MPLX's Safe And Growing 10% Yield Makes It A Strong Buy

Management is taking a different path in the space by focusing on pruning the portfolio and streamlining CapEx in order to enhance investor capital returns and balance sheet improvement.

While many investors are shying away from MPLX (MPLX) due to its potentially disadvantageous relationship with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as well as its recently announcement cutbacks in capital expenditures, the return potential far outweighs the risks here, and I personally like the direction management is headed with focusing on paying down debt and buying back units instead of plunging headlong into continued aggressive capital spending. MPLX's easily covered double-digit yield backed by high quality assets, expected continued distribution growth, and an investment grade balance sheet make it a no-brainer buy in today's low interest rate, richly valued environment.

High Quality Assets

MPLX operates in two segments: Logistics and Storage – which relates to crude oil and refined petroleum products – and Gathering and Processing – which relates to natural gas and natural gas liquids. Source

MPLX derives the majority of its distributable cash flow, or DCF, from its logistics assets, which operate under 5-10 year contracts on take-or-pay terms, making them very stable in terms of cash flow and commodity-price resistant. The company’s gas gathering contracts are even longer-term at 10-15 years with much of that capacity also under take-or-pay contract terms. As a result, the majority of MPLX’s cash flow is locked in under stable, commodity-resistant long-term contracts.

Additionally, MPLX’s economies of scale and network of strategically located assets give it competitive advantages and combine with its long-term fixed fee contract structure to give it earnings stability. By integrating its asset network, it should unlock further opportunities for value chain capture. This will be facilitated through its nationwide footprint that enables connectivity to key supply sources and demand hubs. Additionally, MPLX’s broader, integrated system increases capability to capture value from market dislocations and the value chain integration enhances profitability and elevates businesses beyond the sum-of-their-parts.

Recent Results

The company's 2nd quarter results had EBITDA of $920 million, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth and distributable cash flow of $741 million, providing a distribution coverage ratio of 1.36x.

The company also continued to advance key strategic initiatives in the Permian basin such as the Whistler natural gas pipeline as well as participation in the Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline. MPLX also closed on the Andeavor Logisitics merger on July 30th. While this deal will not do much for MPLX, and potentially even increase its risks by giving it greater exposure to California, it should not hurt it much either, and does not change my overall investment thesis.

Growth Outlook

MPLX has recently been viewed as a fairly strong growth company given the attractive near-term growth outlook for Appalachian gas production (where its assets are well positioned to capitalize) and the substantial growth runway to develop a significant asset base at the developing NGL market hub in the northeastern United States which could eventually give it NGL exporting capabilities.

However, management put a damper on that by announcing in its latest earnings call that they plan on "streamlining" (read: reducing) capital spending to focus on only the most attractive projects. In fact, they also may well work with MPC to "optimize" (i.e., downsize) their portfolio. The additional cash from the reduced capex and asset divestitures could then be recycled into debt reduction and even unit buybacks.

Still, MPLX is investing in several growth projects to capitalize on its attractive growth outlook and expects many of them to come online by the end of 2020. These include the reversal of the Capline pipeline from Illinois to Louisiana, the Omega 1 Expansion and Omega 2 Processing Plant, Sherwood Processing Plant and Fractation, Smithburg Procession Plant, Apollo Processing Plant, Preakness Processing Plant, the Gulf Coast C2+ Fractation, Marceullus/Ultica Rich - and Dry - Gas Gathering, and Western Oklahoma - STACK Rich-Gas and Oil Gathering, among others. Most of these will be coming online this year, producing significant additional DCF/unit growth in the coming years.

This year alone, management expects to retain ~$900 million in DCF which it will use to self fund growth projects. It then expects to use the additional DCF coming online this year to retain a whopping $1.5 billion in 2020. This equates to expected 12.12% DCF growth in 2019 and then 12.82% DCF growth in 2020. Of course, it remains to be seen how potential dispositions and refinements to the capex budget will impact these numbers. However, while growth should begin to subside in the years to come following that, this will still produce strong overall growth over the next half decade as we expect DCF/unit to grow by at least 3.5% annually on average over that time frame (accounting for some new equity issuances, though this should decline substantially from recent years). In fact, if management decides to invest in repurchasing MPLX units - which are now trading at ~15% forward DCF yields - they could continue growing DCF per unit at a very solid rate even with declining capital spending. In fact, these unit repurchases are a more conservative approach to allocating capital than investing in new growth projects because it is a permanent retirement of the distributions that would be required for that unit into perpetuity, whereas many of these growth projects - some of which struggle to reach the 15% yield threshold - have no guarantees about the contracts at which they will be renewed after their initial contract term expires. As a result, we view this renewed commitment to retiring debt and potentially buying back units as strengthening the long-term safety and even growth security of the distribution per unit, not harming it. Therefore, we view the market's negative reaction as out of sync with underlying fundamentals.

Balance Sheet

MPLX's strong balance sheet makes its distribution quite safe. Its current leverage ratio remains under 4x (3.9x), it has very strong interest coverage (~6x), has a low average interest rate of 3.6%, and an investment grade credit rating (BBB from S&P). Its commitment to streamlining capex and selling some of its assets will only serve to further strengthen its balance sheet. If it can retire some of its units, this will help the cash flow situation even more since they yield over 10% at present on a distribution basis and ~15% on a forward distributable cash flow basis. This will lead to growing retained cash flows in the future which can be used to deleverage even more.

Compelling Valuation

The 10%+ distribution yield speaks for itself. MPLX has enormous total return potential. The company has an impressive streak of growing its distribution every quarter over the past 6+ years and - despite an aggressive annual growth rate in the double digits - still covers it by nearly 1.4x. Moving forward, management is planning to slow distribution growth into the low single digits as it looks to retain more equity to continue deleveraging and possibly even repurchase units while it also self-funds its remaining capex for its growth initiatives. However, given that the distribution looks as safe now as ever, the average annual total return potential is in the low teens, assuming no multiple expansion.

Given that the yield is back near all time highs even as treasury yields are near historic lows, it is highly likely that MPLX will in fact see multiple expansion and yield compression, especially if they can continue to improve their already strong balance sheet, grow their already substantial distribution coverage, and repurchase their dirt cheap units.

Data by YCharts

The company is also cheap relative to peers. While Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) do have a slight edge in balance sheet and somewhat in terms of portfolio quality, they currently offer yields that are 350-370 basis points lower than MPLX. In fact, going back just a year-and-a-half shows that EPD and MPLX used to offer yields directly in line with each other.

Data by YCharts

While I don't expect MPLX to close the entire gap with EPD and MMP, it should certainly trade closer to the 7%-8% range, offering 25-40% upside from present pricing. When accounting for the fact that the entire MLP sector is beaten down, the upside could actually be closer to 50-75% from current valuations, as a safe and growing equity like MPLX should probably yield in the mid single digits given the current state of interest rates.

Investor Takeaway

MPLX has a stable and lower risk business model with several growth investments underway. While it is transitioning its focus from growth spending towards balance sheet improvement and potential unit repurchases, this does not change its status as a high yielding equity with decent growth potential. In fact, it only improves its yield safety, meaning that it deserves to trade at a higher multiple/lower yield, especially given its recent historical valuations and yields as well as the declines in interest rates. MPLX is a strong buy that offers investors a very clear path to market outperformance over the next several years, if not months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ET instead of MPLX because I believe it is an even better bargain. I also hold MPLX in MLP CEFs.