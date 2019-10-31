Zendesk: Not A Lost Cause

Recall that Zendesk stock has been in the doghouse ever since its guidance outlook for Q3 called for deceleration, something that didn't end up happening.

Investors' fatigue of high-flying software stocks still hasn't worn off, and for some names like Zendesk (ZEN), the road to recovery seems long. At one point in the year, Zendesk shares looked poised to crack above $100 for the first time; now, the stock sits ~25% below its year-to-date highs. However, Zendesk did just release a bullish third-quarter earnings report that deflected away many of investors' concerns for last quarter. Buoyed by the better-than-feared results, shares of Zendesk jumped 5%:

Let's cut to the chase: I believe investors should hold on for Zendesk to continue its recovery rally. At its core, Zendesk is still the market-leading customer service SaaS tool, and while its growth rates are certainly tipping downward due to the company's own scale, recent initiatives like the CRM Sunshine product drive home the point that Zendesk has a "second act" outside of customer service that can extend its market opportunity. Other newly-launched products include Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation tool that facilitates the backend operational guts behind the sales cycle, and Zendesk Gather, an ancillary tool to the customer service app that helps Zendesk clients create their own customer support forums.

Zendesk's third-quarter results, which we'll dive through in more detail shortly, showcase a company that is certainly decelerating, but not quite as quickly as investors (and perhaps the company itself) had feared. Still, its share price remains under heavy pressure. Valuation remains one of the key reasons that makes for a good near-term entry point in Zendesk. At present share prices just shy of $70, Zendesk trades at a market cap of $7.71 billion. After netting out $871 million of cash and $477 million of convertible debt on Zendesk's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $7.32 billion.

For the next fiscal year, Wall Street consensus is projecting $1.06 billion in revenues (per Yahoo Finance), representing 30% y/y growth over the midpoint of Zendesk's FY19 revenue guidance at $814 million. This gives Zendesk a current valuation of 6.9x EV/FY20 revenues - one of the cheapest multiples in Zendesk's history, bearing in mind that as recently as last year, Zendesk traded at revenue multiples in the low teens.

For a company that continues to grow north of >30% y/y, I continue to believe Zendesk has room for multiples expansion once sentiment improves. I'm adjusting my twelve-month price target to $91, representing 9x EV/FY20 revenues and 30% upside from current levels. Hang on tight to your shares and wait for the recovery to happen in full.

The growth deceleration that was feared didn't fully materialize

Let's take a step back to last quarter, when shares of Zendesk plummeted from above $90 due to the company's guidance release for Q3. In that statement, Zendesk guided to Q3 revenues of $206-$208 million, representing a decay to 33% y/y growth - versus 37% y/y growth in Q2.

Here's how Zendesk actually ended up performing in Q3:

Figure 1. Zendesk 3Q19 results Source: Zendesk Q3 investor letter

As can be seen in the table above, Zendesk did quite a bit better than it expected. Q3 revenues clocked in at $210.5 million (+36% y/y), decelerating only one point versus Q2's 37% y/y growth rate versus the three to four points of implied decelerations Zendesk's original guidance, and beating Wall Street's expectations of $207.7 million (+34% y/y) by a solid two-point margin.

Several key drivers contributed to the strong top-line results. The company reported a stronger large enterprise mix as a percentage of its total ARR, which rose two points relative to the third quarter of 2018. Because large customers churn far less frequently than smaller ones, this bodes well for Zendesk's FY20 revenue visibility. In addition, the company confirmed its confidence in delivering >$1 billion in revenues (which is good news for consensus expectations for next year).

Here's some other useful demand qualitative commentary from Elena Gomez:

Additionally, our partner business expanded to include more than 200 partners, which is more than 60% one year ago. Our RPO continue to have strong growth as we sign, larger, longer-term contracts with RPO up 55% year-on-year, current RPO up 39% and long-term RPO up over 100% year-over-year. Demand fundamentals continue to be robust across all regions. We delivered very strong growth in the US and LatAm which grew 41% and 45% respectively year-over-year, despite uneven performance in some countries EMEA and APAC also delivered good revenue growth in the quarter of 29% and 27% respectively"

On a slightly dimmer note, net retention rates continue to weigh on Zendesk. Net retention rates slipped to 116% in Q3, down for the third quarter in a row. Because renewal and upsell deals are far cheaper to close than new business, this also has implications for Zendesk's bottom line.

Figure 2. Zendesk net retention trends Source: Zendesk Q3 investor letter

Zendesk management continues to believe, however, that a net revenue retention rate of 110% to 120% remains a "healthy" range for the company; and indeed many of Zendesk's SaaS peers report similar net retention levels.

Profitability continues to ride upward

The other key piece that Zendesk continues to make progress on is its profitability. Ever since the WeWork debacle and the massive pullback in enterprise software and technology stocks, investors have paid far more attention to companies' bottom line. No longer is it sufficient to produce strong growth (as Zendesk has been doing), but a path to profitability and increasing margins have also become hot-button topics.

Luckily Zendesk checks off this box. As seen in the table below, Zendesk's gross margins expanded 230bps y/y this quarter to 71.9%, driven by cloud optimization owing to Zendesk's greater operating scale.

Figure 3. Zendesk margin trends Source: Zendesk Q3 investor letter

In turn, this gross margin expansion drove a 260bps improvement in operating margins to 5.0% on a pro forma basis - setting Zendesk apart from many other SaaS companies in the ~30% growth bucket, as many are still operating in the red. We note as well that Zendesk's pro forma EPS of $0.12 trounced Wall Street's expectations of $0.06.

How should investors react?

The bottom line for Zendesk: the reality is far better than we feared at the end of last quarter. Recall that last quarter Zendesk called out decelerating trends in APAC and EMEA as the cause behind decaying net retention rates and slowing revenue growth. Though Zendesk's stock has been disproportionately affected within the software sector for these remarks, we've now seen through the full earnings cycle where many other SaaS companies are reporting secular headwinds in these same international markets. Despite this, Zendesk is still clinging to growth rates in the high 30s.

With shares still trading at a cyclically low, <7x forward revenue multiple, I'm happy to hold onto my Zendesk shares and build up a bigger position should shares fall further. Zendesk's current share price depression is largely a function of sentiment and investor fatigue for the software sector, but Zendesk's fundamentals are still in great shape.

