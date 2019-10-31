ANTA Sports Products: Decent Growth Prospect, But No Clear Moat

The stock also appears pricey to us, and we have to pass on the company for now.

Lead author: Frank Wang.

Source: insideretail.asia

Overview

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCPK:ANPDY) (OTC:ANPDF) is a leading sportswear company in China, principally engaging in the design, research, development, manufacture, marketing, and trade of sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories. While the company's share is accessible through the OTC market in the US, it is primarily listed on the Hongkong Stock Exchange (ticker: 02020) with better liquidity.

The stock is currently ranked top among all non-tech Chinese companies by our quality-focused quantitative model. We are interested in learning more about the business economics of the company, especially concerning its sustainable competitiveness and growth opportunities.

Business Model

The company divides the products into three categories: Footwear (35.8% of FY2018 total sales), Apparel (61%), and Accessories (3.2%), for a wide range of sports, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, and skiing, as well as athleisure.

Source: Annual Reports

The company has an all-round brand portfolio, including FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands, targeting different market positions and exploring both the mass and high-end sportswear markets in China. Below is the map representing the market position of each brand.

Source: ANTA Sports Products Limited Interim Results Presentation 2019

The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 10,223 ANTA stores (including ANTA kids), 1,788 FILA stores, 115 DESCENTE stores, 110 SPRANDI stores, 173 KOLON SPORT stores, and 70 KINGKOW stores.

Source: ANTA Sports Products Limited Interim Results Presentation 2019

Competitive Advantage

Based on our analysis and insights, we find it difficult to see any sign of a moat around ANTA. The business does have a couple of competitive advantages as listed below, which may support its high ROIC generated at least in the short run. Over the longer term, we are not sure whether those advantages (or the high ROIC) can sustain, especially in the case that competition intensifies.

Leading position in the mass market

Following Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), ANTA is the third-largest sportswear company in China and holds about 8% of the Chinese Sportswear market. Unlike these two international sportswear giants, ANTA's leading brands, ANTA and ANTA KIDS, primarily focus on the mass market, providing value-for-money products. On JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), the average price of ANTA footwear is between RMB200 and RMB300, while the price of Nike footwear is at least RMB450. On Tmall, the average price of ANTA footwear is between RMB150 and RMB250, compared to more than RMB445 for adidas footwear. Compared with domestic peers, such as Li-Ning (OTCPK:LNNGF) (OTCPK:LNNGY), 361 Degrees (OTCPK:TSIOF) and Xtep (OTCPK:XTEPY), which also target the mass market, ANTA has the most significant scale with more than 10,000 ANTA and ANTA KIDS retail stores, and the majority of these stores are located in 2nd, 3rd, and lower-tier cities.

Source: ANTA Sports Products Limited Interim Results Presentation 2019

Even though online shopping has been booming in those areas, according to research, nearly 60% of people in the 2nd, 3rd, and lower-tier cities still prefer to go shopping in stores, and they have more spare time to go offline shopping than people in 1st tier cities. Meanwhile, for online shopping, ANTA received favors from customers. On TMALL, the ANTA flagship store has 12.8 million fans, while 361 Degrees and Xtep only have 6 million and 7.6 million fans, respectively.

Proper management of sales and operations

With economies of scale, ANTA Sports has a low-cost structure. Based on the two charts below, we could see that, even though all the sportswear companies have a similar gross margin, ANTA has the highest operating margin. For the past nine years, the company has an average operating margin of 23.16%, which mainly attributes to the excellent management of sales and distribution. Starting in 2011, the company underwent a couple of reforms to flatten its hierarchy of sales operations to enable itself to make more timely and accurate judgments on the market, especially in terms of inventory processing, product design, and new product replenishment.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Multi-brand portfolio

As ANTA states in the annual report, the company applies the "Single-Focus, Multi-Brand, Omni-Channel" strategy. While adhering to its leading brands, ANTA Sports has kept trying to enter new product categories and high-end market segments. In 2009, ANTA Sports acquired an 85% stake in "Full Prospect" from Belle International (OTCPK:BELLF), thereby obtaining the distribution of FILA trademark products and retail business in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. FILA Korea currently holds the remaining 15% of "Full Prospect." FILA is positioned as a high-end sports fashion clothing brand in China. Based on ANTA's 2019 interim financial report, the sales of FILA during the first half-year of 2019 was RMB6.54 billion, accounting for 44.1% of the group's revenue, up 79.9% year on year. If this momentum can stay, the FILA brand could contribute more to the group's revenue than the leading brand ANTA shortly. With the success of FILA, ANTA has kept acquiring or establishing joint ventures to introduce more foreign brands into China. For example, in 2016, it created a joint venture with the ski-wear brand DESCENTE, and in 2017, another joint venture with outdoor gear brand KOLON to acquire SPRANDI and KINGKOW (Little Smile Cow). Through the "Multi-brand" strategy, ANTA not only expands global resources but also caters to the demands of consumers from different income groups.

