A Balanced Look At Heavily Discounted Tobacco Stocks - Part 3: Imperial Brands PLC And Its 10%+ Yield

Imperial Brands PLC is among the largest tobacco companies globally coming in at number four. We've already authored work on Altria Group and British Tobacco.

Unlike Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) derives most of its sales from Europe. Imperial didn't always yield ~10.5%; the stock has declined by approximately 60% since 2016's cyclical peak. 2018's cash dividends paid, however, are triple those of 2009. That's an incredible feat and a testament to the cash generating power of "Big Tobacco." Our longer-term subscribers and followers won't be surprised by what comes next: there is a catch.

A few, actually.

In last quarter's financial reports, there was an across the board but unexpected spike lower in cigarette volumes spooking investors.

in cigarette volumes spooking investors. Large tobacco companies have been betting heavily (tens of billions) via acquisitions and product development on the vaping industry. While sales growth has been phenomenal, more and more studies are linking vaping to potential lung issues .

. Imperial's management recently announced they would no longer target 10% annual dividend growth . This raised concerns regarding not only the dividend but the company's financial durability.

. This raised concerns regarding not only the dividend but the company's financial durability. Imperial Brands' earnings per share ("EPS") dividend payout ratio has steadily climbed from just 55% in 2009 to 72% in recent quarters. This alone is good for a slow growing firm with a double digit yield, but the picture deteriorates when reviewed by free cash flow.

We will not automatically take these assertions as truth.

Above is a two year chart of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) against Altria Group, Inc., Imperial Brands PLC, Philip Morris (PM), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY), and British American Tobacco (BTI). The sell-off in the tobacco giants began in 2017, creating the dispersion in capital gains between the sector and broader equity markets. On a two year basis, no individual company within the tobacco sector looks particularly weak.

Looking back a full 10 years, however, paints a different picture. Keep in mind neither chart includes dividends, which gives the high yielding tobacco companies a massive advantage over SPY's 1.85% current yield.

We can see Altria Group, Inc.'s share price more than doubled the broader equity market's gains earlier this decade and that's excluding the distribution. Even after the sharp decline of recent years, Altria Group, Inc. easily outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis since the depths of the financial crisis. Philip Morris was approximately in line with the index with the other companies lagging behind. Notably, Imperial Brands' stock is the worst performing from a share price perspective. It out-yields the others and subsequently would not be in the last place in terms of total return - which is what counts.

Part of the aforementioned sell-off was due to a recent announcement by management that the days of 10% annual increases in the distribution were over. While management attempted to distract the market by dangling share buybacks, the reality is Imperial is reducing leverage and increasing investments in "next generation products" such as cannabis and vaping. To ensure enough cash is retained, a lower portion of future earnings will be sent to investors. Williams Equity Research ("WER") prefers what Imperial calls a more "progressive" distribution policy; this is MBA or politically savvy talk for basing the dividend on earnings and cash flow rather than made up numbers that satisfy shareholders (short-term).

Imperial announced reduced revenue growth to only 2% for 2019 with flat EPS. This was considered to be the primary driver of a 15% decline in the stock price shortly thereafter.

Imperial Brands PLC today announces that, in light of a challenging NGP market in the USA and changes to our results expectations in the Africa, Asia and Australasia (AAA) division, Group net revenue for the year to 30 September 2019 is now expected to grow at around 2%, with EPS expected to be broadly flat at constant currencies.

Notice the middle "% change" column.

Source: Imperial Brands Interim Results

The standard 3-4% annual decline in volumes accelerated to -6.9% in the last reporting period. This is something we'll discuss throughout the article.

Source: Imperial Brands Interim Results

This is a good representation of how the 3.8% increase in net revenue occurred versus 2018. Don't overlook the +245% growth in Next Generation Products ("NGP").

10,000 Foot Perspective

A substantial part of my (WER lead portfolio manager here) professional studies in to finance, economics, and engineering involve how human nature interacts with these disciplines. For example, humans, even the mathematically inclined, are poor practitioners of probability. In engineering, we learn to leave our assumptions at the door as our impressions regarding whether a system or process is "good" isn't reliable; particularly in the presence of very large or very small numbers. "The plane looks like it'll handle turbulence well" won't get society very far... literally in some cases.

Humans also focus on the recent past and look for data that supports their pre-existing notions.

Source

Think of attitudes toward equity markets in early 2010 (the sky is falling, only more downside to come!) or the grandeur of firms like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan in 2006 compared to 2010 (come on man, it's GOLDMAN! compared to the media nicknaming it an evil giant squid-like organization two years later).

