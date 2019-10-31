EchoStar Acquires Helios Wire For Global IoT Tech

With the transaction, SATS is gaining additional technologies as part of its vision of hybrid networks in the growing Internet of Things industry.

Helios and its subsidiary Sirion Global have developed mobile S-band and high volume asset tracking technologies for satellite communication applications.

EchoStar has acquired Helios Wire Corporation for an undisclosed sum.

EchoStar Global (SATS) announced it has acquired Helios Wire for an undisclosed amount.

Helios Wire operates as a satellite-enabled machine to machine [M2M] and Internet of Things [IoT] connectivity company.

With the transaction, SATS is gaining high volume asset tracking and monitoring technologies to integrate into its unfolding vision of operating within hybrid networks in the fast-growing IoT industry.

Vancouver, Canada-based Helios Wire was founded in 2016 to provide satellite-enabled, blockchain-based global connectivity solutions on the 30 MHz S-band spectrum priority mobile satellite system [MSS], allowing the firm to monitor up to 5 million units globally at once.

Management is headed by CEO Scott Larson, who was previously CEO, co-founder, and Director of UrtheCast (TSE:UR).

Sirion Global, Helios’ Australian-based subsidiary, is focused on developing high-volume asset tracking and monitoring software for satellites and owns global spectrum rights for S-band Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), administered by Australia.

Investors have invested at least $6 million in the company.

According to a market research report by Fortune Research Insights, the global IoT market was valued at $120 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.11 trillion by 2026.

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 24.7% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continuous adoption of advanced technologies by businesses worldwide.

Major vendors that provide IoT solutions include:

Google (GOOG)

Intel (INTC)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

AT&T (T)

Oracle (ORCL)

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

EchoStar didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, SATS had $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities and $3.7 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.55 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $161.3 million.

In the past 12 months, SATS’ stock price has risen 15.06% vs. the U.S. Telecommunications industry’s growth of 1.37%, as the chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

SATS acquired Helios Wire for its Internet of Things and machine-to-machine technologies.

As Anders Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at EchoStar stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition advances our strategy and further lays the foundation for a global S-band solution for the future. Our aim is to develop S-band technologies that will dramatically reduce the cost of satellite IoT, including machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, public protection and disaster relief (PPDR) and other end-to-end services worldwide.

EchoStar envisions a future of global ‘hybrid networks that leverage multiple satellites and terrestrial technologies’ providing different pieces of value in a developing IoT stack.

With the deal, SATS will also gain Helios subsidiary Sirion Global’s high volume asset tracking and monitoring application technologies.

Given the projected growth of the Internet of Things industry over the ensuing years, EchoStar is right to be making moves to create a robust offering for satellite-based, global machine-to-machine capabilities.

