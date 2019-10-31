Oil Search: Revisiting The Thesis A Year After The First Coverage

I have a short-term neutral sentiment on the stock due to anticipated bleak 2019 results, but I am still bullish on its long-term prospects.

The damaged mooring system has taken a toll on Q3 2019 production and revenue. Thankfully, it has already been repaired.

This summer, Oil Search's stock price has been depressed as actions of Papua New Guinea leaders' jeopardized the future of LNG projects.

I covered Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHY; OTCPK:OISHF), a Papua New Guinea-based oil & gas company for the first time a year ago. In October 2018, I analyzed its fundamentals impacted by the inimical earthquake in PNG that had taken a toll on the operations and harmed infrastructure. After a meticulous examination of its fundamentals, I concluded that Oil Search might be an attractive equity for long-term investors who have been seeking stocks to reap the benefits from the galloping Asian LNG demand in the 2020s. I also emphasized its weaker H1 2018 results had been one-off in nature, as the disaster had hindered the company from generating higher revenue (for instance, because the number of lifted LNG cargoes plummeted) and depressed margins. In March, I revisited the stock and analyzed its FY18 report. My general impression was positive, and I reiterated the bullish outlook.

Unfortunately, since then, a plethora of onerous news has depressed its equity price. It is worth noting that the news was mostly related not to the company's fundamentals, but to the sentiment of Papua New Guinea's new leadership.

A tumultuous summer

The abruptly switched sentiment of new leaders in Port Moresby jeopardized the future of the PNG LNG expansion (mostly dependent on the P’nyang field) and the start-up of the Papua LNG, both essential for production, revenue, and cash flow growth prospects of Oil Search in the mid-2020s. The issues began in May when Prime Minister O'Neill's government faced a no-confidence vote. Then MPs elected James Marape, a former finance minister, as a new PM. Speaking about the politics of PNG, I should briefly remind you that the country is a constitutional monarchy; the chief of state is Queen Elizabeth II. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae has been her official representative since 2017. The Prime Minister is elected by the parliament.

In June, the PM Mr. Marape used the ninetieth-anniversary celebration of Oil Search to press for more taxes from the company and its partners Total SA (TOT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Then, difficulties began to mount further. The new Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua claimed the gas deal with Total SA, the Papua LNG project operator, could be renegotiated. The gas agreement was signed by the former PM in April, and as he was ousted, the new leaders decided to reexamine the terms of the deal confusing the investors.

However, uplifting news arrived in August and September. Investors exhaled deeply. First, in August, the Petroleum Minister said the Papua LNG project would proceed. Ultimately, in September, the government assures it would honor the gas deal. On September 3, to soothe investors, Oil Search posted a press release to clarify that the Papua LNG prospects were no longer in jeopardy.

Surely, investors had their rationale to be skeptical after such a bumpy rollercoaster. As I outlined in the previous articles, the Papua LNG project is crucial for the firm's growth prospects and valuation, and the share price will be sensitive to any hurdles. The bullish thesis principally relies on the ability of partners to start-up the project on time, with no delays or cost overruns.

However, such events, like the one discussed above, are barely predictable and virtually unavoidable. However, they always have a pernicious effect. For broader context, upstream companies across the globe from time to time face conundrum when growth projects stall. For instance, this year, Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWLF) farm-down in Uganda failed as the company had not reached a consensus with the Ugandan authorities regarding the tax treatment of the deal. So, when companies fail to proceed with their expansion initiatives, investors ask questions if a valuation is justified or not. And bears come into play.

Since May, the valuation of Oil Search has suffered substantially. The market was spooked by a possible worst scenario and quickly applied a discount. Yet, the stock briefly recuperated after the issues had been resolved, but the rally was short-lived.

Share price dynamics on the Australian Stock Exchange. Source: Yahoo Finance

Delay spurred 2019 FCF

Interestingly, hurdles led to the deferral of spending on FEED activities for LNG expansion, and this was somewhat positive and negative at the same time. But mostly negative, surely.

