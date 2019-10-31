Samsung Electro-Mechanics: Waiting Means Missed Opportunity

SEMCO reported KRW2.27tn in sales and KRW180.2bn in operating profit for 3Q19, beating our estimates by 7.9% and 12% respectively and crushing the consensus by over 15%.

Investment highlights

We reiterate a BUY on Samsung Electro-Mechanics (OTC:SMSGF) and raise our six-month-forward target price to KRW137,000 (1.8x 2020F BPS) from KRW124,000. SEMCO reported KRW2.27tn in sales and KRW180.2bn in operating profit for 3Q19, beating our estimates by 7.9% and 12% respectively and trouncing the consensus by over 15%. Component sales, mostly MLCCs, were in line with our forecast while the substrate and module divisions enjoyed a surge of sales and operating profit on the back of strong semiconductor package substrate sales and the Galaxy Note 10 effect.

While Taiwanese MLCC makers continued to reduce prices for general-purpose MLCCs in 3Q19, SEMCO suffered a further decline of MLCC ASP and margin; however, the sales of Taiwanese passive component names appear to have bottomed out in June. While Chinese demand remains anemic amid the US-China trade spat, the launch of 5G in November should boost MLCC demand and the MLCC inventory is expected to undergo a precipitous drop following the Single’s Day Global Shopping Festival in China.

Against this backdrop, we see MLCC prices finding a firmer footing. As for substrates, the supply-demand balance of FC-CSP and FC-BGA is turning favorable as Ibiden focuses its production capacity on the silicon bridge that connects logic and memory chips. Samsung Electronics’ (OTC:SSNLF) growing foundry client base as well as Intel’s (INTC) burgeoning demand coming from its 10nm notebook CPU also bode well for SEMCO’s earnings. Profitability is rising too, as upbeat sales of the Galaxy Note 10+ are working to boost camera module ASP.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect the substrate and module divisions to experience a QoQ earnings decline in 4Q19 considering the traditional inventory cuts in 4Q. However, stronger-than-expected MLCC demand should help the company to post another operating profit surprise in 4Q19. We estimate 4Q19 sales and operating profit at KRW2.06tn and KRW137.3bn, respectively. Despite growing demand for high-resolution camera modules, there is a limitation to the size of image sensors, which is further highlighting the importance of camera module designs and packaging technology. SEMCO’s folded camera technology helps keep camera modules slim even when the zoom magnification increases, and will become the company’s key strength in 2020.

Share price outlook and valuation

We advise investors to take advantage of this unique bargain-hunting opportunity in light of the stronger earnings outlook of the two major divisions and the prospect of a recovery of the MLCC market in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.