Abraxas Petroleum: Credit Facility Liquidity May Be Limited

If Abraxas's credit facility pressure is alleviated (including by selling assets at a decent multiple) or if its borrowing base is reaffirmed, it could have a fair bit of upside.

Reports indicate that borrowing bases may be reduced by 15% to 30% for some producers.

While Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has speculative potential, it may be looking at a borrowing base reduction with its credit facility during the Fall redetermination. There are reports that some oil and gas companies are facing a sizable cut in their credit facility borrowing bases. Discussions with its credit facility lenders may have prompted the sale of non-core assets to help give it additional liquidity going forward, as Abraxas relies on its credit facility for liquidity.

Reductions In Borrowing Bases

Large banks are lowering the oil and gas forecasts in their price decks, resulting in a potential 15% to 30% decrease in the borrowing base for some companies. As well, in some cases, the maximum debt to EBITDA ratio has been reduced to around 2.5x to 3.0x.

The cuts reportedly affect natural gas producers more than it affects oil producers, so Abraxas would be less affected as its production is predominately oil. A 15% reduction in Abraxas's borrowing base would leave it with modest liquidity though.

Abraxas's Situation

Abraxas currently has a $217.5 million borrowing base on its credit facility after it was increased from $200 million as part of its Spring 2019 borrowing base redetermination. A 15% reduction would reduce its borrowing base to around $185 million.

At the end of Q2 2019, Abraxas had $183 million in outstanding credit facility borrowings and $0.25 million in outstanding letters of credit. This would leave it with only $1.75 million in liquidity if its borrowing base was reduced by 15%.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas did sell $7.9 million in non-core assets recently and is expected to generate positive cash flow in the second half of the year due to its capex being primarily concentrated in the first half of the year. It could, therefore, have closer to $15 million in liquidity if its borrowing base was reduced to $185 million.

This is still fairly tight though and it may be that the asset sales and the broader engagement with Petrie Partners were prompted by the credit facility lenders indicating to Abraxas that its borrowing base would be reduced.

With Abraxas's low current share price, an equity offering wouldn't do much to relieve any liquidity pressure.

Leverage And Valuation

Although there is the potential for Abraxas's borrowing base to be reduced, it should still have value beyond its debt. Abraxas's EBITDA looks likely to end up near $80 million in 2019, so its debt to 2019 EBITDA would be around 2.1x in that case. A $185 million borrowing base would be around 2.3x EBITDA (at $80 million).

At $0.31 per share, Abraxas may only be valued at around 2.8x EBITDA. The potential for its credit facility to cause some issues is probably helping to depress Abraxas's stock at the moment. If it can alleviate that pressure (including by selling assets at a decent multiple), Abraxas may be worth a fair bit more. For example, a 3.5x EBITDA valuation would make Abraxas worth around $0.65 per share, just over double its current price. Roan Resources recently sold for around 3.6x 2019 EBITDA.

Conclusion

The reports around borrowing base reductions are relevant to Abraxas given its reliance on its credit facility for liquidity. It had only $34.25 million in liquidity at the end of Q2 2019, so a 15% borrowing base reduction could push its liquidity to quite low levels, and the possibility of this may have prompted its recent non-core asset sales.

While the credit facility is a concern, Abraxas's assets should still be worth more than its debt. Its overall leverage is a bit high at 2.1x, but distressed companies such as Roan Resources have still sold for multiples that are significantly higher than that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.