Oil Search trimmed its 2019 capex guidance because FEED investments had been delayed (see Q3 report, page 4); hence, its FCF will be slightly higher than expected, but this spike will also be one-off in nature. Higher FCF is a healthy sign only if it is a consequence of flawless project execution and continuous optimization that led to budget cuts. If a cash surplus is higher because important growth initiatives were postponed, it is not worth it.

Oil Search expands in Alaska

Issues in Papua New Guinea were somewhat offset by positive developments in Alaska. To rewind, in previous years, the company started expansion in Alaska to diversify its PNG-focused exploration portfolio. This year, it has exercised its option to double stakes in a few Alaskan assets for $450 million. Its rationale was to increase the share of high-margin oil production in its gas-dominated portfolio.

However, it is crucial to understand that the first cash flows from Alaskan assets will be received only in the early 2020s (backed by the first production of 30,000 bopd in ~2022), as the Pikka project, for instance, has not even entered a FEED phase (it is anticipated by late 2019, see page 1).

H1 and Q3 results are far from impressive

Questions regarding the future of the PNG LNG expansion and the Papua LNG were only the tip of an iceberg.

On October 22, Oil Search presented its Q3 2019 results, which were generally lackluster and disenchanting. Total quarterly production dropped 1% compared to Q2 2019 and 10% compared to Q3 2018. Total revenue uncoincidentally plummeted 5% and 24%, respectively. The main culprit was a damaged mooring chain at OISHY-operated offshore liquids loading facility in the Gulf of Papua. Thankfully, the issue was resolved in October, but, still, such problems are always worthy of concern.

As a result, the company trimmed its 2019 production outlook from 28-31 mmboe to 27-29 mmboe. At the same time, FY19 unit production costs are anticipated to climb higher to $12-13 per barrel of oil equivalent: so, EBIT and net margins will suffer. So, unfortunately, the 2019 EPS growth prospects I mentioned in the article in March will not materialize this year, as analysts took a knife to their 2019 EPS estimates.

Here I should also briefly touch upon H1 2019 results, as the Q3 report did not include condensed financial statements, which I use when calculating FCF. H1 cash flow showed definite signs of recuperation, as it soared 72% YoY, while EBITDAX increased by 60%. I estimate its LTM FCFE margin (FCF is defined as net CFFO less cash used in investing activities, on June 30) to equal 36.5% (unadjusted for lease payments), which was a robust result.

Unfortunately, now we know that 2019 results will not be stellar, as damaged mooring system has taken a toll.

Valuation

In my previous analysis, I mentioned that Oil Search's closest peers are Australian companies Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF). Let's take a closer look at their trading multiples.

Santos trades at LTM EV/EBITDA of 6.6x with a Return on Total Capital of 7.6%. Woodside Petroleum has LTM EV/EBITDA of 7.4x and ROTC of 5%. Oil Search, in turn, has EV/EBITDA of 8.55x and ROTC of 6%.

In sum, Oil Search is the most expensive in the group, as investors are still ready to pay a premium for its growth prospects. However, its EV/EBITDA is at the lowest level in almost five years.

Conclusion

Is the thesis still relevant? I assume it is. The conundrum has been solved, but investors likely became more cautious and skeptical after the latest events.

My opinion on Oil Search has not fundamentally changed, even despite its anticipated bleak 2019 results. The firm still has an opportunity to benefit from galloping demand for LNG in Asia, especially considering its shipping advantage due to nearness to the key Asian markets.

Nevertheless, with DD&A and debt-adjusted earnings yield of 11.7%, Oil Search is still generously priced. It indicates that investor sentiment has not been fundamentally shattered even amid uncertainty this summer.

In sum, the stock is a long-term "Buy" and short-term "Hold."

Note: Please, remember that OISHY is a Sponsored Level I ADR. The ASX is the stock exchange of primary listing.

