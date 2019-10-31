The stock's heavy overvaluation and lack of stand out potential in a crowded field cause us to look elsewhere in the sector.

The company is heavily investing in wind power that will help drive earnings growth through 2023. However, the federal subsidy that benefits wind power investment is expiring.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Allete, Inc. (ALE) takes us into a unique class of business - utility companies. The company is diverse with both traditional and renewable energy exposure. While its operating metrics and balance sheet are solid, the stock is very richly valued. Also, the company is relying on an expiring subsidy to build out wind power projects. The tax credit is expiring, so we remain cautious about the long-term growth trajectory of Allete, Inc.

Overview

Allete, Inc. is an energy conglomerate that runs a handful of energy utility and generation businesses in the United States. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Duluth, MN. The company operates five primary segments. Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and American Transmission Company are all regulated utility companies. Allete Clean Energy is a segment that focuses on the generation of electricity via clean sources such as wind and solar. BNI Energy is a coal mining business in North Dakota that also deals in carbon solution research. The mix gives Allete a diverse mix of revenue streams, as well as potential growth prospects.

Utility companies tend to grow quite modestly because the revenue streams are typically very structured. Regulated utilities aren't able to increase prices without the approval of governing bodies. Allete, however, has built a sizable footprint in renewable energy (solar/wind capacity is 26% of total market cap). With a clean energy set to drive growth in energy production in the coming decades, Allete has benefited from this.

Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.60%. Over the same time frame, EPS has grown at a CAGR of 4.52% (heavy investments have slowed earnings growth). Earnings per share from continued operations have grown at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Fundamentals

When it comes to analyzing the operational performance of a utility, it can get very complex. A utility company can not only have a wide range of innards (such as electricity vs. water vs. gas), but regulatory treatment can also vary by geography. Because of this, we like to use the company's overall return on equity (ROE) and cash return on invested capital (CROCI) as baseline indicators of the profitability and performance of the whole business.

Allete currently generates an approximate return on equity of 9.11%. Its cash rate of return is -2.21%. To gain some perspective as to how this compares to potential peers, we charted Allete against some similar-sized peers with green energy exposure such as Avangrid (AGR), Portland General Electric Company (POR), and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR). We can see that Allete performs near the top of the group in both categories.

The other aspect of a utility is its balance sheet. Utilities require large capital investments to expand distribution networks and maintain aging infrastructure. These investments are typically made by the company, in exchange for rate increases that allow the utilities to charge more. Because of the nature of these investments, utility companies typically fund them through borrowing and issuing equity. Allete has done both.

Even though utility companies often have highly levered balance sheets, it's not too bad in Allete's case. The current 3.2X EBITDA leverage ratio isn't too far off of our 2.5X benchmark that we gauge typical business models against. The company also has a decent cash hoard of $203 million against $1.53 billion in total debt.

Dividends & Dilution

The two main reasons that typical investors have interest in utility companies as investments are the stability of the business (people will always need gas, water, electricity) and the dividend. Although management will always be doing the right thing by looking after the company first and foremost, it is disappointing that Allete has both cut and frozen its dividend at times over the years. The company is currently at nine years of consecutive increases since its last disruption. That dividend totals an annual sum to shareholders of $2.35 per share. The current yield of 2.73% is solidly above 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.77%). Utility companies tend to be popular with investors seeking income generation.

The drawback of a slow-growing business, of course, is a slow-growing dividend payout. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 3.3% over the past five years, which just edges out historical inflation rates. The payout ratio of 60% on an earnings basis is just about at management's desired payout level, so the dividend will rise with true earnings growth moving forward. We expect this to continue to be in the 3-7% range most years.

Part of the reason for slower EPS growth is that it is partially diluted by equity being issued to help fund capital investments. The share count has risen from 36 million to almost 52 million over the past decade. Buying back stock really isn't in the mindset of a utility company, so it rarely happens (investors shouldn't count on them very much).

Growth Opportunities & Risks

We have already touched on the fact that utility companies are pretty steady business models. With that said, there are some avenues to growth for Allete. The primary driver in the years to come will be continued investments into renewable energy generation. The primary energy source of choice for Allete is wind power.

Allete has a number of wind energy projects currently underway that will be completed in the coming years. The company is pushing to bring these projects online by 2023, as the PTC (production tax credit) - a federal subsidy for wind power investments will be phased out at that point. We can see in the yellow text below that these subsidies will play a key role in bringing projects online.

While these subsidies have given a boost to renewable energy production, it also represents the largest risk that Allete investors have to be wary of (or investors of any utility for that matter). Regulatory risk is very real for utilities. When the PTC expires (technically, it expires in 2019, but there is a 4-year grace period to complete projects), it will remain to be seen how much it slows down investments into wind power investments. On the traditional utilities side, any change in regulatory treatment can impact the profitability of a company such as Allete.

Valuation

Shares of Allete have gyrated some, but things are looking up in 2019. The stock currently trades at the top of its 52-week range ($72-88).

Current analyst estimates are projecting full 2019 EPS at $3.54. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 24.43X. This is a 34% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 18.23X.

To gain some additional perspective, we charted the company's price to book value over the past 10 years. The current ratio of 2.02X is off of decade highs but well above the 10-year median of 1.44X. This shows a similar premium to that of the stock's current PE ratio.

We have found that in the current low interest rate environment following the recession, stocks that have bond-like qualities (stable, higher yielding) have been priced higher by investors. Allete is no exception to this trend, and we conclude that Allete is trading well above fair value given its modest growth trajectory. As a smaller utility player, we would re-evaluate the stock at a 15X earnings multiple, or $52.50 per share.

Wrapping Up

There are a large amount of utility stocks out there for investors to choose from, and they all bring a little something unique to the table. In Allete, Inc.'s case, the business is solid and we like the exposure to renewable energy. However, the stock is very overvalued, and the company heavily favors wind power - which we are waiting to see how it fairs when the PTC subsidy expires. Barring an extraordinary price correction, we will remain on the sidelines. We would favor a larger player in the utility space.

