Pinduoduo: Priced For An Upbeat Quarter

Pinduoduo (PDD) is expected to report its Q3 earnings in late November.

Key points to focus in the upcoming quarter will be 1) GMV growth, 2) active buyer trend, 3) investments in marketing.

We recently initiated on PDD with a bearish view and a $20/share target price, implying a 50% downside from the current level (see: Pinduoduo: Identity Crisis Amid A Competitive Environment). Our view on the stock is that PDD is facing an identity crisis as it shifts away from its niche value-oriented white label products to branded products, which positions itself in direct competition with more seasoned platforms such as Alibaba (BABA) (see: Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era) and JD (JD) (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times).

The stock has run up 30% since our report and part of the reason could be the recent news suggesting that PDD's founder commented in an internal meeting that PDD's paid GMV surpassed that of JD in the latest quarter.

We have no way of verifying the context without the full content because it is not clear if the internal meeting suggested surpassing JD's total GMV or marketplace GMV. Or compared to a full quarter of GMV or a certain period within the quarter. What we do know is that JD's 2018 GMV was Rmb1.7bn vs. PDD's RMB472mn and PDD's 1H19 GMV grew 160% YoY while JD's marketplace revenue grew around 20% YoY. Unless there is an outsized gain in the 2H19 for PDD, we find it difficult to reconcile the publicly available data vs. what the media reported.

Regardless, we believe that PDD is priced for perfection at this level given the recent run-up. Any negative indicators on GMV guidance, user deceleration or higher investment could send the stock lower following the print. As such, we are not fazed by market sentiment as we believe that this stock is largely traded by short-term-focused hedge funds and that there are more downside risks to the stock as we head into the end of the year.

Although PDD’s existing strategy will no doubt be GMV-accretive, we think it will take a lot more investment in sales and marketing for PDD to attract and maintain users, which ultimately caps the upside in its bottom line.

Additionally, we find the current valuation too rich given the competitive concerns. The stock trades at 81x P/E and 5.2x EV/Sales on our 2020E estimates. Consensus EPS of $4.49 for 2020E appears to be skewed to the upside due to an outlier from a Chinese broker so we find consensus EPS somewhat misleading, which could surprise the market to the downside if PDD does not meet or beat.

On a side note regarding consensus analysis which we think may be helpful to the readers. When looking at the consensus, it is important to look at the credibility of the analyst behind the firm. Within the consensus contributors that we pulled from Bloomberg, the analyst with the most credibility is from CICC, a leading Chinese brokerage that can be considered the Goldman of China, JP Morgan, and HSBC, hence most of the other analysts would gravitate towards their estimates to form the overall consensus. Additionally, analysts from these three firms have been covering the internet space for the past decade. On the other hand, China Renaissance has provided an outlier estimate whose outsized contribution from should be assessed with skepticism, as our understanding is that the current analyst has limited experience covering eCommerce companies given his previous experience in the food and beverage sector. Our view is that experience in food and beverage does not translate into eCommerce no matter how great of a food and beverage analyst that person may be.

Our target price values PDD at 40x earnings, slightly higher than that of BABA and JD given PDD’s higher revenue growth outlook.

For 3Q19, we expect incremental user and GMV growth which is accretive to the overall ARPU trend. Notably, PDD has been aggressive in selling high ticket items such as the iPhone and other branded consumer electronics, beauty products, and personal care items through its app. Although this is certainly beneficial to GMV growth and could possibly steal market share away from JD and BABA in that users on the PDD platform would have less incentive to switch to the competitors if they want branded items, we are concerned about the potential escalation of competitive dynamic from BABA and JD as well as brands ordering distributors to suspend distributing their products via PDD due to reputational risk such as what Apple did earlier this year.

On the user side, Quest Mobile data indicates PDD has gained 63m MAUs during the quarter compared with peers such as Baidu (BIDU) that gained only 8m, and JD which lost 18m. It is worth reminding investors that Quest Mobile data only provides directional guidance and we think this the positive user growth could be the result of higher promotional activities.

We note that PDD launched the promotional campaign with Rmb10bn in subsidies as well as heavy rebates for branded items such as RMB500-1000 per iPhone 11. As such, we expect S&M to continue to trend upward as promotion and discounts appear to be the only trump card PDD can play to win users. To be clear, we believe users shop on PDD solely due to the price factor. Once the promotion is gone, we do not expect PDD to sustain its user and GMV growth as users revert back to the higher quality platforms such as BABA and JD.

Finally, Q4 guidance will be critical to how the stock will react following the print. Given the holiday period, the competition will be intense and PDD will have to spend heavily to win the users’ wallet share as it moves into tier 1 and 2 cities where its users have high overlap with that of BABA and JD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.