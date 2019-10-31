Valaris: Q3 Results Are Better Than Q2 Numbers But Liquidity Continues To Decrease

Valaris has a lot of work to do. At this point, the company's size is a problem rather than asset since it needs to employ many rigs.

Valaris (VAL) has just reported its third quarter results which are especially interesting as the stock has been under material pressure since the previous quarterly report. Without further ado, let’s look at the numbers.

Valaris reported revenues of $551 million and a GAAP loss of $197 million. The results came with an impairment charge of $88 million related to the semi-sub Valaris 5006 which will be scrapped (this was announced in the latest fleet status report). The operating cash flow was -$134 million. This number is hardly inspiring but it’s still better than in the second quarter. In the first nine months of 2019, Valaris used $427.5 million of cash in operating activities – this is an alarming cash burn rate, of course.

The company ended the quarter with $129.5 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.5 billion available under the credit facility. Earlier this year, Valaris (which was named Ensco Rowan at that time) chose to spend cash to purchase debt on discount so now it has to rely on the credit facility for its liquidity needs.

Valaris stated that the integration between former Ensco and Rowan was going well and that the annual run rate synergies reached $115 million by the end of the third quarter. The company also evaluated further initiatives to increase efficiencies in the future. However, these synergies stay as a theoretical number at this point while the cash burn number is a real one. My opinion is that the market won’t buy the synergy story at times of negative operating cash flow.

The company has lately been rather active on the contracting front, but it still needs many more contracts due to its size. The problem is especially visible on the floater front – floater revenues declined from $296 million in the second quarter to $270 million in the third quarter while costs increased from $249 million to $250 million. Valaris has plenty of modern floaters with no contracts – drillships Valaris DS-17, Valaris DS-11, Valaris DS-6, newbuilds Valaris DS-14 and Valaris DS-13, semi-sub Valaris MS-1 and a mini-fleet of cold stacked rigs. Obviously, the company will have to intensify its contracting efforts on the floater side in 2020 or it will continue to bleed cash.

The jack-up segment contracting situation looks better but jack-up revenue also declined from $229 million in the second quarter to $218 million in the third quarter. ARO Drilling, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, is a better performer than Valaris itself since it keeps adjusted earnings above zero, but I’d like to hear more information regarding ARO’s plans regarding newbuild jack-ups and scaling the operation with time.

All in all, Valaris' report was not as bad as it might have been, and that’s already good news in the current environment. I expect that the company will be very active on the contracting front in the coming months because its size forces it to take more contracts. Currently, the rates for drillships are in the cash-flow positive territory so every contract win will put Valaris closer to positive operating cash flow. For now, the credit facility will serve as a temporary shield but further improvements in the market are required to boost Valaris’ financials. In my opinion, Valaris’ shares will have trouble reaching sustainable upside with negative operating cash flow, although speculative spikes like the one we saw in September are always possible. Fundamentally, the situation remains very tough. While the offshore drilling market is in an uptrend as dayrates increase, the pace of this increase is small and the current market environment will continue to put pressure on Valaris’ financials.

