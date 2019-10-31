Taiwan Semiconductor: Advancing Moore's Law

While Intel (INTC) has struggled to get its 10 nm process into full production, some have argued that Moore's Law has come to an end. Nevertheless, silicon foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have forged ahead at roughly the Moore's Law pace. TSMC is now in a leadership position with its 7 nm process and is reaping the rewards of this with strong revenue and earnings growth in the second half of 2019.

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei during the 2019 Q3 teleconference. Source: TSMC.

TSMC sets the pace, achieves process leadership

Moore's Law was never a law in a physics sense, but an empirical observation that the areal density of transistors in integrated circuits roughly doubled every two years. This was more about economics than physics. The two-year pace was the fastest cadence that semiconductor manufacturers could maintain with a reasonable return on their very substantial capital investments.

When Intel stumbled in the transition to its 10 nm process, it was reasonable to question whether Moore's Law was ending or at least suffering from a lengthening cadence. But while Intel struggled, TSMC kept pace with Moore's Law.

In 2015, TSMC introduced its “16 nm” FinFET process. I put the node designation in quotes to highlight the face that, as Intel has pointed out, there's really nothing in the semiconductor that physically corresponds to the node dimension.

Furthermore, Intel correctly pointed out that TSMC's 16 nm node wasn't equivalent to its own 14 nm node, also coming online in 2015. But even though it was starting from behind in 2015, TSMC continued to make progress and increase transistor density with its 10 nm node in 2017 and its 7 nm node in 2018.

Even though TSMC's absolute transistor density for 16 nm and 10 nm didn't match Intel's expectations for the node designations, TSMC was in fact roughly doubling transistor density with each node, per Moore's Law. In the chart below, I show how transistor density has increased for the process nodes of Intel, TSMC and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Standard node is a calculated node size based on fabrication parameters that differ for each process and manufacturer. It provides a way to compare transistor densities for a given manufacturer's node, free from hype or exaggeration. Below each data point is the manufacturer's designation for the node. As can be seen in the chart, most of the time, the manufacturer's label agrees pretty well with the standard node.

One of the main exceptions is Intel's 14 nm node, which outperforms competitors' 14 and 16 nm nodes, as Intel has claimed, in transistor density. In terms of standard nodes, Intel's 14 nm is more of a 12 nm.

It should be noted that the calculated transistor densities shown above are idealized, and real world transistor densities tend to be less. But we can check how TSMC has been doing on its nodes by looking at Apple's (AAPL) A series SOCs.

Release Date Processor TSMC Node Transistor Count Chip Area mm^2 Transistor Density M trans./mm^2 Sept. 2016 A10 Fusion 16 nm 3300 million 125 26.4 Sept. 2017 A11 Bionic 10 nm 4300 million 87.7 49 Sept. 2018 A12 Bionic 7 nm 6900 million 83.3 82.9

In terms of real world transistor density, TSMC hasn't quite kept up with what we would expect from the standard node, but this isn't surprising. On the other hand, in the two years between the A10 and the A12, transistor density increased by a factor of 3, faster than the Moore's Law pace.

In February 2018, I asserted that TSMC had achieved process leadership with its 10 nm node, and that it would be first to 7 nm mass production. This indeed turned out to be the case when the A12 was introduced the following September.

TSMC is probably still in the lead, although competitors Intel and Samsung are close. Intel has started production at last on its 10 nm process, which it has claimed, reasonably, is comparable to competitors' 7 nm processes. How close Intel is in terms of real world transistor density, I don't know, but TSMC announced at its 2019 Q3 earnings teleconference that it was already in mass production on its “N7+” process that's enhanced with extreme UV (EUV) lithography. TSMC claims that N7+ provides 15%-20% greater transistor density than its base 7 nm process.

TSMC also maintains that it's the only manufacturer in the world with an EUV enhanced 7 nm node that's “commercially available.” This is an apparent dig at Samsung, which has made grandiose claims for its own EUV enhanced 7 nm process, but which has only been able to use it for internally designed Exynos processors.

During the teleconference, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei announced the timetable for its next 5 nm node:

Our N5 technology has already entered risk production with good yield. N5 will adopt EUV extensively and is well on track for volume production in the first half of next year. With 80% logic density gain and about a 20% speed gain compared with the 7 nanometer, our N5 technology is a true full node stride from our N7. We believe it will be the foundry industry's most advanced solution with the best density, performance, and power until our 3 nanometer arrives.

I expect TSMC to maintain its process leadership and perhaps even extend its lead by virtue of another faster than Moore's Law sprint.

TSMC, ASML, Intel all argue that Moore's Law is alive and well

TSMC's plans for 5 nm and 3 nm nodes clearly demonstrate that it expects transistor density to continue to increase. This expectation is based largely on the use of ASML Holdings (ASML) EUV photolithography tools.

At its 2018 Investor Day, ASML laid out its road map for EUV utilization by advanced nodes at 5 nm and beyond:

Source: ASML 2018 Investor Day presentation.

The timetable that ASML gives above is pretty aggressive in my view, especially for 3 nm nodes and beyond. The reason is that new device technologies will need to be developed for these nodes, and that may extend the development time at a slower than Moore's pace.