When it comes to ANTA's competitors, 361 Degrees only has three brands: 361 Degrees & 361 Degrees kids, Innofashion, and One Way. Xtep just started to build the multi-brand portfolio in 2019 through the partnership with Wolverine to acquire Saucony and Merrell. Li-Ning owns a couple more brands, including Li-Ning, Aigle, DHS, Lotto, Z-do, and Kason.

The diversified portfolio of brands should grant ANTA at least a short-to-mid-term competitive advantage in terms of entering new markets and capturing the growth opportunities in the sportswear industry.

Growth Opportunities

Even without a substantial economic moat (in our definition), we see both internal reinvestment opportunities and external tailwinds for ANTA to generate secular growth at a double-digit CAGR going forward.

Product development

ANTA attaches great importance to product development and has kept investing hugely in product R&D. The company has a science laboratory in Fujian Province, and design offices around the world, in Xiamen, Jinjiang, Shanghai, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. The total number of people involved in R&D in China and overseas exceeds 1,200. During the past 5 years, ANTA's average R&D investment accounted for 5.1% of the sales, higher than peer companies (see below).

Source: Annual Reports

Through product development, ANTA will be able to meet more customer needs, launch different sporting products, and achieve sustainable, healthy growth. Below are graphs representing ANTA's various footwear and apparel technologies.

Source: ANTA Sports Products Limited Annual Report 2018

Source: ANTA Sports Products Limited Annual Report 2018

Industry tailwind

The sports industry in China has received strong support from the government. The total market size is set to exceed RMB5 trillion in 2025. The National Development and Reform Commission (referred to as "NDRC") and the General Administration of Sports issued the "Action Plan to Stimulate Sports Consumption (2019-2020)." The "Action Plan" specifically mentioned the ongoing strategy of "Expanding Winter Sports Towards the Southern, Western & Eastern Regions" to promote the development of related industries such as tourism, stadium construction, growing training and equipment for winter sports. Meanwhile, the plan also called for the acceleration of the reform of professional sports, such as soccer and basketball.

The Chinese sportswear industry has expanded at a CAGR of 8.1% over the last six years, supported by robust macroeconomic background and consumer preference for a healthier lifestyle. Such trends are believed to continue, as people are more involved in sports and other fitness-related activities. In the next five years, it is expected that the sportswear will keep growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Furthermore, compared to the US, where per-capita spending on sportswear is around $300, sportswear spending in China is only less than $25 per person, implying an excellent potential for ANTA to drive up its sales for the long run.

M&A and risk

As indicated above, acquisitions also play a role in fueling ANTA's long-term growth. We are not a fan of M&A deals, and investors should watch out for acquisition-related risk in this regard.

Even though the company has a successful experience with FILA, there is no guarantee all acquired brands will perform well. For example, ANTA reported that AMER SPORTS had a net loss of RMB850 million in the first half of 2019, and ANTA had to bear a loss of RMB492 million. As a matter of fact, all brands, excluding ANTA and FILA, generated a total operating loss of RMB79.3 million at the same time. For investors who are interested in ANTA, it is necessary to pay attention to the evolvement of ROIC.

Valuation

The stock of ANTA is not cheap if we compare its prevailing price multiples to their respective historical averages (see below): e.g., current P/E of 37.5x vs. a 5-yr average of 22.4x, current P/S of 6.1x vs. a 5-yr average of 4.1x.

Source: Morningstar

The current free cash flow yield is roughly 3%, which we think is not justifiable, considering the absence of clear economic moat, acquisition risk, and high cost of capital in China. As you can see below, the P/FCF multiple steadily trended up since 2013.

Source: GuruFocus

Summary

Overall, we are neutral on the business of ANTA Sports Products, mainly because of the difficulty of locating a clear moat. We are even more so on the share as the price tag seems quite discouraging.

Although amazed by the consistently high ROIC delivered by the company, we have to pass on ANTA for now. Meanwhile, we will wait and see while paying particular attention to the competitive landscape as well as the development of the company's acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.