What does this have to do with Imperial Brands? First, it's likely that the tobacco companies will all be considered in the future to be "clearly undervalued" today. It isn't so clear now but we'll have forgotten that by the time the stocks retrace 50% toward previous highs (assuming that occurs in this example).

Second, if you look very far back, a trend becomes clear: Imperial Brands continuously acquires new brands/companies and eventually kills or sells them off. Imperial Brands' "batting average" is low as demonstrated by the constant curtailing of its products portfolio.

The company was founded as the Imperial Tobacco Company in 1901 by a consortium of British tobacco manufacturers seeking strength through unity following an attempt by James Buchanan Duke of the American Tobacco Company to take over the British tobacco industry. Tobacco long dominated the company's product line, contributing 90 percent of its profits as recently as 1968. After that time, the company diversified, and the word "tobacco" was dropped from the corporate name in 1973 to reflect the changes. The company re-registered as a public limited company in 1981, the year that it assumed the name Imperial Group. From 1986 to 1996 Imperial Group was a subsidiary of Hanson Trust PLC, a diversified manufacturer. In 1996 Hanson broke up its businesses, at which time Imperial assumed the name Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. In 2007 Imperial entered the U.S. market through its acquisition of Commonwealth Brands, Inc., one of the largest tobacco companies in the country.

Source: Britannica

A lot to digest already but let's skip to more recent times.

In 2015 Imperial finalized a $7.1 billion deal in which it acquired assets from Reynolds American Inc., including the cigarette brands Kool, Salem, and Winston, and from Lrollard Inc., notably Maverick cigarettes and blu eCigs, the leading e-cigarette sold in the United States (The deal was part of a more-complex transaction that included Reynolds buying Lorillard.) With the purchases, Imperial became the third largest tobacco manufacturer in the United States, behind Altria Group and the newly enlarged Reynolds. It also gained a stronger foothold in the burgeoning e-cigarette market. In 2016 Imperial Tobacco Group changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC.

Source: Britannica

Since its founding in 1901, Imperial has constantly rebuilt and re-branded itself. We suggest reading over the firm's history in detail before investing. In the Gareth Davis era, Imperial bought 17 billion pounds of companies from 1997 through 2008 including assets in the Netherlands, New Zealand, sub-Saharan Africa, Germany, Sweden, and the USA. It's fair to say Imperial Brands is effectively a tobacco Mergers & Acquisition ("M&A") machine. Although all the tobacco companies do this to a large extent, the lack of reliance on a segment of key brands is worrisome. Altria, for example, has stable, core earnings generated from Marlboro that serve as a ballast for its financial performance. Marlboro has retained remarkably consistent market share over time as discussed in our recent article on the firm. Imperial has its fair share of iconic brands but does not have the stability of Philip Morris or Altria Group.

Source

Like most of its peers, increased M&A has caused leverage to increase up until recently. Imperial has made a point to delever and is delivering and is one area it is outperforming some of its larger peers. While the 200 million pounds reduction most recently is a step in the right direction, more important is the change in the dividend policy and overall recognition by management that the firm is better off with lower leverage. Full year 2019 should see a meaningful decline in net debt.

Even the firm's fastest growing areas are suffering weakness relative to expectations (note: NGP stands for next generation products).

We expect our overall NGP business will grow net revenue by around 50% this year, albeit below our expectations. The USA NGP environment has deteriorated considerably over the last quarter with increased regulatory uncertainty, including individual U.S. state actions. This has prompted a marked slowdown in the growth of the vapor category in recent weeks, with an increasing number of wholesalers and retailers not ordering or not allowing promotion of vaping products."

The Elephant In The Room

Source: Yahoo! Finance

One of the most frequent comments on Seeking Alpha regarding tobacco stocks or any other stock in a multi-year downtrend is:

Are you crazy? Don't you know the stock is down XX% in the past two years? A stock that's gone down like that can't be good!

Interestingly, this happens regardless of whether the analysis yields mostly favorable or negative conclusions. Yes, we are aware the stock has gone down. We didn't own or recommend it at higher levels. Our concern is today and going forward; it doesn't matter where the stock traded in the past. It is important, however, to understand why a stock has declined; if it is tied to fundamentals, management's attitude and approach toward resolving the situation is critical. If management is in denial or offering sub-par solutions, that's a problem.

