Twilio: Add This To Your Watch List, But Don't Buy Yet

Shares of Twilio have lost more than 30% relative to their year-to-date highs above $150, but shares still look fairly valued. Keep an eye on this one to fall lower.

The company also missed expectations for its key base revenue component, which it will also stop reporting in FY20.

Though Twilio sailed past expectations on both the top and bottom line in Q3, its forecast for Q4, which calls for substantial deceleration, sparked alarm.

Some of the software sector's multi-year leaders have now entered into months-long corrections, and even strong earnings reports can't salvage their high-flying stock valuations. This group includes Twilio (TWLO), the much-lauded provider of so-called communications software-as-a-service (CPaaS) software that lets application developers easily build capabilities such as customer texting and voice calling into their applications. Twilio was one of 2018's strongest performers in the market, rising more than 3x for the entire year - but investors' fatigue over high-valued software stocks as well as Twilio's own deceleration pattern have muted its gains in 2019 to virtually nothing.

After releasing Q3 results in late October - which, by all headline metrics were solid - shares of Twilio pulled back another ~10%:

I was previously bearish on Twilio last quarter, when it was trading in the mid-$130s and near its all-time highs. Now, successive months of decline for this stock have merited its addition to my watch list, though I'm not ready to call the bottom on Twilio just yet.

On the positive front for Twilio, it remains virtually a one-of-a-kind software stock: barring smaller competitors like Bandwidth (BAND), Twilio virtually owns the entire CPaaS market. At a ~$1.2 billion annualized run rate, Twilio is still managing to grow its revenues at an incredible >70% y/y pace (though it's worth noting that around twenty points of that growth is due to the company's acquisition of SendGrid, which starting impacting results last quarter's). In addition, unlike many software companies, Twilio employs volume-based pricing - meaning that the more its customers make use of its API calls, the more revenue Twilio can generate. As underlying applications on the Twilio network grow in popularity, Twilio also generates more revenue.

On the flipside, this expansion potential seems to be slowing down. The company's dollar-based net retention rate, long one of the hallmarks that distanced it from the rest of the software sector, hit a seven-quarter low this quarter, suggesting that Twilio may be running into some saturation issues. Twilio also seems to be buying its huge growth rates, as operating margins are ticking downward with sales and marketing expenses surging - a sensitive topic for a profit-seeking market at the moment. Twilio's guidance for the fourth quarter also suggests that growth rates may be coming down off their high perch going forward.

Valuation is the next big consideration for Twilio. At its present share prices just around $100, Twilio has a market cap of $13.45 billion. After netting off the $1.88 billion of cash and $0.45 billion of convertible debt on the company's latest balance sheet, Twilio has an enterprise value of $12.02 billion.

This gives the company a current valuation multiple of 8.1x EV/FY20 expected revenues, based on Wall Street's consensus revenue projection of $1.49 billion (+35% y/y growth versus FY19's midpoint revenue guidance of ~$1.15 billion), per Yahoo Finance. At various points in its lifecycle, Twilio has traded at multiples as low as ~5x forward revenues (immediately post-IPO) and as high as the mid-teens, so the company appears to be straddling two extremes at the moment.

I'm waiting on Twilio stock to hit $81 (representing 6.5x EV/FY20 revenues) before wading in. Add this stock to your watch list and keep an eye out for an entry point.

Q3 download: total growth remains strong, but base revenue issues stir some noise

Let's look at Twilio's third-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Twilio 3Q19 results Source: Twilio Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 75% y/y to $299.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations for $287.9 million (+70% y/y) by a solid five-point margin. The company also counted a total of 172k customer accounts at the end of Q3, a huge leap from just 61k in the year-ago quarter - though it must be noted that in acquiring SendGrid, Twilio acquired a lot of smaller accounts with it. This doesn't underplay the potential for cross-selling, however - as SendGrid's platform only covers email APIs, and a customer in that ecosystem could easily be sold into Twilio's much wider breadth of API products. Ex-SendGrid, Twilio grew revenue at a 47% y/y pace, while SendGrid revenues (which will start comping into Twilio's prior-year results in Q1 of next year) grew at a 31% y/y pace.

