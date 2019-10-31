Monolithic Power: Not A Rosy Future

Now is the time for investors to cash-in on this overvalued stock before market uncertainty and declining sales growth bring the share price down.

Uncertainty Due To China Exposure

Monolithic Power’s (MPWR) substantial China exposure makes it a victim to the trade-war volatility and uncertain market conditions. Despite being headquartered and publicly listed in U.S., MPWR operates largely as a foreign company with approximately 90% of production and 58% of sales in China. President Trump's actions targeting exports of certain technologies to China could lead to restrictions on the export of products that Monolithic sells to its customers in China. Furthermore, Monolithic and its manufacturing partners are subject to extensive Chinese government regulation, and the benefit of various incentives from Chinese governments that they receive may be reduced or eliminated, leading to higher costs and increased restrictions on the firm’s activities in China.

Cyclicality And Slowness In End Markets

Monolithic has significant exposure to cyclical end markets as Consumer, Industrial and Automotive end markets make up more than 60% of sales of the firm.

Percentage of Total Revenue End Markets Applications 2018 2017 2016 ● Computing and storage Storage networks, computers and notebooks, printers, servers and workstations. 27.3% 21.4% 20.7% ● Automotive Infotainment, safety and connectivity applications 13.8% 11.4% 8.7% ● Industrial Power sources, security, point-of-sale systems, smart meters and other industrial equipment. 15.2% 13.4% 14.4% ●Communications Networking and telecommunication infrastructure, routers and modems, wireless access points and voice over IP. 12.1% 13.5% 16.7% ● Consumer Set-top boxes, monitors, gaming, lighting, chargers, home appliances, cellular handsets, digital video players, GPS, televisions, stereos and cameras. 31.6% 40.3% 39.5%

Source: Company data

Most of MPWR's revenue comes from the sale of consumer products, an area where rapidly changing tastes and quick product cycles can lead to volatile performance. For example, in 2018 consumer sales dropped to 32% from 40% in 2017, due to weak demand for a gaming console for which the firm supplies products. Also, for the third quarter of 2019, revenue from the consumer market decreased $4.5 million, or 10%, from the same period in 2018 primarily due to softness in demand for wearable applications and set-top boxes.

Although the firm’s presence in the automotive market is growing, the global automotive industry is expected to begin a challenging phase in 2019. For the first time in more than 2 decades, China faced a decline in vehicles sales; and there was only a slight growth in the USA market. The Brexit and USMCA deal together with the US-China trade war are sending shock waves across automotive and industrial markets around the world; and their effect is expected to stay at least until 2020, with global automotive markets expected to rebound by around 2023.

Furthermore, a downturn in 5G revenue led to a 14.5% decline in the firm's Communications revenue in the third quarter of 2019 compared to second quarter of 2019; and although Computing and Storage showed some momentum in the third quarter, the lumpy nature of hyperscale cloud investments and communications infrastructure build-outs is unlikely to provide sustainable growth.

Overvalued Stock With Declining Sales Growth

The company’s sales growth is declining substantially each quarter from 24.07% in Q3, 2018 to 18.60% in Q4, 2018 to 9.45% in Q1, 2019 to 8.05% in Q2, 2019 to only 5.5% in Q3, 2019.

MPWR Quarterly Sales Growth

At just over $150 per share, MPWR is currently trading towards the higher end of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $3.86 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 38X earnings. With a P/E of 65.57X and P/S of 10.74X, the stock is very overvalued.

Noteworthy Recent Media Coverage Of MPWR

On Oct 9, 2019 Spruce Point Capital published a report on MPWR suggesting a 75% to 85% downside risk based on its view that analysts are missing the true revenue story. Shortly after the news MPWR’s stock price fell $6.66 per share, or 4.7%, to close at $135.15 on October 9, 2019. MPWR responded to the report in the company's earnings conference call on October 22, 2019 calling the report "malicious and manipulative".

Conclusion

With 90% production and 58% sales in China, Monolithic Power has substantial exposure to China, which makes it a victim to the trade-war uncertainty in terms of further restrictions being imposed by the U.S. on the export of its products to China, and the possibility of losing or limiting the liberty and benefits the company receives from the Chinese government. Moreover, the cyclical nature and expected slowness in the company’s end markets make the company’s 20% growth rate unsustainable. As such, now is the time for investors to cash-in on this overvalued stock before market uncertainty and declining sales growth bring the share price down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.