Source

Fortunately, the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference occurred in 2019 and Imperial's management team had a frank discussion about the stock price and drivers behind it. Let's review how Alison Cooper, CEO, responded to pointed questions regarding the lackluster stock performance. Keep in mind that in late September of this year Imperial announced Alison would be stepping down as CEO. This conversation takes place a few months prior. Alison's nine year term resulted in over 10 billion pounds in distributions to investors and 30 million pounds of compensation in her bank pocket. Alison didn't comment on the news but the years of disappointing stock performance, recent change in the distribution policy, and growing "unrest" in the U.S. vaping market are generally considered to be behind the change. Nevertheless, Alison led the firm for nearly a decade and her conversation at a Deutsche Bank conference earlier this year is informative. In response to a pointed question regarding the stock price, Alison responded:

But let's go into the actual aspects of the Imperial story and where some of that valuation, or sentiment, is sitting. Let me start with a comment on the sector pressures, because clearly Imperial is not alone experiencing some of the pressures on the sector currently. I think they're split into two key pressures around the actual operating environment. One is in relation to the future, and the sustainability, of the tobacco business and the tobacco cash flows. We've seen U.S. data come out the monthly Nielsen data from the U.S.; people are very sensitive to particularly the U.S. outlook, but also more generally what's the tobacco industry outlook, how does that impact, how does that play out going forward. But then if you look at the Imperial aspects within that, how does that play out for Imperial, as one of the smaller players in the tobacco space.

As demonstrated earlier in the article, Alison is correct that the tobacco industry's stock prices are struggling, not just Imperial's. Her firm does rank among the worst. She also refers to the surprisingly weak U.S. cigarette sales volumes we covered in our articles on Altria Group and British American Tobacco.

The other aspect is clearly in relation to next generation products. How is that going to evolve? Who's going to win in this space? Can people actually make decent money in the NGP space going forward? And how is our positioning playing out in that NGP space with our prime focus on vapor within that space as well?

She is cognizant of investor concerns regarding next generation products. It's refreshing to see the lack of "MBA speak" in her response.

... there's really quite a dichotomy between the sentiment reflected in the share price and how we are seeing the business and the opportunity for the business. Again, if I look at tobacco, the huge amount of work over the last few years reshaping the tobacco portfolio, getting really focused behind a few key brands, behind a few key markets, and really stepping up that investment back in 2017. And since then, you've seen a much more robust delivery from our tobacco business through '18 and with a few timing points, the first half of '19, absolutely coming through the balance of '19. And what we're talking about for our tobacco business as we look forward from extensive modeling that we've done, is really a robust, but modest growth from tobacco going forward, around that 1% to 2% level at the top line and that's generating better profits down at the bottom line. The tobacco model in itself could deliver within our guidance range albeit at the lower end of 1-4% revenue growth, 4-8% EPS, but tobacco alone could deliver that.

Imperial has indeed focused its efforts in recent years on what's working while divesting from what is not. I'm not as confident as Alison that Imperial can achieve 4-8% earnings growth on traditional tobacco alone but that would be a positive catalyst for the stock.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial managed +1.1% adjusted EPS in the context of a -6.9% change in tobacco volumes in the last reporting period. If the CEO's estimates are even in the right ballpark, which is reasonable in our opinion, a material move higher in EPS is certainly possible. Let's hear Alison's comments on next generation products which center around the blu brand.

We've assembled a fantastic set of assets in this space. We have the original IP. We have fantastic innovation that will be coming onstream over the months and years ahead. And we have a stand-out brand in blu. And blu really provides an additional connection in this space I believe other people are really building. And as we really put our efforts behind blu going forward, we very much see a route not only to a sustainable business, but more importantly for Imperial an additive business on top of Imperial Brands... really taking our revenue growth up and as of next year, starting to add to profits as well.

It's hard to discern when material profitability will come from the increasing revenues associated with the product line. We can learn more about the product, however.

Here's what it looks like if you go to blu's website:

Source: blu

Blu makes it very clear they are marketing toward adults and even goes so far as to make website users verify they are 21 years of age or older. Texas recently raised the smoking age from 18 to 21 which caused immediate negative sentiment toward the tobacco companies. Here's something they likely didn't take the time to read in the announcement:

E-cigarette companies Juul and Altria both supported the Texas bill, which also prevents local governments from raising the legal age higher than 21.

