arms dealer" by analysts because it hosts more than 5,000 third-party streaming channels.

Unlike Netflix, which continues to raise cash and pour billions of dollars into buying or producing its own original content — combined with rising competition from players that have pulled movies and shows from Netflix's library — Roku does not face those same challenges.

As more companies look at providing content, Roku will just continue to chug along and enjoy adding more channels to its collection. This was highlighted by Roku's announcement that the Apple TV app is now available on its streaming devices. Of course, shares surged more than 10% on the news as the company continues to show why its the "content aggregator king.

Remember, Roku receives anywhere from 20% to 30% in revenue sharing agreements when customers sign up for premium streaming services such as HBO, Showtime and Starz just to name a few. And with over 30 million users streaming nearly 4 hours a day, streaming companies want in on the action.

For those who are not aware, Roku also makes money off revenue sharing agreements. Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co. noted earlier this year that the Disney+ service would give Roku another boost as revenue sharing agreements could be worth more than $200 million a year for the company. This is a great example that shows that Roku is not competing against streaming players such as Disney, Netflix or Amazon, and is simply "an arms dealer" in the streaming world.

As we noted earlier, Roku has really stepped up its game and made some bold moves to its business model. Instead of solely relying on player revenue with streaming sticks and boxes, the company has shifted its focus to platform revenue and integrating its operating system in smart TVs. These moves have allowed Roku to flourish as nearly 40% of all smart TVs in the United States come equipped with Roku's operating system and technology as it solidifies itself as the market leader in the U.S. streaming market.

Roku's $150 Million Acquistion

Last week, Roku announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Dataxu, a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables marketers to plan and buy video ad campaigns.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roku acquired dataxu for $150 million in cash as well as shares of Roku Class A Common Stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Shares were down a bit on the day of the announcement as investors digested the news and what it means going forward. According to an article by Silicon Valley Business Journal, DataXu was valued at $390 million in 2016 and the $150 million purchase price is similar to DataXu’s valuation in 2012. This, of course, left some investors skeptical of the acquisition. However, the fact that Dataxu settled for $150 million and wanted shares as part of the deal, should be a welcome sight for investors as it shows just how bright Roku's future is.

With the acquisition of DataXu, Roku will continue to accelerate its ad platform while also helping out its content partners to monetize their inventory more effectively. It's no secret that TV advertising is shifting towards over-the-top "OTT" services like Roku, and the company will continue to benefit from advertising dollars that are making its way over. With advertisers spending more than $70 billion on traditional TV — and while OTT accounts for 29 percent of all TV viewing — only 3% of TV ad budgets are spent on OTT. With its massive user base as well as campaigns highlighting the benefits of reaching unique audiences that aren't captured through traditional TV, Roku should be able to capture a bigger slice of the advertising pie as advertisers allocate more money towards OTT players due to shifts in audience viewing habits.

So why is this a good move?

One word: advertising.

What do most of the top companies in the world have in common? They are in the business of advertising. Facebook, Google and Amazon — the big three — are expected to take in nearly 70% of digital spending in the U.S. by 2021. It's a very lucrative business and is why Roku is spending $150 million to help take a chunk of the $70 billion U.S. television ad market.

Q3 Earnings Preview

After investors couldn't get enough of the company, to its 60% plunge from its all-time highs last month, investment sentiment has turned around as shares are on track to test news highs in the coming weeks/months. From a plethora of analyst upgrades to hedge fund manager Ken Griffin’s Citadel Advisors 5% stake in the company, Roku is back to being the market darling.

As we can see from the daily charts, the stock has continued its trend higher after surging nearly 10% Monday after another analyst upgrade. Volume was 24.0 million, well above its average trading volume of 17.4 million. The next level of resistance sits at $150 and if shares can clear that, they will be off to races as it looks to test its all-time high of $176.55.

With third quarter earnings on Nov. 6, shares will be even more volatile over the next week or so. We expect shares to hover around the $140-$150 range as investors make their moves heading into earnings by taking some profits off the table. Investors thinking about getting into Roku should remember that it's not for the faint-hearted with its wild price swings, especially on earnings day.

If shares continue to climb heading into earnings, we would expect investors to take some profits off the table. While its future is very bright and although we expect shares to beat on both the top and bottom lines next week, we wouldn't be surprised to see shares fall after earnings due to investors having already priced in an earnings beat. We believe Q4 guidance will likely have to be raised dramatically in order to see prevent a sell-off if shares go into earnings trading over $160+.

We are still a week away, however, if shares are sitting in the $130 range, the risk/reward is more favorable. But if we are talking about the $160+ range, we believe that shares have more downside potential than upside in the short-term. At that price point ($160), investors would be risking 20% in upside potential if shares tested the 52-week high compared to a 40% drop if shares tested support again at the $100 level. Unless earnings are terrible for whatever reason, we feel shares will most likely trade range bound between $125-$170 over the next three to six months.

Below is a look at how Roku has fared over the past four quarters as the company has managed to beat expectations on both the bottom and top lines.

Roku Earnings History Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Revenues $173.4M $275.7M $206.7M $250.1M Analyst Estimates $170.4M $262.1M $189.8M $223.4M Earnings Per Share $-0.09 $0.05 $-0.09 $-0.08 Analyst Estimates $-0.12 $0.03 $-0.26 $-0.21

For Q3, Wall Street sees revenue coming in at $256.8M with Q4 guidance coming in around $385-$395 million. This would represent a 48% increase YOY, however, that would represent just a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter. On the bottom line, the Street expects earnings per share of $-0.26.

With competition ever increasing as companies look to start their own streaming services (Comcast, AT&T, Disney, etc.) Roku is in a great spot as companies face a build-or-buy decision. With over 30 million active accounts, the average revenue per user and streaming hours rising, on top of turning towards international growth, we feel that it is just a matter of time before a buyer comes calling. That is why we recommend having a core position in Roku and another portion trading its wild swings.

While investors have high expectations for a company that looks to start turning profits in the next year or so, long-term investors understand that Roku is well positioned in the streaming space and will continue to benefit from cord cutters and ad revenue that will soon follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.