However, Twilio's base revenue - or the measure of its revenue that is generated from "base customers" that are contractually committed to certain minimum spend thresholds on Twilio - grew at a slightly faster 79% y/y pace in Q3, which was slower than expected. Twilio had originally guided to $276-$278 million in base revenues for Q3, ultimately falling $0.5 million short of the low end of that range at $275.5 million - which is a true shocker for a company that typically exceeds its guidance by a wide mile.

Here's what CFO Khozema Shipchandler attributed to the miss during her prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

As Jeff mentioned, while the growth was very strong, base revenue came in a bit lower than we expected. We've experienced rapid growth and with that come some growing pains. Consequently, a few of our older systems sometimes fall short of where we'd like them to be. We have faced some of these growing pains in the third quarter as we discovered some errors in our billing processes that resulted in a few onetime credits being issued to customers totaling approximately $5 million, which will also impact our ongoing run rate. Importantly, our internal controls identified these errors and we understand the root issues and are working to improve our billing related processes and other systems. [...] Let me take a moment to discuss our current revenue disclosures and the change we are planning to make. Given the size and scale Twilio has achieved, we believe the variable revenue designation has become less meaningful and that total revenue is a better way to evaluate the overall business. Variable revenue has materially declined as a percentage of the total, 7% this quarter, 7% last quarter and less than 10% in 2018 prior to the closing of the SendGrid acquisition versus 16% in the quarter before we went public."

No software investor wants to hear about "growing pains" or "sales execution issues", especially when the sector has been recently criticized for its high valuation. In addition, Shipchandler noted that Twilio will no longer be reporting base revenues beginning in FY20 - which, given that base revenues already account for >90% of Twilio's revenue probably makes sense, but gives the impression that Twilio is trying to obscure poor results.

For the fourth quarter, Twilio's revenue guidance of $311-$314 million, which represents just 52-54% y/y growth, also concerned investors - implying heavy deceleration from the current quarter and falling well short of Wall Street's expectations of $320.7 million (+57% y/y):

Figure 2. Twilio guidance update Source: Twilio Q3 earnings release

Several other points of weakness: Twilio's dollar-based net retention rate also fell to a seven-quarter low in Q3, hitting 132%. Here, the company blamed the consolidation of SendGrid into its average, due to the fact that SendGrid standalone has a net retention rate of ~115%:

Figure 3. Twilio net retention trends Source: Twilio Q3 earnings release

In addition, it seems that some of Twilio's rampant growth in Q3 was purchased with higher sales and marketing costs. On the margin front, though we like the fact that Twilio's gross margins rose three points to 58% (getting it closer to SaaS peers in the ~70-80% range, though still quite a large gap to fill), Twilio also boosted its R&D costs by five points to roll out new modules and its sales and marketing costs by two points as a percentage of revenues.

Figure 4. Twilio margin trends Source: Twilio Q3 earnings release

Overall, Twilio's pro forma operating margins fell from a profit of 3% in 3Q18 to a loss of -1% this quarter, which stings terribly in a market environment that has demanded more profitability out of high-growth technology companies. And while Twilio's pro forma EPS of $0.03 beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.01, the company's operating cash flows fell back to $2.1 million, down from $12.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Key takeaways

I view Twilio's third-quarter release as rather mixed. While I like the rapid growth in total revenues and the expansion in gross margins, I'm concerned about the obfuscation of base revenues (which missed this quarter) and the growth deceleration on an organic, ex-SendGrid basis (47% y/y this quarter versus 56% y/y last quarter) and the overall fall in operating margins. Twilio's commentary on "growing pains" also suggests that the company could continue to see headwinds in FY20.

In my view, the ~10% pullback in Twilio shares accurately captures the heightened risk in the company's growth trajectory. While multiple months of pullback have rendered Twilio shares more attractively valued, I'm not hasty to jump in just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.