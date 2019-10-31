IPO Update: Silvergate Capital Proposes IPO Terms

Given improved regulatory certainty in the space and the banks specialization and financial metrics, the Silvergate IPO is worth considering.

The firm provides banking services to digital asset businesses in the U.S.

Silvergate Capital and selling shareholders aim to raise $52 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Silvergate Capital (SI) and selling shareholders intend to raise $52 million from an IPO of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company operates as a bank focused on providing banking services to digital asset companies in the U.S.

SI has grown to be a major player to the digital asset business space in the U.S. The IPO appears reasonably priced and regulatory uncertainties continue to be removed in the U.S., encouraging growth in the digital asset industry.

I plan to acquire a small position in the shares post-IPO on the open market.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Silvergate was founded originally as a business bank and has since transitioned to focus its financial service offerings on the growing cryptocurrency or digital asset industry.

Management is headed by CEO Alan Lane, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously President and COO of Southwest Community Bancorp. Dennis Frank has been Chairman of the bank since 1996 and was CEO from 1997 to 2017.

Major institutional investors include Partner Reinsurance Company, BankCap Partners, FJ Capital Management, Park West Asset Management, Senvest Master Fund, Fintech Investment, and EJF Sidecar Fund.

SI began to pursue digital asset customers in 2013 after determining initial demand from firms who found it difficult to obtain financial services from traditional banks.

Management has developed a proprietary Silvergate Exchange Network [SEN], which serves to:

allow SEN participants to make transfers of U.S. dollars from their SEN account at the Bank to any other account they have at the Bank or to the Bank account of another SEN participant with which a counterparty relationship has been established, and to view funds transfers received from their SEN counterparties. Counterparty relationships between parties effecting digital currency transactions are established on the SEN to facilitate U.S. dollar transfers associated with those transactions.

Since the beginning of its digital currency initiative, the firm focused on its compliance processes to specifically address the digital currency industry.

As a result, its digital currency customers have increased sharply, totaling 655 as of June 30, 2019. The firm had an additional 228 prospective digital currency customers as of that date.

Its digital currency customer types include:

Customer Type Deposits With Bank (June 30, 2019) Digital Currency Exchanges $653.5 million Institutional Investors $567.8 million Other Digital Currency Businesses $241.9 million

Source: SI S-1/A

Management says it faces competition ‘from a handful of banks that are actively seeking relationships with our current and prospect digital currency customers.’

Financial Performance

SI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income, but at a decelerating rate

Increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, also decelerating

Fluctuating net interest margin

Low net charge-offs to average loans (0.01%)

Low non-performing assets (1.11%)

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

TTM Total Interest Income Period TTM Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 39,535,000 21.9% 2018 $ 72,752,000 50.6% 2017 $ 48,306,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 36,465,000 19.0% 2018 $ 71,150,000 70.7% 2017 $ 41,689,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 3.78% 2018 3.49% 2017 3.68% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 16,357,000 2018 $ (2,450,000) 2017 $ (18,246,000)

IPO Details

SI intends to sell 770,000 shares and selling shareholders will sell 2.97 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $52.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

So, the company will only receive gross proceeds of $10.8 million with which to pursue its growth plans.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $312 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.12%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund organic growth and for general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of long-term debt, future acquisitions and other growth initiatives. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our Class A Common Stock by the selling shareholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, Compass Point, Galaxy Digital, and Performance Trust Capital Partners.

Commentary

Silvergate is a growing specialty bank serving digital asset businesses, an area that more mainstream banks have sought to avoid.

The bank’s financials show a firm that has grown its business at a now-moderate rate of growth.

The market opportunity is significant but hard to quantify in the medium term.

Silvergate doesn’t have much competition in terms of direct competitors specifically targeting the digital asset business market.

As to valuation, based on a conservative 5% growth rate, the IPO appears reasonably valued compared to the discounted cash flow method of valuation, although the DCF calculation is really only a reference point.

Investors considering the IPO should also consider the general regulatory backdrop for digital asset companies in the U.S., which I believe has improved considerably in just the last 12 months as regulators have provided additional clarity for businesses operating in the growing space.

Given the IPO’s apparent reasonable price, the firm’s moderate growth trajectory, solid net interest margin, and increased regulatory certainty, I will likely be acquiring some shares post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to acquire a small position in open market trading post-IPO.