The large tobacco companies supported the bill. It prevented local governments from enacting a New York City style of activism and increased compliance costs smaller peers are less able to bear. The established players, of which Imperial is the smallest but still part of the club, have historically benefited from and influenced the legislative process to the detriment of their competition. That's not to say the big players haven't paid a heavy price themselves from time to time.

Source: blu

We rely on independent reviews of a company's key products when possible. It's not a tool we have for most REITs (besides a site visit) and BDCs but we can deploy it for the new e-cig market. Altria's JUUL was generally well regarded and independent assessments were mostly favorable.

Blu's track record appeared more mixed so we spent extra time getting a good grasp on its reputation and how it has evolved over time. Blu was and still is ranked very poorly by Consumer Affairs and average at best by Vaping Cheap. The poor Consume Affairs rating (less than 2 out of 5 stars) is often cited in the internet and in vaping-related forums.

More recently, positive reviews were made on myblu by Vaping360and the INTENSE flavors by Vapor Vanity. In 2016 and 2017 in particular, just as vaping was really taking off, reports of leaky blu products and inconsistent taste were all over the internet. There were also significant differences cited between identical products shipped to different markets reinforcing the idea of poor quality control. Reviews of new products are almost all positive which suggest there are legacy issues but progress is being made. Mainstream publications outside of the "vaping community" such as Maxim have issued positive reviews on myblu reinforcing this trend.

Source: Imperial Brands

The growth of myblu in particular has been very strong going from essentially zero units in Q1 2018 to over 7,000,000 one year later.

Cannabis

Imperial, like select other major tobacco players, has made investments in the cannabis space. Firms currently prefer the clarity in the Canadian regulatory environment and the case is no different with Imperial's investment in Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) made in mid-2018. Management stated last year alongside the investment that they were interested in learning more about the industry including the science and thought leadership. Imperial's CEO has often publicly stated that their capabilities and operational resources are potentially an excellent fit for the cannabis industry.

Shortly after using that same language at the 2019 Consumer Deutsche Bank Conference, Imperial announced a deal with another Canadian company. The transaction with Auxly Cannabis Group allows Imperial to convert a 75 million pound debenture into a 20% stake over three years. Imperial obtains a board seat while Auxly receives vaping technologies. E&Y has estimated the $6 billion Canadian cannabis industry will grow to $11 billion by 2025. Altria and Imperial are the first and largest investors within the tobacco sector. Philip Morris CEO Andre Calantzopoulos has told the Financial Times he considers the sector "too risky" as of two months ago.

If vaping or cannabis is able to offset the decline in traditional tobacco sales, that may be the catalyst that keeps Imperial and its peers paying large distributions for years to come. If not, however, it's tough to see a bright picture 5-10 years from now assuming the declines in traditional tobacco continue at their current pace.

Debt & Valuation

As a more speculative high yield play, Imperial Brands PLC is better situated than many other options with similar distribution yields. The stability of its earnings power is not at the level of its top peers nor are its credit ratings.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC retains investment grade ratings but barely. It is worth reiterating that other companies yielding 10%+ very rarely have the quality of distribution coverage and credit ratings as Imperial. When they do, it's usually in a tax deferred vehicle like a Business Development Company ("BDC") rather than a traditional c-corp like Imperial.

Source: Imperial Brands

On the topic of Imperial's credit profile, the maturity schedule is manageable but will require some attention by management in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Long-term debt peaked at $16 billion in 2016 and has finally begun to descend. While Imperial's leverage and payout ratio remain higher than its stronger peers such as Philip Morris and Altria Group, these factors are not at alarming levels. A few quarters could right-size the numbers closer to the peer average if management stays disciplined. Based on the change in the distribution policy, which I assure the reader was not a fun announcement to make by management, it seems feasible.

Profitability remains strong but recent weakness in core tobacco earnings and the NGP division are concerns. In terms of trailing 12 month earnings multiples, Altria and British American Tobacco are approximately 10% less expensive than Imperial. Philip Morris is considerably more expensive and the focus of our next tobacco focused article. Overall, we don't consider Imperial Brands particularly attractive at current levels or compared to its peers. We reserve specific entry and exit points for subscribers, but sufficient to say our price target would be lower than where the stock trades today.

The restructuring of the dividend policy in response to higher payout ratios, volatility in the NGP segments, and weakness in core tobacco sectors results in too much risk on the table for us to recommend Imperial Brands PLC in our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio. We still expect strong positive total returns from Imperial over the long term but prefer other companies in the sector or Imperial at a more favorable valuation.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