What exactly these devices will be is uncertain, but TSMC and Intel seem to be leaning in the direction of nanowire gates. Jim Keller, who is now at Intel, gave a seminar recently at UC Berkeley, which can be viewed on YouTube. In the seminar, he gave nanowire gates as the next step beyond FinFETs:

Source: YouTube.

Keller also had a strong rebuke for those who claim that Moore's Law is dead, notably Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia (NVDA):

Source: YouTube.

During his talk, Keller called the skeptics delusional. I have to admit that I find Huang's continued insistence on the end of Moore's Law disturbing. Huang made the claim yet again during his recent keynote at Mobile World Congress – L. A.

Aside from a few dissenters, most of the industry expects Moore's Law to continue to apply for the next decade. Beyond that, the crystal ball gets cloudy, but that's usually the case with technology. Our ability to foresee the next big innovation is often very limited.

But I like to remind people that Moore's Law was always about economics, and the economics of semiconductor fabrication may not always steer the industry toward increasing transistor density. As the industry has progressed from node to node, the fabrication cost per transistor has fallen, even as cost per wafer has increased, due to greater transistor density.

During the TSMC Q3 earnings teleconference, Charlie Chan of Morgan Stanley asked if the per transistor cost will still decrease for the advanced (5 nm and below) nodes. CEO Wei replied:

I still believe that per transistor cost is decreasing because right now, geometry is smaller and smaller. Although for TSMC we pay more attention to what the customer needs, right, because if they need the speed, we give them speed, they need the power -- lower power consumption, we give them the lower power consumption. But higher density is always the one that we are moving into for the next generation technology. So per transistor wise, I did not do the very detailed calculation, but I still think the per transistor cost is low.

This struck me as a surprisingly weak answer, but it may be the result of not wanting to give away competition-sensitive information. But it does raise the possibility, perhaps already realized, that future nodes will not offer the cost savings that were expected in the past.

Does this mean that node development will stop? No it doesn't. But it does mean, and we may be seeing this already, that more advanced nodes may be reserved for applications that require greater energy efficiency and speed.

My personal expectation is that with the greater adoption of EUV into the manufacturers' advanced processes, costs will come down due to reuse of EUV equipment for 5 nm and beyond.

TSMC reaps the benefits in the second half of 2019

TSMC's process leadership has translated directly into financial benefits for the company and investors, evident in its Q3 results.

The improved financial performance was mainly due to fully utilizing its 7 nm production capacity. The improvement in 7nm capacity utilization was very apparent from this chart which shows revenue contribution by process node:

Source: TSMC 2019 Q3 earnings presentation.

Note that the bar graph on the right shows that revenue from 7 nm exceeded that of 2018 Q4 for the first time in 2019 Q3. Calendar 2018 Q4 corresponds to Apple's big iPhone XS and XR launch, which, probably took up all of TSMC's 7 nm capacity at the time. Unfortunately, this was followed by the 7 nm doldrums as demand for the new iPhones fell even during the December quarter, leaving Apple with excess inventory to burn off in the new year.

Since then, TSMC has added customers for its 7 nm process, including Huawei, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Apple's iPhone 11 series launch seems to be going better this year as well.

TSMC was bullish for Q4. TSMC guided to Q4 revenue of $10.2-10.3 billion, with gross margin of 48-50% and operating margin of 37-39%. C. C. Wei offered his take for the full year:

For the full-year of 2019, we forecast both the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory, and the foundry segment to decline by a low single-digit from the year 2018 level. However, we continue to expect TSMC to do better and achieve a slight annual growth.

Therefore, much of TSMC's growth is attributable to market share gains in the foundry business. This is partly due to Global Foundries bailing out of 7 nm as well as Samsung's continued difficulties at 7 nm.

Investor takeaways

TSMC's process leadership has translated into growth in a time when the semiconductor industry as a whole is suffering a decline. The outlook for 2020 is very bright, since 5G is expected to drive sales growth in smartphones as consumers replace outdated models. CEO Wei gave his assessment of the market potential of 5G:

5G will drive AI applications and bring many benefits to the market. Performance will be greatly improved with data transmission speed up to 10x faster as compared to 4G network. In addition, 5G latency will have about a 19% reduction as compared to 4G allowing for real-time response and control. The benefit from 5G will unlock new usage cases, such as AR, VR, real-time translation and high-quality gaming to name a few. We believe smartphone OEMs will come out with many more innovative applications to take advantage of the 5G infrastructure. Since the middle of this year, we’ve been seeing an acceleration in the worldwide 5G development. This will speed up the introduction and deployment of 5G network in smartphone in several major markets around the world, which leads to the increase of our CapEx for this year. We expect the faster ramp of 5G smartphones as compared to 4G with the penetration rate of 5G smartphones to reach mid-teens percentage of the total smartphone market in 2020. Meanwhile, we expect the silicon content of 5G smartphones will be substantially higher than that of 4G smartphones. That is due to increase in functionalities and additional ICs for more camera, RF circuit, modem, power management IC et cetera. Power efficiency, speed and ability to incorporate additional functionality are critically important to 5G smartphones, which require TSMC's leading edge technology and will continue to fuel our growth for the next several years.

Mobile devices will continue to drive demand for leading edge nodes, and these mobile devices will include always-connected mobile PCs, IoT devices, autonomous vehicles and machines, as well as smartphones. TSMC's advanced process nodes have large and expanding markets waiting for them. I remain long TSMC and rate it a buy.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM, AAPL, ASML, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.