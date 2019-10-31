Ethan Allen Interiors: Good Capital Allocators

source: ethanallen.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) is run by a capable management team showing good capital allocation decisions and shareholder friendliness. Recent events, mostly out of control of management, impacted the business and its share price, creating an opportunity for new long-term investors looking for a safe dividend to buy at a favorable price point.

I see shares in Ethan Allen as slightly undervalued using conservative assumption in a DCF model. My target price is $24.69 for a possible capital appreciation of 27%.

Business Overview

Founded 87 years ago, Ethan Allen is a vertically integrated, leading design and manufacturing company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company offers products such as furniture, decorative accents, as well as interior design services through a network of retail stores. These retail stores are operated by a mix of independent licensees and company owned stores.

For the past three years the company has been transforming itself, refreshing 70% of their entire product line in the process. They have restructured the business and continue to expand its online presence, which is still a low percentage of total sales but continues to outpace growth from its brick and mortar stores.

The company believes a strong competitive advantage relies on their capacity to produce 75% of their products in North America, allowing them to maintain rapid delivery of stock inventory and custom-made-to-order items to the customer.

The differential factor when shopping at Ethan Allen stores is their customer service. Ethan Allen hires professionally trained interior designers. If a customer has a project in mind, or has a specific question about materials, styles or choices, or if they want a custom-made furniture, the interior designer helps them in making an informed decision.

The company operates under two segments: Wholesale and retail. Although separate from each other, there are inter-segment transactions primarily related to the wholesale sale of inventory to the retail segment.

The wholesale segment accounts for 21% of sales. This number has been fluctuating between low 20s to mid-20 percent for the past three years. The wholesale segment includes sales to the Ethan Allen retail segment, sales to independent retailers and unaffiliated third parties. The wholesale segment also has a contract with the Government Services Administration (GSA) that runs until October, 2022. The GSA has become one of the largest 10 customers for Ethan Allen.

The retail segment consists of 144 company operated retail stores (which the company calls "design centers") and 158 independent stores. This segment accounts for 79% of sales, fluctuating by a couple percentage points for the last three years.

Retail stores are approximately 15,300 square feet in size but can range from 20,000 to 10,000 square feet. As part of a restructuring effort, the company made the decision to start adjusting to the new retail environment by shrinking the size of its retail stores and moving stores away from mall locations to lifestyle centers that offer better traffic opportunities.

Financial year 2019 review

Business growth slowed due to U.S. tariffs to Canada and China, affecting the wholesale segment along with softening sales and higher inventory buildup in international markets. Management estimates the impact from both tariffs and lower sales to be $27.4M, affecting their international segment.

On the domestic front, FY2019 showed signs of improvement. Domestic retail sales increased by 1.2% with net store count remaining consistent at 302 stores.

Looking at a 10-year history in store count growth, Ethan Allen has remained disciplined in expanding their footprint, reaching a low of 281 stores in 2010 to a high of 303 stores in 2017. However, the mix of company operated stores to independently operated stores has shifted throughout the years:

source: author using company filings

This approach to growth shows management's willingness to invest only if they see favorable returns to create shareholder value. Growth can only add value if the return on capital is greater than their cost of capital.

Challenging headwinds affecting the retail environment and events of which management has no control (ex. Tariffs) have shifted priorities at Ethan Allen to focus more on improving efficiencies. During the 2019 FY, manufacturing operations were optimized by consolidating operations and investing in square footage at existing plants. These initiatives allowed the company to record one-time restructuring charges in its income statement with expectations of improving gross margins by 100 to 200 basis points beginning fiscal year 2021. A 1% to a 2% improvement in gross margins would put them at a targeted 56% to 57% gross margins.

Other areas to improve business conditions include: the introduction of a loyalty program via a major marketing campaign, an augmented-reality app, touch screen technology at design centers to help with product customization, and visualization tools. All efforts are centered to provide a better in-store customer experience.

Capital allocation

I see Ethan Allen's management team as good capital allocators. That statement can be analyzed using two graphs:

source: graphs created using company filings (numbers in millions)

The payment of debt is another way of returning capital to shareholders. As debt is paid down, creditors' claim on company assets are reduced while increasing FCF.

We can see how debt reduction has coincided with an increase in dividends and stock buybacks from 2015 to 2018. The big spike in dividends for FY 2019 is the result of a special dividend:

During the fiscal 2019 year we paid $47.0 million in dividends, including a special dividend payment of $26.7 million, reflecting an annual increase of 59.2%.

Overall, in a 10-year period, the company has returned $381.3M in dividends and stock buybacks. Dividends have been increasing for the last 5 years, and one could make a strong case for further dividend increases as Ethan Allen's growth opportunities are slowed down due to unfavorable conditions.

The following charts show the dividend coverage ratio based on FCFF:

source: author using company filings

Using a 5-year average, FCFF has been $39.5M. Currently, dividends are $20.3M excluding the special dividend paid in FY2019, making the payout ratio based on FCFF equal to 51%. With zero bank debt and a revolving credit line of $165M, there is safety in the dividend.

Valuation

Source: author estimates

My estimate of intrinsic value per share equals to $24.69 using a DCF model and treating operating leases as debt. The valuation is centered on Ethan Allen as a mature company, reflecting the anemic store count growth seen for the past 10 years.

The valuation is also anchored on the high probability that the company would grow revenues at a compounded growth rate of 2%, in-line with GDP growth. To achieve that kind of growth, I estimate the company would maintain a reinvestment rate of 19%, mostly in the form of working capital, with a big portion invested in inventory.

Risks

The biggest risk in owning shares of Ethan Allen is clearly explained in the risk section of the annual report:

We believe that the demand for furniture generally reflects sensitivity to overall economic conditions, including consumer confidence, housing market conditions and unemployment rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.