GameStop: Earnings Per Share Continue To Plunge

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been a serial laggard in the retail space (XRT), but even laggards have their days in the sun once in a while. The stock has managed to rally nearly 95% off of brutally oversold levels in August and is now approaching its 200-day moving average. While some investors might be thinking that this rally is here to stay, I would argue that it's highly unlikely. Earnings per share are expected to plunge in FY-2020 and FY-2021, revenue growth rates are expected to hit a new two-year low at (-) 16% for Q3 2019, and margins remain well off their highs. The company's turnaround plan, which involves closing stores and remodeling current stores may work for foot traffic, but I'm less confident it will help to drive sales. Based on this, I believe this rally above the $6.30 level is providing investors with an opportunity to take profits or lighten up their positions.

Just over two months ago, GameStop Pryor Plaza in Oklahoma did a Facebook Live stream and proudly presented the new look for their GameStop store. The new layout includes a retro gaming spot where gamers can come in and play games, a merchandise area where games can buy shirts, as well as snacks likely intended for the gamers that might come hang out. While this is a reasonable move to increase foot traffic, I'm much less inclined to believe this is the resurgence the company is looking for to jumpstart a turnaround.

With $7.5 billion in annual revenues, it is unlikely that snacks and merchandise are going to move the needle on the sales front. Furthermore, this model appeals more to high school students that don't have their own place to play, and this demographic does not typically have a ton of disposable income. Finally, given the fact that the majority GameStops are in malls or plazas, there's just as high a likelihood that they'll go for food at the plaza and then continue playing vs. munching down on snacks all day if they do plan to stay awhile. While most of these points are solely opinion, I don't see this new model as a game-changer for the company. Let's take a look at the company's most recent results that prompted the discussion of store closures, as well as new layouts.

GameStop reported Q3 revenues of $1.28 billion, down 14% year over year from the prior year's quarter. This was the weakest quarter for total revenues in the past two years, and unfortunately, this trend isn't expected to improve any time soon. Based on the Q4 revenue estimates of $1.61 billion, we are likely to see (-) 17% growth year over year. Even worse for shareholders, earnings revisions continue to remain bearish. Earnings estimates have been trending lower for three quarters in a row now, and FY-2020 estimates are currently looking for $1.22 in EPS, with $1.15 in EPS for FY-2021. Therefore, while the company might seem cheap at a P/E ratio of 3 currently, it's not going to be nearly as cheap with a 47% drop in EPS next year.

The below chart of the annual EPS I've built below is precisely what investors want to stay away from when trying to pick winning stocks. A graph of earnings that resembles a hockey stick is an excellent sign as it means that the company is seeing earnings trend higher. However, a chart of annual EPS that looks like a roller coaster that's been derailed is one to stay far away from for investors. When it comes to GameStop, we have the latter in place currently. While earnings per share were only modestly declining from $3.89 to $3.34 from FY-2016 through FY-2018, this descent has picked up steam over the past two years. Since the FY-2018 EPS of $3.34, we are expected to head in a straight line down to $1.15 over the next 24 months. The fact that revenue growth rates and margins also remain weak suggests that beating on these forward estimates is not going to be an easy task.

Moving to quarterly revenue growth rates, we have an even uglier picture here. Revenue growth rates have bounced around between (-) 14% and (+) 11% the past two years, but we have now seen three consecutive quarters of negative year-over-year growth. This has pushed the two-quarter average revenue growth rate shown by the white line into solidly negative territory, and it's expected to stay there for the next couple of quarters.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the spike higher in Q4 2018 was nothing to get excited about, as it did not place the two-quarter average revenue growth rate back in an uptrend. Instead, the two-quarter average attempted a turnaround, before making a lower high vs. the high made in Q2 2018 at 5.5%. This suggested that Q4 2018 was just a lumpy quarter of isolated growth, but that there was no reason to cheer a turnaround just yet.

Based on the Q4 revenue estimates of $1.61 billion, we are expecting to see the worst year-over-year growth in the past two years. Revenue is set to drop by 17% year over year, and this will push the two-quarter average growth rate down to 15.5%. There is absolutely nothing bullish about this, and hoping for a turnaround based on talk and plans in the conference call makes zero sense. While it's positive to see that the company accepts its defeats and is ready to make a change, talk of a turnaround and a sustainable turnaround are two totally different things.

Finally, looking at margins, this is the one area where earnings per share might be able to get saved. Unfortunately, margins remain near their lows on a trailing-twelve-month basis, and this also does not help any turnaround. As I've discussed in previous articles, a sustainable turnaround in a company comes on the back of two consecutive quarters of high single-digit sales growth, or two straight quarters with a significant expansion in gross margins. This is what Crocs (CROX) saw just over two years ago, and it made the stock investable again as the turnaround looked real. In GameStop's case, we don't have either of these in place. The company's trailing-twelve-month gross margins are currently sitting at 27.8%, down nearly 800 basis points from their highs two years ago.

Based on the fact that GameStop's annual EPS is expected to fall off a cliff, and revenue growth rates are expected to hit a new two-year low, it's challenging to be bullish on the stock. It is, of course, worth noting that costs should come down on a company-wide basis, given the discussion of store closures. However, cost-cutting does not lead to sustainable turnarounds. Finally, the company discussed in the Q3 call that the reason for the weak revenue was due to no comparable blockbuster game like Red Dead Redemption this year, and it was therefore up against difficult year-over-year comps. While this is a valid point, this doesn't mean that we can discount this fact and give GameStop a pass. The best companies find a way to adapt and deliver, when they're up against difficult comps or their industry is waning, but we haven't seen this from the company.

The clutter-free and improved store layout should help foot traffic, as I noted, but that doesn't mean it's going to translate to the top line. If Blockbuster had seen a massive drop in its annual revenues and then brought in couches and TV screens and started selling t-shirts, I would have been similarly as skeptical about a turnaround. This is allowing customers to live rent-free in your store, and this is not a game-changing driver of future top-line growth.

Let's take a look at the technical picture to see if it inspires any confidence:

If we look at the weekly chart, this 95% rally off the lows has done nothing to improve the technical picture. Thus far, this is simply an oversold bounce within a pronounced downtrend, after the stock plunged ahead of the recent earnings report. To suggest a real turnaround in the stock, GameStop would need to reclaim the $10.00 level on a weekly close at a bare minimum.

Looking at a daily chart, GameStop remains below its 200-day moving average (blue line), and bounces above this level have been traps for the bulls. Rather than being a buyer on reclamation of the 200-day moving average as some strategies suggest, it has been much wiser to liquidate if this level is reclaimed. For this reason, I see this as an opportunity to take profits between the $6.00 and $7.00 level, assuming this rally continues.

While GameStop may not end up being a Blockbuster repeat, there are zero signs of a turnaround presently, and its growth metrics are similar to companies that disappeared into the abyss. The company is going to need to find a way to back-stop the drop in year-over-year revenue growth, and cutting costs and new layouts are unlikely to be enough to achieve this. While I wouldn't be interested in shorting GameStop or any stock with a P/E under 5, I see no reason to be long the stock at these levels. I believe this rally has presented investors with an opportunity to book profits or lighten up on positions, and I would not be surprised to see the stock trade back below the $4.80 level at some point over the next nine months.

