Noble Corporation: Q3 Report Shows Another Hit To Liquidity Position

Now that we have discussed earnings reports of Diamond Offshore (DO) (here) and Transocean (RIG) (here), it's time to take a look at Noble Corp. (NE), which has just reported its third-quarter results. The report is very interesting, so let's go straight to the numbers.

Noble Corp. reported revenues of $276 million and a net loss of $445 million. The major contributor to this loss was the impairment of drillship Noble Bully II - $596 million ($331 million net of non-controlling interests). The picture would have looked grim even without this loss - the adjusted number is a loss of $114 million or $0.46 per share.

Noble Bully II is part of Noble Corp.'s joint venture with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Noble Bully I is already cold stacked, and now Shell decided to buy out the rig's contract (runs through April 2022). In turn, Noble will acquire Shell's interest in Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II (this is not going to cost much given the perspective for the rigs). Noble Corp. states that if the transaction is completed, it will be free to market the Noble Bully II worldwide. The problem is that this rig may not be desired by the market - Bassoe Offshore database values the rig at $92-104 million, at the bottom of the drillship list. I should note that Bassoe estimates for the bottom rigs tend to be overly optimistic as such rigs are primary scrapping candidates and their value is most likely close to scrap value. Anyway, the development is good for Noble Corp. because it will get money from Shell - and it needs it.

The third quarter was tough financially for Noble Corp. Operating cash flow was -$24 million. The company spent $70 million on capex and had to use its credit line to finance these expenditures. At the end of the quarter, Noble Corp. had $136 million of cash and $1.1 billion under the credit facility. In the current situation, Noble Corp.'s main hope is that it will be able to recontract its drillships for 2021 at materially higher dayrates while jack-ups will enjoy a similar boost. At this point, the liquidity situation continues to worsen, but the upcoming deal with Shell should improve the situation a bit.

Sure, the continued deterioration on the liquidity front will increase worries regarding Noble Corp.'s long-term viability. For now, it has sufficient funds available under the credit facility. Also, the company's stock levels are more common for companies in deep distress while Noble Corp. still has liquidity runway, so I'm not sure whether the new information regarding the company's liquidity will be able to cause additional downside in Noble Corp.'s shares. I'd also note that the Shell deal might act like a positive catalyst since "money now" will certainly be helpful for Noble Corp. While everything can happen in short-term trading, the fundamental trend stays firmly on the downside trajectory. The liquidity developments are alarming, so investors and traders will be better off using Noble Corp. shares as a highly volatile vehicle for speculative bets rather than for buy-and-hold - type positions.

